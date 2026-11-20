Lead particles could spread 100 miles from the detonation site. The army says the detonation is now planned for Monday.

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Environmental groups filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon in an attempt to halt the planned detonation of degraded, lead-based explosive material at a munitions plant in southeast Iowa.

The lawsuit was filed hours before acting Secretary of the Army, Hon. Adam Telle announced the detonation would be postponed to Monday, Nov. 23, noting that “public safety is the Army’s top priority.” U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said on social media the delay was to “further educate the public.”

Telle said in a post on social media that Monday was the “latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material.”

Earthjustice, on behalf of Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its decision to grant an emergency permit to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown to intentionally detonate 68 drums of deteriorated lead azide, an explosive that is unstable in its deteriorated state.

The detonation, which will occur inside concrete bunkers that are surrounded by sand barriers approximately two stories high according to news releases from the Army, will cause a plume of air “with some lead-containing particles.” Nearby areas have been warned to stay inside while the lead particles are expected to be airborne and to spray down outdoor materials after lead-containing dust has settled on the surfaces.

In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Appellate Court for the Eighth District, environmental groups ask the court to either rule on the motion before Friday at 10 a.m. or issue an administrative stay until the motion can be fully heard in court.

Iowa Environmental Council Executive Director Sarah Green said in a statement Thursday that it “could be the case that the U.S. Army has no other safe alternative to disposing of the toxic lead azide.”

“But our federal government needs to do better at communicating the potential health risks of lead contamination in our communities and providing more time to keep our communities and vulnerable groups safe, like children and pregnant women,” Green said.

Petitioners allege the emergency permit from EPA failed to: incorporate applicable environmental performance standards, require all permit conditions necessary to protect human health and the environment, consider less dangerous alternatives that would avoid widespread dispersal and deposition of toxic lead, and adequately notify the public of the plan.

“The Army’s planned detonation of 9,700 pounds of explosive lead material poses a significant risk of irreparable harm that cannot later be remedied,” the lawsuit said.

The Army and EPA have said the intentional detonation allows them to mitigate the “explosion risk” of the degraded lead azide which presented an “imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment.”

Essentially, they said the intentional detonation of the material allows for precautions and public awareness that would not be possible if the material exploded on its own.

Environmental groups said they “do not dispute the EPA and Army’s assertion that there is risk involved in leaving the lead azide at the IAAP untreated” but said the Army left the explosive “to degrade for roughly two decades until it decided that the only safe option became detonating them near populated areas.”

According to the proposed action report from the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, the lead azide was submerged in a water/ethanol storage solution. Temperature fluctuations caused the material to “dissolve and recrystallize” into a form that is “acutely sensitive to shock, friction, static electricity, and heat.” The Army determined in March the material had degraded, and in April had a briefing with EPA, according to the emergency permit.

“That turned the Army’s storage management failure into a public health event for people in at least two states,” the lawsuit said. “This rushed final week is a symptom of that; the Army has been aware of the risk since at least March, yet it gave public notice of its plans a mere five days before intended detonation.”

The Army held an open house in Middletown in mid-October informing residents about the planned detonation, though the Friday schedule was not announced until Nov. 15, when the Army also provided air dispersion models that showed lead particles could be spread up to 100 miles from the detonation site, and dust deposition models that showed a potential spread of around 40 miles.

Public Health and Environmental Concerns

More recent maps, released by the Army Thursday showed the plume was expected to move more directly north, as opposed to northeast of the detonation site, and not stretch as far as the earlier model showed. The Army has said it will continue to release updated maps up until the detonation with information accurate to the latest atmospheric conditions.

The initial plume map showed air dispersion was intended to stretch across the Mississippi River and into New Boston, Illinois. The lawsuit alleges Illinois officials had not been notified of the detonation and potential risks.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued public health guidance about the detonation. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services also posted safety tips and information Thursday about the detonation which it said it was “only very recently made aware of.”

Safety precautions include staying indoors, running air purifiers and turning off heating and cooling units while there is a potential for air dispersion, which the Army estimates will last about an hour. The Army, and state health departments have also said people in the affected areas should consider washing outdoor surfaces, like playground equipment, doors and cars to minimize the risk of consuming lead dust.

The lawsuit pushed back on this advice, noting that there is no safe level of lead exposure for children.

“The idea that widespread lead dust can simply be rinsed away with no harmful effect is absurd, counterfactual, and extremely harmful misinformation to share with the public,” the lawsuit said.

EPA and Army media contacts did not respond to a request for comment Thursday regarding the lawsuit.

Environmental groups allege EPA’s permit “largely ignored” the potential for the lead to spread to groundwater, surface water, soil and the atmosphere.

For example, the environmental groups point out, the EPA permit shows no conditions addressing the detonation’s potential for damage to domestic animals, wildlife, crops, vegetation and physical structures.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture posted guidance for livestock producers near the detonation site, urging them to move livestock elsewhere or into a barn if possible and to move or cover feed and water supplies to “prevent possible contamination.”

Sampling

While the EPA permit requires the Army to collect samples before, during and after the detonation at “all parks, public facilities, and private properties” they were given the right of entry, the lawsuit holds the testing requirements are not robust.

Researchers at the University of Iowa met with reporters Thursday afternoon and said they are conducting their own research. David Cwiertny, director of the Environmental Policy Research Program at UI, said researchers will be deploying air sensors, particle filters and collecting soil samples and surface wipes across the affected area.

“We’re doing all of this to add to the public record, not because we have any real doubt in the official monitoring that’s planned by the EPA or the Army,” Cwiertny said. “In an unprecedented event with so many unpredictable factors, we believe that having more independent data is always better for public transparency and for public health.”

The lawsuit urges the court to issue a stay and prevent the detonation because, it says, “once lead dust is dispersed, there is no undoing the harm.”

“What the Court must balance is the risks associated with the possibility of unplanned detonation while crucial additional time is given to take actions necessary to protect human health and the environment, against the very significant known harm of a massive lead dust plume,” the lawsuit read.

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