UN Envoy Decries Israeli Military’s Move to Seize Syrian Territory

The United Nations’ special envoy to Syria said Tuesday that the Israeli military’s rapid move to seize Syrian territory following the Assad government’s collapse is a grave violation of a decades-old agreement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims is now dead.

“What we are seeing is a violation of the disengagement agreement from 1974, so we will obviously, with our colleagues in New York, follow this extremely closely in the hours and days ahead,” Geir Pedersen said at a media briefing in Geneva.

Hours earlier, Pedersen told Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan that “this needs to stop,” referring to Israel’s further encroachment on the occupied and illegally annexed Golan Heights.

“This is a very serious issue,” Pedersen said, rejecting Netanyahu’s assertion that the 1974 agreement is null. “Let’s not start playing with an extremely important part of the peace structure that has been in place.”

"The message to Israel is that this needs to stop, What we are seeing in the Golan is a violation of the 1974 agreement. This is a very serious issue."



The UN's Syria Special Envoy tells me on 'Mehdi Unfiltered' that Israel's unlawful actions in Syria need to stop. pic.twitter.com/G7jSWJ8oP0 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 9, 2024

Netanyahu, who took the stand for the first time Tuesday in his long-running corruption trial, made clear in the wake of Assad’s fall that he views developments in Syria as advantageous for Israel, writing on social media that “the collapse of the Syrian regime is a direct result of the severe blows with which we have struck Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.”

The prime minister also thanked U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for “acceding to my request to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, in 2019,” adding that the occupied territory “will be an inseparable part of the state of Israel forever.”

The Washington Post reported late Monday that “within hours of rebels taking control of Syria’s capital, Israel moved to seize military posts in that country’s south, sending its troops across the border for the first time since the official end of the Yom Kippur War in 1974.”

“Israeli officials defended the move as limited in scope, aimed at preventing rebels or other local militias from using abandoned Syrian military equipment to target Israel or the Golan Heights, an area occupied by Israel after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war,” the Post added. “On Monday, more troops could be seen outside this Druze village adjacent to the border, preparing to cross.”

The United States, Israel’s main ally and arms supplier, also defended the Israeli military’s actions, with a State Department spokesman telling reporters Monday that “every country, I think, would be worried about a possible vacuum that could be filled by terrorist organizations on its border, especially in volatile times, as we obviously are in right now in Syria.”

Watch StateSpox justify Israel’s invasion of Syria based on hypotheticals.@shauntandon: Israel has gone across the Golan Heights, the UN said it’s a violation, does the US agree



Miller: Every country would be worried about a possible vacuum that could be filled by terrorist… pic.twitter.com/AA7lNhfSt1 — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) December 9, 2024

On Tuesday, Israel denied reports that its tanks reached a point roughly 16 miles from the Syrian capital as it continued to bomb Syrian army bases.

“Regional security sources and officers within the now fallen Syrian army described Tuesday morning’s airstrikes as the heaviest yet, hitting military installations and airbases across Syria, destroying dozens of helicopters and jets, as well as Republican Guard assets in and around Damascus,” Reuters reported. The U.S. also bombed dozens of targets in Syria in the aftermath of Assad’s fall.

The governments of Iraq, Qatar, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have each denounced the Israeli military’s seizure of Syrian land, with Qatar’s foreign ministry slamming the move as “a dangerous development and a blatant attack on Syria’s sovereignty and unity as well as a flagrant violation of international law.”

“The policy of imposing a fait accompli pursued by the Israeli occupation, including its attempts to occupy Syrian territories, will lead the region to further violence and tension,” the foreign ministry warned.

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. After the election, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re presently working to find 1500 new monthly donors to Truthout before the end of the year. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.