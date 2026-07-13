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“Why the Vetting of Graham Platner Failed” read a July 2026 New York Magazine headline. The rapid ascent of political outsider Graham Platner to Democratic Party nominee for the Maine Senate seat, and his subsequent campaign suspension following sexual assault allegations by Jenny Racicot and Lyndsey Fifield, has been widely used by the media to criticize the democratic socialists who backed him. In fact, mainstream news narratives have framed democratic socialists as naive, unqualified political actors whose failure to properly vet candidates threatens to derail the entire Democratic Party. The New York Times called Platner’s campaign “messy, disorganized and ultimately doomed by a steady drip of scandal.” Forbes doubled down on its preference for laissez-faire capitalism free of socialist measures by offering seven “7 Corporate Vetting Lessons” for the Platner campaign.

Establishment members of the Democratic Party piled on as well. California Governor and 2028 presidential hopeful Gavin Newsom claimed that “Clearly there wasn’t enough vetting done,” while Republican-curious United States Senator John Fetterman demanded that United States Senator Bernie Sanders apologize for endorsing Platner. Political strategist James Carville, who last did something successful in politics in 1993, claimed that democratic socialists exist to beat Democrats, not Republicans. In doing so, Mr. Carville argued the false narrative that democratic socialist Senator Sanders’ supporters, rather than Secretary Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign cost them the White House in 2016. However, these corporate media narratives miss critical elements of the story. While Graham Platner is unequivocally the villain of this story, he never would have become a U.S. Senate candidate without the systemic failures of the news media and an establishment Democratic Party that has lost its credibility.

The Illusion of Corporate Media Vetting Standards

In his primary campaign, Platner mimicked former United States Representative George Santos — who famously lied about nearly every part of his biography — and created a false identity by carefully managing the story of his Nazi tattoo, dodging questions about his upbringing, exaggerating his path to redemption, and outright lying to Senator Elizabeth Warren about the existence of other damning allegations against him. The news media and the Democratic establishment argue that this failure occurred because democratic socialist campaigns neglected to properly vet their candidates.

While it is an understatement to say that Platner could have been vetted better, acting like democratic socialists are uniquely unqualified to vet candidates misses the reality that numerous mainstream politicians routinely escape vetting. For example, figures such as former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former President Bill Clinton, tech executive Elon Musk, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick all managed to keep their Jeffrey Epstein ties out of their primary vetting processes.

Furthermore, when the public remains unaware of information that political campaigns attempt to hide, the news media must share the blame. After all, the First Amendment protects the press specifically so that it can inform the citizenry. Blaming the campaigns themselves misses the point, as it is the job of the press, not the candidates, to keep the public informed.

Corporate media often fail to inform the public because they suffer from critical blind spots. For instance, George Santos was originally exposed by a small local newspaper, but national outlets only reported on his lies after he was elected, demonstrating a seemingly elitist disregard for smaller publications. Additionally, corporate media make biased choices about which politicians to relentlessly scrutinize and which ones to ignore or cover minimally. Mainstream outlets chose not to hammer Joe Biden over the Tara Reade allegations with the same intensity they applied to Platner. Similarly, on the exact day that Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood tape leaked, the press quickly pivoted away from his boasts about sexual assault because WikiLeaks began publishing thousands of hacked emails from John Podesta and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Rush to Judgment Over Due Diligence

This institutional bias is not just an abstract problem; it actively translates into sloppy, agenda-driven journalism that confirms the public’s suspicions of corporate media hostility toward democratic socialists. For example, Jenny Racicot’s allegations were known to The New York Times, but rather than properly obtain and vet them, they ran a piece five days before Maine’s June 9 primary with just a quote in the title stating that Platner was “unsettling” toward women. Similarly, Lyndsey Fifield claims she gave The New York Times evidence to corroborate her allegations, but they dismissed many of them without an investigation. Instead, The New York Times rushed out a quick article that left many wondering what evidence there actually was against Platner.

In the same vein, when Racicot and Fifield’s allegations were published by Politico and CNN last week, they left out contextual evidence about the allegations that The Washington Post covered. Furthermore, the media falsely reported that Racicot’s therapist had corroborated the allegations, despite a lack of confirmation. To be clear: none of these failures change the fact that other evidence supports both women’s allegations against Platner. This tendency to omit critical context and distort facts, despite the comprehensive testimonies and corroborating evidence provided by the accusers, underscores why the public remains deeply skeptical of journalistic institutions that had already demonstrated a clear bias against Platner.

The shoddy reporting came after months of corporate media reporting and talking heads sought to turn voters against Platner, by portraying his opponent Senator Susan Collins as a political “moderate.” This strategy completely ignored how democratic socialists view her: as a radical right-winger who voted for wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, supported Trump’s military action in Iran, cast the deciding vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which directly led to the downfall of abortion rights, and backed what the United Nations refers to as a “genocide” in Gaza. Platner opposed all these actions, yet Democrats continued to label Collins a moderate and Platner as a radical. What does that say about the center?

Similarly, it rang hollow when Democratic Party leaders, who had previously spread disinformation about democratic socialist candidates, asserted themselves as the moral vanguard of the party to demand Platner’s resignation. Most notably, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand demanded Platner’s resignation after weaponizing false allegations and Islamophobia against progressive figures like former New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

The Machinery of Voter Disillusionment

This hypocrisy deeply feeds voter cynicism regarding the next steps in the race. The very voters who rejected the party establishment to support an outsider now find themselves dependent on those same party insiders to choose a replacement candidate. As the Maine Democrats hold a convention to replace Platner, the progressive voters who backed his platform are deeply concerned that the party establishment will fail them once again by nominating a weak candidate who will lose to Collins, mirroring the party’s defeats in 2014 and 2020.

The news media is backing these efforts, using Platner’s downfall as an excuse to fabricate lies about democratic socialists. This is evident in pieces like “Platner’s Rise and Fall Revives Old Questions About ‘Bernie Bros’ and Women” in The New York Times. The term “Bernie Bros” refers to the long-debunked notion that only white men voted for Senator Sanders. Worse, despite all the modern emphasis on respecting the identity of Jewish people, Senator Sanders’ Jewish background was not a box checked in the identity category for identitarian-obsessed Democrats. The reemergence of the “Bernie Bros” narrative is a calculated effort to erase the fact that Democratic socialists have consistently won in racially diverse strongholds like Brooklyn-Queens and Harlem.

By reducing a diverse, policy-driven movement to a caricature, the establishment media protects its own narrative at the expense of political reality. It is this intentional distortion that reveals the true nature of the fallout: the collapse of Graham Platner’s campaign is not proof of a unique blind spot among democratic socialists. It is a mirror reflecting a systemic failure shared by a defensive party establishment and an increasingly elitist corporate press. By weaponizing Platner’s personal failures to score cheap factional points, corporate media narratives actively ignore their own historic vetting disasters and deep-seated double standards. In trying to force a lesson in political maturity onto progressives, the establishment has only reinforced the exact hypocrisy that drives voter cynicism in the first place.

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