The GOP Wasn’t the Only Midterms Loser. Voters Slapped Data Centers With Limits.

This week voters nationwide approved 40 out of the 41 ballot measures that had been proposed to rein in data centers.

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In recent months, thousands of Americans have flooded municipal government buildings to testify against the construction of AI data centers in their communities.

According to a May 2026 Gallup poll, 7 out of 10 people oppose the construction of data centers in their local area, citing grave concerns over their environmental impact, water consumption, noise, and potential health risks. A Blue Rose Research poll from December 2025 found that Americans would rather live near prisons or nuclear power plants than data centers.

“Overcoming this opposition stands as a major hurdle in the expansion of AI computing,” noted Gallup Senior Editor Jeffrey M. Jones. “The intensity of opposition means that proposed data centers are likely to spur grassroots activism from local residents as well as legal challenges.”

Many of those challenges have proven successful, as more than 500 jurisdictions have approved moratoriums or bans even before the midterms. That trend was extended during this week’s elections, where data center-related questions appeared on the ballot in 13 states: 40 out of 41 ballot measures placing restrictions on data centers were passed throughout the country.

Data center-related questions appeared on the ballot in 13 states.

In many cases, the results were not close: 77 percent of voters in Edgewater, Florida, approved a ban on new data centers, while 82 percent of voters in Alhambra, California, endorsed one. Ohio, which had more data center-related questions on its ballots than any other state, saw voters pass outright bans in 11 municipalities, while another seven approved further regulations on them.

“Tuesday’s election was a historically bad night for the Republican Party,” declared the Boston Globe. “It might have been even worse for big tech and their plans to spend trillions of dollars building AI data centers.”

Anger over data centers certainly wasn’t limited to local ballot questions. Polling suggests that it helped determine the results of major races amid the Democratic Party’s historic “blue wave.” Exit polling from NBC News reveals that 56 percent of voters identified data centers and AI as a “crucial or major factor” in their vote.

Chief among these contests was the Ohio Senate race, where incumbent Republican Sen. John Husted was ousted by Democratic former Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Husted was backed by powerful tech giants like Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Safra Catz; and a cryptocurrency PAC, funded by companies like Coinbase, spent $55 million trying to stomp out Brown’s challenge.

The Brown campaign consistently highlighted these ties during the campaign, running ads that referred to Husted as “the face of data centers in Ohio” and bankrolling billboards that directed voters to a website which details how Husted is the “chief reason” that 226 data centers exist in the state.

An internal National Republican Senatorial Committee memo, originally reported on by Axios, showed that Brown’s attacks were working and causing Republican anxiety over not just the Ohio race, but the GOP’s relationship with data centers more broadly.

“More than any other thing in this race, data centers are the anchor hanging around Husted’s neck,” it read. “If he loses and data centers get the blame, politicians across the country will take notice — and they will not go near the next one.”

56 percent of voters identified data centers and AI as a “crucial or major factor” in their vote.

In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who campaigned on a data center moratorium, ousted Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott embraced guardrails on the facilities leading up to the election, but for years he welcomed their construction in the state and, in 2025, he declared Texas to be the “epicenter of AI development.”

“I think we will see the end to favorable tax breaks, and it’s clear that people like Greg Abbott were harmed by their history of giving those financial incentives to AI companies and data center developers,” Alexander McCoy, a Democratic strategist who works on AI, told WIRED.

Tech magnate and GOP mega-donor Elon Musk dumped $224 million into the Texas elections in a failed effort to keep it red. After the Democrats prevailed, Musk, who had plans to construct multiple data centers across his adopted home state, tweeted: “Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now.”

Immediately after the election, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) released a statement calling on incoming House members to make AI regulation a top priority and for AI company CEOs to testify before the chamber.

“The revolt against data centers was one of the top issues of the 2026 election, and in a few years we will look back on it as just the early tremor of a much bigger AI earthquake upending American politics,” said Casar.

Georgia’s Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and Ohio’s Governor-elect Amy Acton have also endorsed moratoriums, and Annie Andrews’s victory in South Carolina is another blow to the AI industry, which spent heavily in support of short-time incumbent Sen. Darline Graham.

Immediately after the election, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Greg Casar released a statement calling on incoming House members to make AI regulation a top priority.

Like Flock cameras and support for Israel, data centers are an issue that cuts across party lines and upends our perception of partisanship. In May 2026, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 484, which “protects ratepayers, the environment, and local communities from harm caused by hyperscale data centers.”

“These are much-needed protections for taxpayers and our natural resources,” said DeSantis at the time.

Even President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly touted the benefits of data centers, has modified his stance in recent months, seemingly aware that much of his base is skeptical about further construction.

In a Truth Social post days before the election, Trump called on AI companies to pay impacted communities a “dividend” in exchange for a data center’s construction.

“I have watched the process closely, and Data Centers that were highly unpopular in a certain area, have become extremely popular when a financial deal is struck,” claimed the president, who provided no proof that this has ever happened.

Amid the growing resistance, tech companies have also shifted their approach.

Amazon has pledged to improve the environmental rating of its backup data center generators and to disclose more information about their water use. OpenAI has rebranded its data centers as “compute campuses.” Companies like Google have announced that they will stop requiring government officials to sign nondisclosure agreements in an effort to increase transparency within communities.

Sam Burleigh, who helped found an organization aimed at stopping an Amazon-backed data center project in Pennsylvania, told the Associated Press that such efforts are merely “propaganda.”

“What I see is them realizing they have more resistance than they ever dreamt of. And so now they have to find some way, some method to break through that resistance,” he explained.

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