The bill, which will change federal approval processes for fossil fuel projects, is backed by Big Oil and tech giants.

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US senators, including 21 members of the Democratic caucus, voted late Monday to end debate on permitting reform legislation that would weaken critical environmental safeguards to speed up the federal approval process for energy projects, including fossil fuel infrastructure and data centers.

One Democratic senator, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, opposed the cloture motion on Monday after previously voting to advance the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), legislation backed by the oil lobby, tech giants, and the climate-wrecking Trump White House, as well as major labor unions. Cortez Masto said after last week’s procedural vote that she would vote against advancing the bill to final passage if its changes to the National Historic Preservation Act were not removed.

The Senate Democratic caucus members who supported the cloture motion, which sets the stage for final passage, were: Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Chris Coons (Del.), John Fetterman (Pa.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Martin Heinrich (NM), John Hickenlooper (Colo.), Andy Kim (NJ), Angus King (Maine), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Gary Peters (Mich.), Jack Reed (RI), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Chuck Schumer (NY), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), Mark Warner (Va.), Raphael Warnock (Ga.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (RI).

“The senators who voted to advance BAAJA just betrayed the voters who turned out en masse to demand that Congress rein in data center development, stop corruption, and bring down electricity costs,” said Elizabeth Bast, executive director of the advocacy group Oil Change International. “BAAJA would double down on Trump’s failed energy policies, which enrich Big Oil and his own stock portfolio at the expense of communities and our climate. Even analysis from the American Petroleum Institute, a major BAAJA backer, shows that the bill doesn’t stop energy prices from rising.”

“BAAJA would act as a kill switch for future climate action without offering any meaningful emissions reductions,” Bast warned. “At best, this bill leaves US emissions over 2.1 billion tons short in 2040 of even a modest climate goal. Big Oil and Big Tech have spent millions lobbying for this backroom deal, which has not had a single hearing, and are urging Congress to ram through the bill before the incoming Congress is sworn in.”

If, as expected, the Senate votes for final passage of BAAJA, the bill would move to the narrowly GOP-controlled House, where it has drawn significant opposition from Democratic lawmakers, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC). Environmental groups and other opponents have urged lawmakers in both chambers to press pause on the bill until Democrats take control of Congress in January.

“BAAJA includes important policies for which the CPC has advocated, including stronger federal authority to approve much-needed transmission lines to accelerate the clean energy transition,” the caucus said in a statement last week. “However, it also contains provisions that would undermine Tribal sovereignty and roll back key environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. As a result, the public would lose key tools used to protect the environment and hold the administration accountable against ICE detention centers, Trump vanity projects, and more.”

The Senate’s cloture vote came days after around 100 environmental and energy law scholars warned in a letter to the chamber’s Democratic leadership that BAAJA “would inflict permanent, sweeping damage on the nation’s core environmental laws (and on the people and environment they are designed to protect).”

“Whatever modest emissions reductions its transmission reforms may deliver cannot justify the rollback that comes with them,” the letter reads. “And the threat posed by this lame-duck initiative provides a template and momentum for rollbacks far beyond environmental protections — potentially undercutting enforcement of public health protections, civil rights, public education, consumer finance, and more.”

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