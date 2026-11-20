Activists say the collapse was due to “a series of decisions that placed the profit model over the lives of the people.”

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On the afternoon of November 11, a three-story building in Flatbush, Brooklyn, collapsed into an adjacent construction site. 1321 Flatbush Avenue — which hosted four apartment units and a store on its ground floor — collapsed within seconds, as did the wall of the neighboring building, exposing its interior.

The collapse killed eight people, all of them immigrants under the age of 32, two of them young children. Among those killed were people born in Guinea, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Colombia. Dozens more were injured and displaced.

The site of the collapse is one of negligence and oversight — the developer of the construction site is known for violating orders and failing to put in place safety precautions, and the adjacent building accumulated at least 98 housing code violations before its collapse. While the construction site had been approved for a three-story building, developers were seeking to build a nine-story building with 64 residential units.

But these violations are part of a larger story, local organizers say. The collapse comes as Flatbush, which is largely Black, with significant Haitian, Afro-Caribbean, and Latino communities, faces a gentrification and displacement crisis that has intensified over the past 15 years. And it’s not just Flatbush: Since 2010, nearly 70,000 Black people have been displaced from Brooklyn, historically a center for Black New Yorkers.

Gentrification — and the city’s decades of neglect of Black and immigrant neighborhoods — is at the heart of this tragedy, one organizer told Truthout.

“We, as Black and brown people, have been feeling the brunt of gentrification in our communities — it is permanent, involuntary displacement,” said Imani Henry of Equality for Flatbush, which has been organizing around issues like gentrification, police violence, and tenants’ rights in Brooklyn since 2013.

“We are constantly dealing with new luxury developments being built in our neighborhoods, and the complete and utter neglect” of buildings where Black and brown people live, with “the infrastructure crumbling and landlords doing nothing,” Henry said. “That’s our norm.”

He pointed to the collapse of a building in the Bronx in December 2023, which displaced 140 New Yorkers, most of them working class, Latino, Caribbean, and Black.

This latest building collapse reveals “the conditions that people in Flatbush have been living under for the last 15 years. We are dealing with slumlords,” as well as “landlords calling ICE” on their tenants, Henry said.

Yasmine Tiana, an activist from the Palaver Collective, which has been organizing in response to the collapse, told Truthout that the tragedy raises the question: “What is more important — the lives of people and families who live within these buildings and apartments, or developers, whose main goal is profit?”

“We can’t pretend this happened in a vacuum,” Tiana said. “It was a series of decisions that placed the profit model over the lives of the people, and now there’s eight people gone. The landlord knew about [the violations], but continued to neglect them.”

Angelina Landress, an organizer with the 75 Lenox Road Tenant Association, told Truthout that her building in Flatbush has hundreds of violations. Her union has been on rent strike for four months due to dangerous conditions and management’s neglect of the property.

Landress disputed the narrative that buildings are falling apart because they’re old, instead citing neglect and deregulation, often of previously rent-stabilized buildings.

Landlords buy up buildings in Flatbush and “don’t put any money into it, collect all the rent, make the conditions sub-par, and drive people out,” Landress said.

Among other problems, landlords are falsely stating they have fixed the problems in their buildings, she added. The tenants of 75 Lenox Road are organizing because they realize they “cannot let the system tell us that we have to follow the current process, because the current process will kill us, just like it killed our neighbors.”

When Truthout reached out to the management of 75 Lenox Road for comment, an office manager who went by Esther and declined to give her last name stated that the tenants association is “just 10 people looking to make trouble.”

“The allegations are totally untrue and false and have absolutely no merit,” she told Truthout over the phone. “Out of 80 apartments, if 10 of them decide to make trouble, because they’re thousands of dollars behind rent, they shouldn’t besmirch our name.”

Like Henry, Landress spoke about landlords’ use of ICE as an intimidation tactic against tenants. Just as some of the victims of the collapsed building stayed inside in the weeks before their deaths due to their fear of ICE, the residents of 75 Lenox, who are predominantly Caribbean immigrants, have also been affected by ICE raids in recent months.

“In October, our neighbor Roberto Lamour was taken by ICE around 6:30 in the morning,” Landress said. The three armed men said they were New York City Police Department (NYPD), and then “just grabbed him and took him,” bringing him to Delaney Hall in New Jersey before transferring him to an ICE jail in Mississippi. Later that month, the tenants union held a press conference demanding that their neighbor be brought home — and calling for the firing of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch due to the NYPD’s collusion with ICE, Landress said.

Local activists have expressed frustration at inaction by the local government, both since the building collapse and as the issues of gentrification and neglect piled up over the years.

Henry said that “a lot of campaign promises” have been broken regarding protecting Black and brown people’s right to housing — in previous administrations, and now under the Mamdani administration. Despite repeatedly promising to expand public housing, for example, the current administration is carrying out demolitions of public housing in Manhattan.

“There’s a whole struggle around the Elliott-Chelsea Houses,” Henry told Truthout, referring to the fight against a redevelopment plan in Manhattan that involves demolishing over 2,000 public housing apartments and shifting to private management. The project has been backed and overseen by the Mamdani administration, and has sparked debate and pushback from residents and activists.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani “ran on a campaign of going after these landlords to the fullest extent, and that’s new, because typically, New York tends to support the money, the landlords, and the developers,” Landress told Truthout. “Since he’s been in office, we have seen a lot of promise of things, and all these task forces being created, but they don’t materialize as anything.” Landress gave the example of deed thefts and heat complaint investigations.

Landress put a measure of responsibility on New York City’s Department of Buildings (DOB) for the Flatbush building collapse, saying that it has a history of taking bribes from landlords and developers. “We knew that the response to this from the city, even from the Mamdani administration, would be to clean their hands of their own agency, and not hold the other parties accountable,” she said.

So the 75 Lenox Road Tenants Association created a coalition, joining with United Parkside Tenants, the Palaver Collective, Affordable For You, Tenant Union Flatbush, Flatbush Neighbors, and other community groups to organize a response.

“It was not acceptable for us that this would just be seen as another tragedy, and that’s it,” Landress said. “So we organized a three-day emergency mutual aid distribution table, right across the street from the site.”

Landress said that the coalition is in direct contact with families affected by the collapse, who say that the aid they have been given so far is insufficient.

“There’s been no transparency from the city as of yet in terms of the funds that have been collected by the Red Cross and when it’s going to be distributed,” said Tiana. “We [the coalition] have raised over $100,000, and in just a few days we’ve made a concrete plan to try to distribute this money as quickly as possible. And we don’t have a tenth of the mayor’s resources to be able to distribute these funds. But there’s been no concrete plan from the city about how the victims will be assisted.”

The coalition has also compiled a list of demands for the city, calling for the firing of the DOB commissioner; permanent housing for tenants within their local communities and for their rent to be covered for two years; the prosecution of the landlord responsible; all developers and construction companies involved to be held accountable; and a complete investigation into what occurred.

“There are empty, rent-stabilized apartments. There are empty, luxury high-rises,” Landress said. “You have the power to house these people, and pay their rent for two years while they rebuild their lives from a tragedy that was orchestrated out of greed and capitalism and the desire for gentrification.”

Tiana noted that among the donations the coalition received for the displaced families was “20 or 30 dollars” from Palestine.

“Somebody who is going through a genocide right now saw what was happening in Brooklyn, and felt they had to donate,” she said. “In moments like that, we realize that the struggle is not just isolated to New York. This is part of a global struggle against displacement, and a pattern of placing profit over the lives of people.”

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