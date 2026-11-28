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The U.S. midterm results were a stunning rebuke of the Iran war and the U.S.-Israel relationship. Democrats across the country campaigned on ending the war and slowing or staunching the aid faucet to Israel, winning a majority in both the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, on election day, President Donald Trump announced that beginning in 2027, the U.S. would no longer provide Israel $4 billion in annual military aid. But the devil is in the details: Trump’s announcement might actually indicate the beginning of deeper integration between the U.S. and Israeli militaries.

As a new crop of antiwar Democrats prepares to take office in January, Bill Hartung, a New York-based defense analyst and coauthor of “The Trillion Dollar War Machine,” answered questions from Mondoweiss about the midterm results and whether shifting electoral tides might translate into policy change.

Mondoweiss: On election day, Trump said the U.S. would discontinue its $4 billion annual military aid to Israel in 2027 but would continue selling Israel weapons. What does this aid typically finance, and what is its significance in the broader U.S.-Israel military relationship?

Hartung: It’s money to buy U.S. weapons, and they usually have some agreement of what those weapons are going to be. Some of it can be invested in Israel’s own military industry, which is the only country in the world where that happens. The $4 billion is kind of the standard [annual aid package to Israel established by former President Obama in 2016]. But after the start of the Gaza war, there were some special emergency aid provisions from Congress. A paper I did for the Cost of War project at Brown University estimated the first two years of the war in Gaza, [the U.S. approved] $21.7 billion in aid to Israel, so a huge infusion. And that was during the Biden years.

Can you help us make sense of Trump’s decision?

I think he sensed the opposition to the Iran war and general critiques of the U.S. role in Israel’s crimes, and also the fact that people with those positions were winning elections. They want to move to this plan of industrial integration where instead of giving [Israel] money to buy U.S. weapons, they would develop weapons together, do research together, do development and production together. Israel would get R&D and production contracts from the Pentagon, instead of a bunch of money through the State Department.

Some people believe they might get more money that way than they did under the traditional aid plan. And it’ll be very hard to track. It will be buried in the Pentagon budget. It won’t be one big number Congress can vote on. So there’ll be less transparency. And to some degree Israel will have more influence over the United States because it’s building components of essential weapons. It’s going to get a lot of data about U.S. intelligence. So it will, in a way, strengthen Israel’s position vis-à-vis the United States. But it’ll look as if it’s disengagement and I think some people who don’t dig a little deeper will buy that.

You’re suggesting that this announcement by Trump could be one step toward transitioning to a different funding model?

Yeah I think the little secret in the background is that it’s not going to reduce support for Israel. It might even increase it in a way that’ll be harder to track and harder to mount opposition to. Netanyahu himself said that he would prefer this approach, although he wanted it phased in over ten years.

Can we get into the minutiae of what co-production of weapons would look like?

It’s almost elevating Israel’s role because instead of being an aid recipient, it’s viewed as a partner. They might be able to hold certain key components and use that as leverage against the United States. There’s a few examples where the U.S. co-produces with other countries, including the F-35 [fighter jet] with countries in Europe and Asia. But this would be across 17 different areas. It would be data sharing. It would be developing drones, developing AI weapons, developing new kinds of modified aircraft or combat vehicles. So it would be much more comprehensive than anything that exists with any other country. It would be a shared process, except all of the money will come from the United States.

To be clear, was this military integration already stipulated by Congress?

It’s in the current version of the National Defense Authorization Act [which has not yet passed in the Senate].

Let’s move on to the midterm results. Democrats will hold a majority in both the House and Senate. This is happening just as the party’s base has never been more supportive of blocking weapons shipments to Israel. What can this new Congress do on day one to get closer to an arms embargo?

They should announce that they’re not going to support any more aid. And if this integration plan has passed then they should try to overturn if. If they do one without the other it may not have the effect you would want. There were a lot of electoral victories, some upsets, by people who want to cut aid to Israel, who want to end the Iran war. There’s been a bit more talk from leadership about the Iran war because of the economic impacts here, but I view them as integrated because Israel sparked the Iran war by making the first airstrikes. They’ve drawn the U.S. into enabling genocide. The U.S. has barely spoken about what [Israel] is doing in Lebanon, but it’s all being done with U.S. dollars and U.S. weapons. The whole air force in Israel is planes that come from the United States.

What about legislation like the Block the Bombs Act, which would withhold the transfer of “offensive weapons” while allowing for “defensive weapons,” including funding for the Iron Dome? Is there any chance of this passing in the next Congress?

I think that would have the highest possibility. They try to muddy the waters by saying ‘well some of this is defensive, like missile defense systems.’ But of course if you have a defense, you might be more willing to be more aggressive, assuming people can’t retaliate effectively. But people understand bombs are to kill people. They’ve seen the bombing of Gaza. They’ve seen the bombing of Lebanon. So I think they may win over some people who might not vote for a total ban.

It seems like you’re relatively optimistic about this next Congress. What are your expectations for Congress actually taking any of these steps?

I think there’ll be a good fight. But to win more members [of Congress] we need pressure from their constituents. The really strong faction for cutting aid is still a minority of Congress. Some of the other folks need to feel like it’s going to cost them politically if they don’t take a stand. The Israel lobby still has strength even though they’ve lost some consequential elections. Congress a few years ago wouldn’t dare raise the idea of cutting arms to Israel because they thought it was political suicide. Now, in this election, some members lost in part because they took money from AIPAC and that was viewed as a negative thing.

Senator Chris Van Hollen is running from Senate Majority Leader against the staunchly pro-Israel Chuck Schumer. Van Hollen has been a vocal opponent of unconditional aid to Israel. How might this potential leadership shakeup in the Senate impact the policies that are prioritized?

If there’s a shift to a leader who supports cutting aid to Israel then they won’t get in the way of other members bringing various measures. And they may well help accelerate them. It would change the playing field where this is being fought and increase the possibilities of action sooner rather than later.

If Democrats propose and pass legislation blocking military shipments to Israel, in your view is there any chance that Trump might sign on?

I think there’s a chance only because he’s a little bit unpredictable. He’s more transactional. Biden seemed to have almost a chip embedded in his head. Israel right or wrong. And so that wasn’t really going to budge. Trump has expressed frustration with Netanyahu, although not to the point of cutting off aid. So I could imagine a situation where he would not [veto]. He will get a lot of pressure to veto, but if he does it could hurt him in the broader scheme, or at least his allies and acolytes.

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