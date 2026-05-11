Trump decried the court’s recent ruling on his tariffs, and a pending ruling on birthright citizenship.

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In a lengthy Truth Social post on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump lambasted two Supreme Court justices he had personally appointed to the bench for not being “loyal” enough to him.

Trump berated Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, deriding their roles in a majority ruling earlier this year that overturned his massive global tariffs. He also denounced them for appearing skeptical during recent oral arguments over his attempt to issue an executive order last year to reinterpret the 14th Amendment’s birthright citizenship clause.

“They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly!” Trump complained in his social media post.

Trump then suggested that he should take action in order to ensure certain conservative bloc justices — who sometimes, though infrequently, issue rulings against his policies — are no longer relevant.

“With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to ‘PACK THE COURT’ any longer. In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT!” Trump said.

Trump’s rant focused on tariffs and birthright citizenship, with the president insisting his policies were helping the country — and that justices ruling against him were harming it.

Wrote Trump:

I’m working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people. What is the reason for this? They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to ‘almost’ the highest position in the land.

The president sought to justify his feelings by claiming he had won a “landslide” election in 2024, a characterization that is flatly untrue. He also falsely stated that the U.S. is the “only Country in the World that practices” birthright citizenship, when dozens of countries around the globe do so, including nearly every country in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump mentioned loyalty twice in his post. On the second occasion, he dubiously claimed that he didn’t want loyalty for himself, but that he did “want and expect it for our country.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published in April shows that a majority of Americans don’t share Trump’s views when it comes to birthright citizenship. According to the survey, 64 percent of Americans don’t want the practice ended, while only 32 percent said they did.

When it comes to Trump’s tariffs, 60 percent of Americans opposed them, according to a Pew Research poll published in February, prior to the Supreme Court finding them unconstitutional. Only 37 percent of Americans said they were in favor of the tariffs remaining in place.

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