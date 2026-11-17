The largest US data centers use almost 2 percent of US electricity, more than New York City and Los Angeles combined.

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A new study published this week suggests that the combined yearly output of carbon dioxide from the largest data centers in the U.S. rivals that of some countries.

The study, which appeared in the journal Nature Sustainability on Monday, finds that the largest data centers in the country release a combined total of 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. That accounts for about 2 percent of all electricity use in the U.S. — an amount that is greater than the yearly electricity use of Los Angeles and New York City combined.

The study examined 403 facilities in total, finding that their combined carbon emissions were comparable to those of countries the size of Bolivia or Denmark.

Some states’ data centers had larger carbon outputs than others. Virginia, Iowa, and Ohio account for half of emissions alone, while other states, such as Oregon, have much smaller carbon emissions, due to a larger portion of electricity being generated through means other than fossil fuels.

According to reporting from The New York Times, much of the researchers’ work amounted to “detective work” due to the lack of federal requirements on public disclosure by these facilities.

“Communities shouldn’t need a team of Harvard researchers to analyze satellite images to understand their environmental impact,” said Gianluca Guidi, the Harvard scientist who led the research team.

Indeed, safeguards against pollution from data centers are limited, in large part due to workarounds that are being allowed by the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), including the use of “islanded” power plants, which are built solely to power data centers and are not part of the electrical grid.

Data centers are also undoing recent progress in reducing pollution in states with larger carbon emissions. In Texas, for example, years of work to lower those rates could be undone if a plan to build hundreds of new data centers (in addition to those that have already been constructed) goes through in the next few years.

Americans appear aware of the problems posed by data centers, including rising electricity prices and environmental concerns. Earlier this month, in midterm elections across the country, voters overwhelmingly passed referenda to bar or regulate the rapid expansion of data centers in their communities.

“Tuesday’s election was a historically bad night for the Republican Party. It might have been even worse for big tech and their plans to spend trillions of dollars building AI data centers,” read one analysis of the election outcomes.

Public opposition to data center expansion likely played a role in Democrats’ “blue wave.” Exit poll data from NBC News found that 56 percent of voters described data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) as “crucial or major factor[s]” in determining their vote.

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