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Willamina Barclay was working as a picker at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Rochester, New York, when she felt lightheaded again. “She pleaded with a manager for a seat… He refused: ‘No, because you don’t have a [pregnancy] accommodation. If I give you a chair, I have to give everybody else a chair,’” he said, according to a recent lawsuit.

But Barclay, who learned she was pregnant in March 2025, had already asked managers many times for accommodations — a seat, extra breaks to drink, eat, pee (or throw up) in the bathroom, no ladder-climbing or squatting, and no heavy lifting.

Amazon — a company known for fast delivery — had failed to answer for weeks, demanding medical documentation. Even after Barclay provided it, Amazon still refused most accommodations, permitting her four breaks a day, but no chair. She was moved to a different position, but still required to lift heavy packages.

Amazon counted her new breaks against her unpaid time off (UPT), a leave bank that workers accumulate at five minutes per hour and that maxes out at 80 hours. She went to Human Resources several times to try to rectify the situation, but stopped because they were also counting those visits as UPT, the lawsuit says.

The heavy lifting led to sharp pains. At one point she left the warehouse in a wheelchair headed for the hospital. Amazon also counted that time against her unpaid leave bank. On another occasion, she had to leave due to uncontrolled vomiting. Despite a doctor’s note, that was also counted against her. Her UPT thus used up, Amazon fired her.

Under the law, workers cannot be penalized for taking pregnancy-related leave (see box at end of article).

Barclay’s ordeal is detailed in a lawsuit filed September 8 by A Better Balance, a nonprofit focused on work policies affecting families. It’s a proposed class action on behalf of all U.S. workers whose rights under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) have been violated by Amazon.

Systematic Violations

Barclay’s harrowing experience is common, said Sultana Hossain, recording secretary of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) on Staten Island: Under the law “pregnant workers don’t have to give in paperwork,” she said. “They only have to verbally say, ‘I’m pregnant and I need to be accommodated.’ But we’re seeing Amazon systemically violate that.

“Even if workers get an accommodation eventually, it can take several weeks,” said Hossain. “So people really don’t have any choice but to keep working in their regular role, which is really dangerous if they actually need an accommodation.”

Key’Asia, a worker at Amazon’s fulfillment center near Wilmington, Delaware, said that Amazon management twice rejected a note from her doctor, once because it had an e-signature, and then again when she got an ink signature. (For privacy to discuss medical matters, some workers asked that last names not be used.)

Managers said the signature looked fraudulent and still refused to accommodate her pregnancy, Key’Asia said. “They are making you do the things that your doctor told you that you’re not supposed to be doing,” she told attendees at an online Jobs With Justice event in October. “They’re making you do things that are putting yourself and your baby at risk.” She said Amazon fired her twice, both times when she was pregnant.

Pattern of Illegality

Workers have noticed a pattern: When they request accommodations, Amazon managers ask if they are “safe to work.” If they say “yes,” they are forced to continue to work without accommodations. If they say “no,” Amazon puts them on unpaid leave, which rapidly runs out.

Marissa, who worked at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Rossford, Ohio, said that after her accommodations were denied, she was forced out on unpaid leave, and she ended up losing her apartment. “I was out $1,700… I couldn’t pay for my vehicle. I couldn’t afford to eat.

“Amazon doesn’t care about whether or not you’re in pain,” she said. “They care about whether or not you can get their packages out on time.”

Hossain said it was typical for workers to get fired for “job abandonment” because “they ran out of time-off options because they were just not given the accommodation.” (A Better Balance has also sued Amazon for this practice on behalf of a disabled worker.)

Tragic Results

Hayat Bzezi was working at Amazon’s Staten Island JFK8 warehouse during the busy holiday season of 2024, when all workers were required to take an additional weekly 10-hour shift. She had asked for lighter duty, and management said she could use a chair, but then she was denied it.

She was “lifting heavy products, climbing up and down the stairs, despite having a high-risk pregnancy,” said her husband Wajdy, an elected ALU trustee who works at the same warehouse.

Hayat worked through pain, but it got worse and finally she had to go to the hospital, where she miscarried. It was the second time she had miscarried while working at Amazon. After that the couple decided to speak out. Since then, she has stopped working at Amazon and has been able to bear a child.

Law Reduces Miscarriages

When the PWFA went into effect in 2023, a study found that it reduced miscarriages by 9.6 percent. This suggests that many more miscarriages could be avoided if Amazon, the country’s second-largest private employer, started following the law.

But there is every indication that Amazon is ignoring it. Last year, New Jersey’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against Amazon after reviewing thousands of worker requests for accommodations. Amazon is New Jersey’s largest private employer, with around 50,000 workers.

“When Amazon’s pregnant workers and workers with disabilities request accommodations, Amazon stonewalls them,” the suit charges. “It forces them through a byzantine accommodations process, imposing rigid and unnecessary paperwork requirements and subjecting workers to unexplained weeks-long delays.”

Rosa, a worker at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Akron, Ohio, said she asked for pregnancy accommodations because she was working in Ship Dock, a role that requires heavy lifting, pushing, and pulling. She was hospitalized for dehydration four times, but managers still kept her in that role, she said.

“Eventually my symptoms became so severe that I had to take an unpaid leave of absence,” she said. “I found out afterwards that I could have done paid short-term disability leave, but these options weren’t told to me.”

Amazon denies this. “The suggestion that we routinely deny or don’t support pregnancy accommodations is simply untrue,” said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel. She said “99.9 percent” of pregnancy accommodation requests this year had been approved.

But New Jersey investigators found that Amazon regularly fired workers for requesting accommodations, in violation of New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination and the PWFA. New York State has also sued Amazon for this.

Hossain said the medical forms that Amazon requires for pregnancy, injury, and disability accommodations are so comprehensive and invasive that doctors have objected that they violate medical privacy laws.

Amazon wants such detailed medical documentation, Hossain said, because “they want to claim that if workers ever get injured, it’s because of conditions they came to work with, and it’s not workplace injuries.” Asked about this, an Amazon public relations representative declined to respond.

Pace Drives Injuries

The worker justice group Warehouse Life has been tracking and protesting Amazon’s health and safety record since 2023, and helping injured workers who have to “fight through a lot of misinformation and lies that they received from [Amazon] managers about workers’ comp,” said Chloe Sigal, campaign manager for the group.

Sigal said Amazon’s rate system, along with “time off task” (TOT) policies, make the work unsafe: “Amazon is pushing people to work as fast, as hard as humanly possible—or really outside what is humanly possible. That’s what’s driving this injury epidemic.”

In 2021 the California legislature found that injuries in Amazon warehouses were driven by its rate system. Workers were forced to work faster and faster because if they fell into the lowest 25 percent they could experience discipline, and the bottom 5 percent risked termination.

California passed a law requiring warehouses to publish stable quotas and not constantly accelerate them. In 2024 the state fined Amazon $6 million for violating it.

Workers also accumulate TOT when surveillance detects a pause in their package scanning. Fear of too much TOT pushes workers to cut short their breaks, skip bathroom breaks (and reduce liquid consumption to match), and push on through pain. Dehydration is particularly risky during a pregnancy. “The reason that people are miscarrying at Amazon is because of this rate system,” said Sigal.

Doctors agree. Jenny Fish is a Santa Rosa, California, physician who provides prenatal care. “Prolonged standing, going the whole shift without water, lifting more than 15 to 20 pounds, working night shifts regularly,” she said, “all of this has been irrefutably linked to higher risk of miscarriage, preeclampsia, increased maternal fatigue, preterm delivery, low birth weight, and just in general adverse birth outcomes.” Preeclampsia is potentially fatal.

Is There a Policy?

Sigal said that soon after Warehouse Life started, several Amazon workers came to the group reporting pregnancy issues. But when the group put out a call on social media for experiences working at Amazon while pregnant, it was flooded with stories. Two thousand women from 40 states responded, and 81 described loss of a pregnancy. (Get more info on Warehouse Life here.)

Now some of these workers are leading the charge to get changes at the company. They have put pressure on New York City’s Mt. Sinai Health System to terminate Amazon Board of Directors member Edith Cooper as a hospital trustee, given Amazon’s dismal safety record.

Warehouse Life members have also met with Amazon management. Sigal said that during those meetings Amazon claimed to have a policy on pregnancy that was only available to workers. But no workers were able to access it. “Nobody has it. We’ve heard from managers that they don’t have it either, that they don’t receive training on what to do,” Sigal said.

When Labor Notes asked Amazon for its pregnancy policy and any training materials, no documents were forthcoming. Warehouse Life counters that the company’s real pregnancy policy is “Delay. Deny. Discipline.”

March on H.R.

The Amazon Labor Union organized on Staten Island in 2022, and in 2024 affiliated with the Teamsters. But Amazon refuses to negotiate with the union at the 5,000-worker warehouse, despite being ordered to do so by the National Labor Relations Board in April.

The union can still help, though. “Just a few weeks ago a pregnant worker came to our union hall saying she wanted help getting an accommodation at work,” said ALU’s Hossain. The worker had already told her manager that she was pregnant.

The union sent several workers to accompany her to H.R., saying “that should be enough, and Amazon needs to start the process of accommodating her,” Hossain said. “And they actually did listen, but only because a group of workers accompanied her.” A contract could provide additional protections (see box at upper right).

The union isn’t waiting for workers to seek it out. Union activists distribute fliers with a QR code to a reporting form that goes to the union. Half of the reports “are unfair discipline, the other half is workers who are dealing with injuries or the accommodation process or need workers’ comp or whatever,” said Hossain. “It’s such a big issue.”

“It really does feel like we’re all just numbers,” said Rosa in Akron. “I want them to take more accountability. They make it so hard when it comes to a life-changing thing.”

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