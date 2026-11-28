Tech companies are trying to rake in even more revenue by pushing AI on overworked and underpaid parents.

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Last summer, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X about a “cool use case” for ChatGPT. As he suggested, one could “connect your family calendars” and “explain your kids’ interests” to it.

“Every morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid’s soccer game that afternoon, one kid’s upcoming birthday, some news, etc.,” he added.

This post was not the first time Altman discussed ChatGPT’s applications for parenting. In a December 2025 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” when asked if he used ChatGPT in raising his kid, Altman replied: “I do … I feel kind of bad about it because we have this, like, genius level — at everything — intelligence … And I’m like, ‘Why [won’t] my kid stop dropping his pizza on the floor and laughing?’” He commented: “I cannot imagine … figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT,” adding, “clearly people did it for a long time, no problem,” which was met by a roar of laughter from the crowd.

Altman is not alone in using AI as a parenting aid. Tech companies are creating a market for using AI to solve parenting woes. Meta recently piloted StoryKit, an AI storytelling app that promises parents and other users that “[they] don’t need to write a single word” to generate custom children’s stories targeting specific interests, developmental stages, and learning outcomes.

OpenAI is also pitching AI as a solution for overwhelmed parents, especially mothers. In a commercial from January titled “Balancing Motherhood,” a mother shares: “I am trying to figure out the balance of mom life and taking care of myself.” She asks ChatGPT: “I’m taking the kids out on a walk, and I want to try to get in a workout. What can I do with 20 minutes and a stroller?” In a cheerful but reassuring voice, ChatGPT answers: “We’re going to sprinkle in a few easy moves to get that heart rate up and those muscles working, all while keeping it real and mom-friendly.” Torn between self-care and child care, the commercial suggests that mothers may find that AI fills an important gap in their already strained schedules.

Stressed-out parents may make an ideal market for this kind of on-demand assistance. According to a 2024 advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General, parents suffer elevated levels of high stress compared to adults who are not parents. For instance, 41 percent of parents say that “most days they are so stressed they can’t function,” compared to only 20 percent of other adults who rated themselves similarly.

But these AI solutions fail to address the conditions of life under capitalism that render social reproduction increasingly unfeasible. As AI companies offer up parenting as a new domain in which to replace or supplement human labor, they also risk foreclosing alternative futures by overdetermining the form that social reproduction takes.

LLMs and the Foreclosure of Social Reproduction

Parenting is part of what we do to maintain and reproduce ourselves on a day-to-day and generational basis. Feminists understand social reproduction as a set of practices that include parenting, the biological act of reproducing (sex, in-vitro fertilization), housework (cooking, cleaning), and labor of public and private social institutions (education, health care). Sometimes we do these tasks in exchange for a wage — like home health care, or gig-work house cleaning and grocery delivery — but often we do this work for free, as often is the case with parenting, grandparenting, and family elder care.

Feminist scholars show us how we form families, birth and raise children, and replicate gendered parenting norms within those families are far from individualized, private concerns, but have been shaped by dominant capitalist logics and state practices. Similarly, tech companies’ interventions into parenting seek to automate social containment and discipline for profit.

AI learns how to parent by surveilling and mining existing parenting know-how for training data. Large language models (LLMs) run on next-token prediction — the prediction of the next word, part of a word, etc. LLMs don’t internalize meaning, only the patterns of language inherited from our use of it. In this sense, LLMs are averages of our irreducibly social, and necessarily embodied, use of language.

The most striking side effect of this is the problem of AI model collapse. Basically, as LLM-generated text proliferates — already comprising over 50 percent of the internet — frontier labs can’t indiscriminately mine the internet for viable training data. This is due to the problem of model collapse, where training an LLM on its own output irreversibly worsens its performance. Practically, for LLM “parenting” to continually improve, frontier labs must increasingly surveil users’ real-world interactions.

For LLM “parenting” to continually improve, frontier labs must increasingly surveil users’ real-world interactions.

Humanity’s canon of bedtime stories become fodder for AI to mimic new tales tailored to a child’s interests, from princesses and ponies to firetrucks and journeys to distant planets. Existing repositories of training guides and best practices for babysitters and caregivers become the blueprint for their artificial replacements. And smart home technology companies — from refrigerator manufacturers to home security systems — are already well-positioned to surveil the ins and outs of everyday social reproduction; accumulating this data, either to resell to frontier AI labs or to refine their internal models, affords them expanded revenue streams.

What’s more is that using AI facilitates cognitive offloading, atrophying the very embodied intelligence that LLMs feed off. Documents unsealed as part of a recent lawsuit from news publishers included a Microsoft policy document that acknowledges as much, stating in no uncertain terms: “LLMs are a product that destroys its supply chain.” While Microsoft refers here to the large-scale theft of journalistic labor and the rapidly shrinking supply of viable training data, the same surely holds true for the daily labor of social reproduction.

To realize significant growth in the market for LLM-aided parenting, frontier labs must first alienate us from the very capacity to parent which they aim to enclose. In Altman’s vision for the future, parents would feed their kids’ journals, drawings, social media profiles, calendars, report cards, medical histories, etc., to ChatGPT and let it direct their every conversation, while substituting heirloom children’s books for generic “slop” stories.

Historical Enclosures and Resistance

State and capital enclosures of social reproductive activities, like parenting, have a long history. For example, feminist scholar Silvia Federici argues that European witch hunts of the 13th and 14th centuries served to discipline women’s bodily autonomy in service of the literal reproduction of the waged worker. Through transatlantic slavery and its afterlives, Black women’s reproductive and manual labors served to both increase the enslavers’ coffers and produce white womanhood through Black women’s subjugation — as objects of sexual desire, as genderless laborers working alongside men, and as chattel whose biological reproduction ensured future labor supply and plantation production. The history of so-called boarding schools for Native American youth, family separation through adoption, and the policing apparatus of the U.S. child welfare system are further evidence of state intervention into parenting. In these ways, parenting, and particularly mothering, are a key site of political and class struggle.

In the 1960s and 1970s, social movements prioritized the wage-less and under-waged reproductive labor of domestic workers, welfare mothers, and child care workers. The Welfare Rights Movement and the Wages for Housework campaigns demanded the state support this class of largely Black, Brown, immigrant, and working-poor women. In spite of widespread popularity and protests led by groups like the National Welfare Rights Organization, by the 1970s, the U.S. federal government initiated a series of reforms targeting welfare rolls alongside redirection of state funding to anti-crime and drug laws. With each reform directed at the disciplining of family life, state and private capital joined together to repress insurgent practices of radical care.

Parenting Beyond Enclosure

Advertisements like OpenAI’s “Balancing Motherhood” and press appearances such as Altman’s interview with Jimmy Fallon seem to long for an optimistic technological future in which AI fully displaces the creative capacities of human parenting, grandparenting, and revolutionary and othermothering that make subversive collective life possible.

In offloading the cognitive and emotional labor of parenting onto LLMs, we not only commodify parenting but also foreclose opportunities to devise liberatory alternatives to existing parenting paradigms. Just as the flood of AI-generated writing and “AI slop” has homogenized certain genres of writing, a mass movement toward AI-led parenting will leave parenting as a worse, watered-down version of the human activity underlying it. At best, LLMs can only project patterns of past parenting into the future, with no ability to account for the future being produced — actually, foreclosed — by this projection. Architecturally, LLMs can only average the patterns of social reproduction they inherit. This normalizes privatized forms of social reproduction that are amenable to the capitalist mode of production while erasing insurgent forms of social reproduction that contest the capitalist mode of production by living another world into being.

Instead of chasing yet another “cool use case” of ChatGPT, why not talk to your kids and collectively dismantle capitalist modes of social reproduction?

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