Yemen Strike JD Vance Called “Excellent” on Signal Reportedly Killed a Newborn

“They were scattered and torn into pieces,” a witness said of a family killed by the strike.

The strike on Yemen that was celebrated by Trump administration officials in a now-infamous leaked Signal chat killed a newborn baby and charred and killed a 5-year-old boy, according to new witness testimony of the strike.

In a New Yorker interview published on Tuesday with a man who survived the strike, identified by the pseudonym Hassan, the man said that he and his neighbors rushed to the site of the bombing, reportedly carried out by F-18 jets dropping Tomahawk missiles.

The strike leveled Hassan’s neighbor’s two-story house, in the Saada governorate. The house belonged to a Bedouin man named Mosfer Roga’ah, Hassan said, and served as a gathering point for his sons and their wives and children, as it did that night.

The sound of a strike, followed by two more, woke Hassan up around 1 am, he said, shattering his windows with their huge impact. Hassan’s family worked to dig through the rubble to search for remains. The men had been away doing evening prayers for Ramadan, and the rescuers found only women and children dead.

Of the 15 people killed, Hassan told The New Yorker, they unearthed the bodies of six children, one of them a newborn baby, Motlak. The oldest child killed was 13 years old. One 3-year-old girl survived the strike, but suffered severe burns and was hospitalized.

“They were scattered and torn into pieces,” Hassan said of the family’s bodies. One of the boys who was slain, 5-year-old Hamad, “was roasted,” he said.

This and dozens of other strikes were celebrated by top Trump administration officials in a Signal chat leaked by The Atlantic last month.

While much of the news coverage has focused on officials’ seemingly inadvertent inclusion of The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg in the chat, experts have said that the contents of the chat show officials like Vice President J.D. Vance and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz celebrating a strike that constituted a war crime. In response to the news that the bombing leveled a residential building, Vance said, “excellent.”

Al Jazeera also interviewed a man who survived one of the March 15 strikes; it’s unclear if it is the same strike, though the man, also under a pseudonym, similarly described the destruction of a two-story home in northern Saana, where Saada is located.

“Just like that, the house had collapsed into a smoldering heap of rubble and twisted metal,” said the man, identified as Ammar Mohammed.

“This was a family breaking their fast together, not a military base,” Mohammed went on. “Americans make no distinction between a rebel and a child.”

The family was among the 53 people estimated killed by 47 strikes dropped by the U.S. in its initial barrage in mid-March. Since then, the U.S. has repeatedly bombed Yemen, despite not having authority from Congress to conduct a war.

These near-daily strikes include one recorded and posted online by President Donald Trump himself that targeted a group of over 79 people over the weekend. The administration claimed that the people who were bombed were Houthi militants, but local reports said that the U.S. actually bombed a tribal gathering of people celebrating the end of Ramadan.

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Take action: Support independent media. We’ve borne witness to a chaotic first few months in Trump’s presidency. Over the last months, each executive order has delivered shock and bewilderment — a core part of a strategy to make the right-wing turn feel inevitable and overwhelming. But, as organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember in Truthout last November, “Together, we are more powerful than Trump.” Indeed, the Trump administration is pushing through executive orders, but — as we’ve reported at Truthout — many are in legal limbo and face court challenges from unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to quash anti-racist teaching and DEI programs are stalled by education faculty, staff, and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country are coming together to raise the alarm on ICE raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights, and protect each other in moving shows of solidarity. It will be a long fight ahead. And as nonprofit movement media, Truthout plans to be there documenting and uplifting resistance. As we undertake this life-sustaining work, we appeal for your support. Please, if you find value in what we do, join our community of sustainers by making a monthly or one-time gift.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!