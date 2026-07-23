US Measles Cases in 2026 Have Already Surpassed Last Year’s Total

“The best way to prevent contracting measles is through measles vaccination,” Johns Hopkins University explains.

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A medical tracker that monitors measles in the United States shows that the number of cases identified in 2026 has already exceeded last year’s total.

According to the Johns Hopkins University U.S. measles tracker, 2,295 measles cases have been identified across the country in 2026 so far. In all of 2025, 2,286 cases were counted, meaning that this year’s total has exceeded last year’s in just 204 days.

This year, the U.S. will see the highest number of measles cases diagnosed in decades. If the current pace continues, the country could see around 4,000 measles cases by December 31.

These numbers represent a stunning reversal of several years of improvements. Indeed, measles was once considered virtually eliminated in the U.S. following years of public vaccination campaigns. But starting in the early 2000s, anti-vax movements and right-wing disinformation started influencing more and more Americans to reject vaccine recommendations, including for the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

“The best way to prevent contracting measles is through measles vaccination,” reads a statement on the Johns Hopkins tracker. “Having a high percentage of people fully vaccinated against measles is the best way to prevent outbreaks, and is also the best way to protect people who cannot get measles vaccines, such as babies or people with cancer.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last reported its measles numbers on July 17, so its figures do not yet reflect the conclusion of the Johns Hopkins tracker — that this year’s numbers have overtaken last year’s. That will likely change when the federal website is updated later this week.

The Johns Hopkins tracker makes it clear high up on the webpage of the tracker that vaccination is the most effective form of protection against measles. The CDC tracker site, however, requires users to scroll almost to the bottom of its page, then click a dropdown menu that says, “how do I protect myself,” before mentioning that an MMR vaccine is the best method of protection.

In public statements, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — himself a noted anti-vaxxer — has downplayed the importance of MMR vaccines, even as the epidemic has spread across the U.S.

For example, last year, Kennedy dangerously promoted “natural” infection as an alternative to vaccinating children.

“It used to be, when I was a kid, that everybody got measles. And the measles gave you lifetime protection against measles infection. The vaccine doesn’t do that,” Kennedy claimed.

A two-dose vaccine regimen typically provides a person lifetime protection against the virus. When breakthrough cases do occur for a person who is vaccinated, they are generally milder and less dangerous.

In some cases — especially when children are infected with the virus — measles can result in death or lifetime complications, including neurological and respiratory issues.

As Johns Hopkins explains on a different webpage discussing measles vaccines:

Measles is a dangerous disease and the vaccine is very safe. The risks of severe illness, death, or lifelong complications from measles infection far outweigh the generally mild side effects some people experience following vaccination.

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