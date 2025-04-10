After Uproar, Social Security Administration Walks Back Phone Service Cuts

Many celebrated but also noted that organized resistance must continue as Social Security remains in the crosshairs.

Social Security advocates celebrated a hard-fought win on Wednesday while still stressing that the Trump administration poses a dire threat to millions of Americans’ earned benefits.

The Social Security Administration on Tuesday seemingly walked back plans to require beneficiaries to verify their identities using an online system and force those who couldn’t do so to provide documentation at an SSA field office — some of which may soon be targeted for closure.

“Beginning on April 14, Social Security will perform an anti-fraud check on all claims filed over the telephone and flag claims that have fraud risk indicators,” the agency wrote Tuesday on X, the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk, head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Individuals that are flagged would be required to perform in-person ID proofing for the claim to be further processed. Individuals who are not flagged will be able to complete their claim without any in-person requirements,” the SSA explained. “We will continue to conduct 100% ID proofing for all in-person claims. 4.5 million telephone claims a year and 70K may be flagged. Telephone remains a viable option to the public.”

Americans stood up to tell Trump and Musk, "Hands off Social Security!" Today, they pared back their planned cuts to phone service.



Elon Musk has said Social Security is a 'key target' for cuts. Today's news is a win, but we must keep speaking out.https://t.co/erom3AxpRw — Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) April 9, 2025

The Trump administration was previously accused of trying to “sabotage” SSA by cutting phone services and forcing people who could not verify their identity online through “my Social Security” to do so in-person. That policy was initially set to take effect at the end of March, a rapid rollout reportedly pursued at the request of the White House.

Then, late last month, SSA delayed the start date until April 14, and said that people applying for Medicare, Social Security Disability Insurance, or Supplemental Security Income would be exempt from the rule and could complete their claims by phone.

Reporting on the policy’s apparent full rollback on Wednesday, Axios shared an email from a White House official who said that “because the anti-fraud team implemented new technological capabilities so quickly, SSA can now perform anti-fraud check on all claims filed over the phone.”

Those who are flagged “would be required to perform in-person ID proofing for the claim to be further processed,” the official told the outlet, echoing the X posts. “The administration remains committed to protecting our beneficiaries from fraud. There will no disruptions to service.”

Welcoming the development on X, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said: “We sounded the alarm, and they’re backing off. But the fight’s not over. Trump and Musk still want to fire thousands of Social Security workers, close offices, and cut services. We’ll keep fighting back.”

Social Security has reversed its ludicrous decision to drastically cut phone services. This is a major win for seniors and people with disabilities!



Don't let up the pressure, people. When we fight together, we win. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 9, 2025

Richard Fiesta, executive director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, similarly said in a statement: “Organizing and mobilizing works. From the moment DOGE announced its dangerous plan to eliminate SSA telephone services, our members sprang into action — making thousands of calls to elected officials, organizing rallies and demonstrations, and demanding the protection of the services they have earned and paid for.”

“We are grateful that our voices were heard. As of today, most Americans will still be able to apply for their earned retirement, survivor, or disability benefits through the method that works best for them — whether by phone, in person, or online,” Fiesta continued. “Forcing millions of seniors and people with disabilities to rely solely on an understaffed network of closing field offices or an online-only system would have placed an unreasonable burden on vulnerable people and done little to curb fraudulent claims.”

Like Warren, he vowed that “we will continue to fight to ensure that SSA is fully staffed and that local field offices remain open and accessible to the public.”

Social Security Works also celebrated the news, writing on X: “After a massive public outcry, Elon Musk’s DOGE is backing away from cuts to Social Security phone service that would have forced millions of Americans into overcrowded field offices. Your voice matters!”

“But DOGE is still making other huge cuts to the Social Security Administration,” the advocacy group added. “These cuts are already making it far harder for Americans to claim their earned benefits. We need to stay loud! Plan or join a rally on April 15th.”

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Take action: Support independent media. We’ve borne witness to a chaotic first few months in Trump’s presidency. Over the last months, each executive order has delivered shock and bewilderment — a core part of a strategy to make the right-wing turn feel inevitable and overwhelming. But, as organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember in Truthout last November, “Together, we are more powerful than Trump.” Indeed, the Trump administration is pushing through executive orders, but — as we’ve reported at Truthout — many are in legal limbo and face court challenges from unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to quash anti-racist teaching and DEI programs are stalled by education faculty, staff, and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country are coming together to raise the alarm on ICE raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights, and protect each other in moving shows of solidarity. It will be a long fight ahead. And as nonprofit movement media, Truthout plans to be there documenting and uplifting resistance. As we undertake this life-sustaining work, we appeal for your support. Please, if you find value in what we do, join our community of sustainers by making a monthly or one-time gift.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!