Trump Openly Incites Race War, Calling for “Fight” Against Somalis in Minnesota

The president suggested that he would send federal agents to aid with attacks on the Somali community.

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President Donald Trump encouraged people in Minnesota to “fight” against Somali immigrants in the state on Thursday, openly inciting race war in some of his most violent rhetoric against Somalis yet.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Somali immigrants are “tak[ing] over” Minnesota, invoking white supremacist rhetoric and calling on others in the state to “fight back.”

“The once Great State of Minnesota is being taken over by Somali Immigrants. There is Violence, Murder, and Mayhem all over the State. The people of Minnesota must fight back,” Trump wrote.

He attacked the state’s Democratic leaders, labeling Gov. Tim Walz as a “thief” before repeating his call for violence. The president also suggested that he would send federal agents to aid with attacks on the Somali community.

“The Somalians[sic] should not be allowed to get away with what they are doing. They view you as weak and stupid people. Fight back Minnesota, fight back!” Trump said. “If you need, the Federal Government will come to your rescue.”

The post was met with horror, with many noting that it is one of the most horrific and dangerous remarks Trump has ever made.

“President Trump is placing a target on the backs of Somali Americans. His words are not simply political rhetoric. They are a dangerous invitation to hatred and potentially violence,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)’s Minnesota chapter. “Minnesota has led the nation in attacks on mosques, including fire-bombings. We know firsthand what happens when hateful rhetoric turns into violence.”

Somalis in the state have already been expressing alarm over Trump’s escalating rhetoric and racist crackdowns against their community, saying that it has created an atmosphere of fear. As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents targeted Somalis with violent raids last year, Trump repeatedly called Somalis “garbage.”

He has also targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), who is Somali, with similar attacks. Earlier this year, he attacked her and Somalis at one of his rallies just hours before Omar was attacked with vinegar at a town hall by an assailant who expressed support for Trump in social media posts.

“Every Somali I know is walking through our own neighborhoods scared tonight. This is incitement, and everyone should call it that,” said Faisa Ahmed, director of public relations group Arc Initiatives and former deputy campaign manager for the 2024 Harris-Walz campaign.

The Trump administration has also sought to end temporary protected status for immigrants from Somalia, putting thousands of Somalis in the U.S. at risk of enforcement actions by the Trump administration’s expansive anti-immigration apparatus.

Minnesota state leaders also condemned Trump’s remarks.

“We’ve seen what Trump’s government coming to the ‘rescue’ looks like. It ended with two Minnesotans shot dead by federal agents, racial profiling, assaults, and the violation of our rights. Never again,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a post on social media. Ellison said that he would “drag [Trump] back to court” if he sent federal agents to Minnesota again.

“Somali Minnesotans are our neighbors. They are part of Minnesota. And the Minnesota I know and love is so much better than this bigotry,” Ellison said.

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