One study found that 2 in 5 older Americans rely on Social Security as their sole means of income.

Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed in an interview last week that beneficiaries of Social Security payments wouldn’t complain if they didn’t receive their checks this month — and that anyone who did speak up would be exposing themselves as a “fraudster.”

The comments from Lutnick — one of the many billionaires in the Trump administration — expose how out of touch he is with the Americans who rely solely on Social Security payments to fund their retirements.

Lutnick made the remarks during an appearance on the “All-In” podcast on Thursday, saying that his mother-in-law would not complain if the Social Security Administration (SSA) suddenly stopped making payments.

“She’d think something got messed up, and she’ll get it next month,” Lutnick said about his mother-in-law, who lives in a townhouse with him and his wife on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Lutnick then disparaged anyone who would complain about delays. “A fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining,” he said.

Lutnick added:

Anybody who’s been in the payment system and the processes, who knows the easiest way to find the fraudster is to stop payments and listen, because whoever screams is the one stealing. Because my mother-in-law’s not calling, come on, your mother, 80-year-olds, 90-year-olds, they trust the government.

Data on Social Security recipients indicates that Lutnick’s assertions are wrong — many retirees likely would file complaints over a payment delay, as many rely on those payments to survive.

Nearly 3 in 10 Baby Boomers and nearly a quarter of individuals from the Silent Generation (the generation preceding boomers), live paycheck-to-paycheck, one study found. Another report, published by the National Institute on Retirement Security in 2020, found that 40 percent of older Americans rely solely on Social Security payments as their primary income source.

Lutnick’s comments come as the SSA recently announced that, starting next week, phone call verifications would no longer be an option for people seeking to enroll in Social Security or make changes to their enrollment. Instead, individuals will have to alter or apply for their benefits online or in person at local offices.

Online options aren’t always preferable to retirees, as many are skeptical about sending personal information over the internet. And meeting in person poses its own difficulties — especially with potential cuts and firings looming within the SSA.

The new standards “will substantially delay [beneficiaries’] access to their earned benefits,” said Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have 72 hours to add 273 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.