Two Democratic senators want to know if Kennedy lied under oath during his Senate confirmation hearings.

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Two Democratic senators have sent a letter to Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine organization formerly led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seeking details about Kennedy’s trip to Samoa in 2019.

The letter was sent last week by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Maryland), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. In it, the lawmakers said they are planning an investigation into evidence that Kennedy “unlawfully lied to Congress on multiple occasions,” including during his 2025 confirmation hearings.

During those hearings, Kennedy said that his trip to Samoa in 2019 — which was followed by a massive measles outbreak on the island — was unrelated to his pushing an anti-vaccine agenda, the senators wrote.

“I went there, nothing to do with vaccines,” Kennedy said during his confirmation, claiming he was instead visiting to introduce officials to a “state-of-the-art” medical information system.

“It appears this statement was false,” the senators wrote, citing reports that Kennedy had written to Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi in January 2019, proposing that his team “conduct [a] detailed health informatics assessment in Samoa of what happened with your MMR vaccines.”

The senators’ letter also highlighted how Kennedy’s visit to Samoa in May 2019 included meeting “with anti-vaccine activists.”

Following Kennedy’s visit, 83 people on the island died in a devastating measles outbreak, mostly children.

Kennedy’s travel to Samoa occurred while he was still in charge of Children’s Health Defense. The letter from the senators requests “all documents related to any travel to Samoa undertaken by Kennedy or other employees, officers, directors, or associates of Children’s Health Defense,” and “all documents related to meetings or communications between Samoan government officials and employees, officers, directors, or associates” of the organization.

The letter is nonbinding, meaning that Children’s Health Defense could refuse to follow through with the senators’ demands. However, when Congress reconvenes in January 2027, the Democratic senators could urge their committees to issue subpoenas to the organization, requiring them to abide by the requests.

“We intend to hold Secretary Kennedy accountable for the grave harm he has caused to vulnerable children,” the senators added. “We also intend to hold him accountable for any false statements made to Congress, a crime that undermines the Senate’s ability to fulfill its constitutional duties.”

The letter was published just days before it was announced that the U.S. was set to lose its measles elimination status, which the country had attained a quarter of a century ago. That announcement was officially made by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization (WHO)-affiliated regional body that makes such decisions, on Tuesday morning.

Since Donald Trump re-entered the White House, annual measles cases in the U.S. have risen more than 20-fold. Only 285 cases were identified in the country in 2024 — that number increased to 2,289 cases in 2025, and, as of this week, 5,739 cases have been identified in 2026, according to a tracker managed by Johns Hopkins University.

Kennedy has dismissed the alarming increase in infections over the past two years, downplaying the risks associated with measles and promoting false remedies for the illness to parents.

The loss of the U.S.’s measles elimination status “highlight[s] the importance of measles vaccination and rapid detection and reporting of suspected and confirmed measles cases,” the Johns Hopkins University tracker pointed out.

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