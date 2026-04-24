Soldier Involved in Maduro Abduction Arrested for Profiting Off Polymarket Bets

The charges come as watchdogs and legal experts point to unprecedented corruption within the Trump administration.

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The US Justice Department announced Thursday that an American special forces soldier has been arrested and charged for pocketing over $400,000 by betting, on the basis of classified information, on the timing of the Trump administration’s illegal abduction of Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, an active-duty soldier in the US Army who was involved in planning and executing the operation to kidnap Maduro in early January, was charged with “unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

Van Dyke placed a total of 13 bets worth roughly $33,000 on the prediction platform Polymarket. All of his bets took the “yes” position on questions pertaining to whether US forces would invade Venezuela and remove Maduro before the end of January.

The unsealing of the Van Dyke indictment came amid mounting concerns that insiders at the Trump administration — which experts and watchdogs have deemed the most brazenly corrupt administration in US history — are profiting off nonpublic knowledge.

“This soldier was probably just copying what he’s seeing elsewhere,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.). “The culture of insider trading and corruption starts at the top and is permeating everywhere and everything. This is what people hate about our government now.”

One expert gestured at the absurdity of a soldier who placed bets on the Venezuela operation being arrested — but not those in charge of ordering the operation itself, which was a flagrant violation of international law.

“I hear someone was arrested in connection with the patently illegal invasion of Venezuela,” wrote Brian Finucane, senior adviser to the US Program at the International Crisis Group. “Can’t wait to see who is going to be held accountable for this lawless use of military force…”

President Donald Trump, who has profited massively from his second term in the White House, told reporters on Thursday that he wasn’t aware of the charges against Van Dyke. The president then asked, “Was he betting that they would get [Maduro] or they wouldn’t get him?”

“That’s like Pete Rose betting on his own team,” said Trump, referring to the Major League Baseball player and manager who was banned for gambling on games. “Now, if he bet against his team, that would be no good.”

Reporter: There was a special forces soldier involved in the capture of Maduro who was arrested on suspicion of insider trading. Are you concerned that federal employees are betting on these reduction markets and potentially getting rich?



Trump: Well, I don't know about it. Was… pic.twitter.com/zmPNGuVL1s — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026

Suspiciously timed bets on both the Maduro abduction and the US military assault on Iran have sparked alarm about potentially widespread, lucrative insider trading at the Trump administration and among those in the president’s orbit.

Last month, The Financial Times reported that Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth’s broker tried to make a multimillion-dollar investment in weapons stocks in the weeks leading up to the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

“The Iran War has become a corruption racket for the people close to President Trump,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the lead Senate sponsor of legislation that would prohibit “wagering on government actions, terrorism, war, assassination, and events where an individual knows or controls the outcome.”

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