Many Palestinians relish in Benjamin Netanyahu’s defeat but hardly expect his successor to improve their situation.

Part of the Series Struggle and Solidarity: Writing Toward Palestinian Liberation

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Benjamin Netanyahu — Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and the leader of the far right Likud party, whose 19-plus years in office were drenched in violence, mass killings, and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians — suffered a major electoral setback last month. The Israeli elections, which culminated on October 27, 2026, marked the first ballot-box test of the prime minister since October 7, 2023. The Netanyahu-led bloc secured 53 seats, falling short of the 61 required to form a government, while the opposition won 48 seats. The Arab-led parties set a historic electoral record by securing 19 seats. This outcome left the election in a stalemate, with neither Netanyahu nor his challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, able to form a government.

Netanyahu fought fiercely to stay in power. His electoral campaign used Gaza as a bargaining chip to promote Israel’s security. This was crystal clear in his campaign slogans, featured advertisements, and statements: “Occupy. Expel. Settle” was among the messages championed by his Israeli supporters, who were increasingly drawn toward far right parties and hardline movements.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief of staff who served in Netanyahu’s government for eight months after October 2023, emerged as a front-runner. Despite his right-wing background, Eisenkot campaigned on a promise of political change. He largely focused on repairing Israel’s international reputation, reducing its growing isolation within the international community, and reviving its struggling economy.

Yet defeating and disarming Hamas, opposing the two-state solution, and rejecting Palestinian statehood dominated both candidates’ political campaigns. Eisenkot offered little to no prospect of halting the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and called for ending the war in Gaza Strip while pledging to push forward the stalled Board of Peace plan. Beyond his promise to restore Israel’s diplomatic relations after Israel’s three years of gruesome genocide, he pledged that within 18 months of taking office, Hamas’s administration would be replaced, either through U.S.-brokered plans or military force. Yet neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu presented a clear plan for Gaza’s future.

Amin Shartaha, a 39-year-old computer engineer who was forcibly displaced more than seven times in Gaza, paid close attention to the election despite often struggling to find a stable internet connection to read the news.

“Drowning in the challenging daily tasks of fetching water and scavenging for food, I was eager to closely follow the electoral process, as its outcome would shape our lives after years of killing and destruction under Netanyahu,” he told Truthout.

Having lost his mother and home during the genocide, Shartaha now lives with his three children in a single rented room in a house shared by several families. He remarked, “It does not really matter who eventually leads the government, but rather whether that change in leadership brings tangible, meaningful changes in policies toward Palestinians.”

But Shartaha sees Eisenkot as the lesser of two evils. “I believe Netanyahu’s departure could open the door for Gazans to embrace at least a safer life and break free from the blood-curdling policies imposed on them,” he said.

He paused, then continued: “This is not because Eisenkot is a ‘peacemaker,’ but rather because he seeks to improve his country’s international standing and address its domestic disputes.”

Given Eisenkot’s right-wing background, coupled with the personal loss of his son and nephew after October 7, 2023, his ascendancy has raised concerns that the face of the government may change, but its political approach may not.

Yet, Shartaha told Truthout, “I could not care less. We’ve already hit rock bottom. I cannot wrap my mind around the possibility that things could get any worse. I only want to believe that this change might bring meaningful improvements to our lives. That is the only thought I want to hold on to.”

“I’m a father who cannot offer my children a decent life,” Shartaha continued in a quivering voice. “I’m racing against time. My children are supposed to go to school, but they don’t. That’s why I’m hoping for change, even if it’s not substantial, but it might bring some relief in terms of food coming in, proper access to health care, and the free opening of Gaza’s crossings — things that should be taken for granted, not fiercely fought for. Otherwise, I would leave Gaza in search of a life.”

After weeks of prolonged negotiations following the stalled election, on November 8, 2026, Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially handed Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, the mandate to form a government within 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension. If Eisenkot fails, Netanyahu will remain in office as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.

During the announcement, the Gaza Strip was facing heavy downpours, leaving hundreds of thousands struggling with flooding. Shartaha was among them.

“I was fighting to keep from being engulfed by floodwaters when a decision that would dictate my whole life was being made,” he told Truthout.

For Dr. Samia Al-Ghussein, an academic at Palestinian universities, human rights trainer, legal researcher, and activist specializing in public freedoms, the past two years have been devastating. She has been displaced more than 10 times and lost many members of her extended family.

“Two years of genocide have completely paralyzed my life. I could no longer pursue my work. All I could do was move from one place to another, barely navigating the grim living conditions,” she told Truthout.

Given the political uncertainty, Al-Ghussein recounted, “The outcome of the Israeli elections impacts not only the political climate, but also my daily decisions, my future plans, my economic choices, my food basket, and even my access to water and electricity. It dominates every aspect of my life, although I have no say in it.”

“And it’s not just me, but all destitute Palestinians,” she continued.

Al-Ghussein added, “I’ve lost trust in political promises. Yet I’m cautiously hopeful that Netanyahu’s era may be coming to an end. After all, nothing in politics lasts forever.”

In a post on X, Eisenkot wrote, “Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything to ensure we are worthy.”

Al-Ghussein responded, “I fear that the next government may deliver a double-standard message: one acceptable to the world, appearing cooperative with international pressure, while the other plays out on the ground, tightening its grip on Palestinians. The same aggressive policies may continue, cleverly disguised in the language of peace.”

Since the announcement of Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan following the 2025 so-called ceasefire agreement, Netanyahu has sought to hamper its advancement. Yet many Gazans believe Eisenkot may take a different approach, given his pledge to push the plan forward.

“Mandating Eisenkot to form a government may pave the way for a wholly different political phase, one that brings no fundamental changes but leaves room for the Palestinian Authority to regain control of Gaza and allows the technocratic committee to enter and exercise its responsibilities,” Al-Ghussein explained. “This could help Gaza move from early recovery toward reconstruction and political and economic stability.”

Both Al-Ghussein and Shartaha, like hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, felt a sense of pride in the Palestinian citizens of Israel, often referred to as Palestinians of 1948, who dared to participate in the elections and stand as “a thorn in the throat,” as Shartaha described it.

But Al-Ghussein shared a different feeling: “It’s really disappointing to see Israel holding its elections while we lack a representative political force. Our last presidential and legislative elections were held in 2005 and 2006, respectively.”

She added, “It’s deeply ironic that we were anticipating someone else’s elections while we ourselves were deprived of our democratic right to vote.”

Yet the repeated postponement of the Palestinian presidential and legislative elections, initially scheduled for November 2026 and now pushed back to September 2027, reflects the fragility of the status quo.

Dr. Mohammed Diab, a Gaza-based political expert, put it plainly: “For Gazans, the right to vote has become a luxury they cannot afford. It makes no sense to advocate for Gazans’ democratic rights while turning a blind eye to the basic human rights they are being denied: the right to live with dignity, the right to health care, the right to safety, and the right to unfettered access to food.”

Diab explained that these basic rights are more directly affected by the outcome of Israeli elections than Palestinian elections — which, under the current circumstances, risk becoming little more than ink on paper.

“Gazans are searching for any possible way to secure the means of survival rather than worrying about who can best represent them politically,” he added.

The extreme far right mindset is not limited to Netanyahu. It extends far beyond him, reflecting a broader shift within Israeli society.

“The political crisis won’t be resolved by the removal of Netanyahu. The election results reflect nothing but a further shift toward the far right,” Diab explained. “What they reveal is not the downfall of Likud or the Israeli right, but rather a redistribution of power within the Israeli right-wing camp, which denies Palestinian existence and seeks their ethnic cleansing.”

Sharing the prevailing sentiment among Gazans, Diab added, “Gazans want to get rid of Netanyahu, [Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, [Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir, and the rest of the war criminals, regardless of who comes next, because the damage they have inflicted on Gazans is immeasurable.”

Speaking from a less analytical lens, he told Truthout, “Deep down, I want Netanyahu to lose power. His subterfuge and political guile are unprecedented. His ideological mindset is, first and foremost, aimed at erasing Palestinian existence.”

Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant against him in 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians. Meanwhile, under his tenure, Israel has faced a genocide case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice.

Yet, as Amnesty International warned ahead of the elections, Netanyahu’s possible departure from power should not overshadow these cases or allow the crimes to be forgotten. His departure should not mean that accountability is buried along with his political career.

Gazans are mentally drained and emotionally exhausted from witnessing such major political developments layered on top of their own suffering.

“I don’t think I will ever follow another election in my life,” Shartaha said.

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