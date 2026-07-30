Fetterman Is So Unpopular That He Loses to “Someone Else” by 18 Points in Poll

Nearly 60 percent of respondents said they’d go for anyone other than him if the Senate race were today.

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Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) is so unpopular that he would lose his hypothetical re-election by nearly 20 points to a generic “someone else” choice if the election were held today, new polling finds.

PennLive/Bravo Group polling released Wednesday asked a group of Pennsylvania voters who they would vote for between Fetterman and “someone else.” Fifty-eight percent of respondents said that they would vote for “someone else,” while only 40 percent said that they would vote for Fetterman — an 18-point margin.

Many voters felt strongly about the choice. Thirty percent said that they would “definitely” vote for someone else, versus only 12 percent who said they’d “definitely” choose Fetterman. Another 29 percent said “probably someone else,” while 28 percent said “probably” Fetterman.

Fetterman’s approval ratings are also in the red, with 47 percent disapproving of him, compared to 45 percent who back the senator, the polling found.

Fetterman is not up for reelection until 2028, and has previously refused to answer questions as to whether he is planning to run again.

Previous polling has found that Democrats in particular are unhappy with Fetterman. Quinnipiac University found earlier this month that 57 percent of Democrats want Fetterman to leave the party.

The senator is evidently being courted by Republicans to change his affiliation. He recently floated the idea that he may leave the Democratic Party, saying earlier this month that ending aid to Israel and “officially” becoming the “anti-Israel party” is a “red line for me.” “That’s our special ally, you know?” he said.

Fetterman has faced harsh criticism for his staunch support of Israel through its genocide in Gaza and violence in Lebanon and the occupied West Bank. In fact, while in office, Fetterman has largely turned his back on the left-leaning principles that he ran on in 2022, and has instead made his backing of Israel a central tenet of his brand.

Israeli officials have touted Fetterman as a top ally in the U.S. The Israeli Prime Minister’s X account said on Thursday that Fetterman met with Benjamin Netanyahu amid his visit to the U.S. this week. In a video posted by the office, Netanyahu told Fetterman that he is a “stellar patriot” and that Israel is “proud to have you as our friend.”

Fetterman responded that “it was a supreme honor of my time” to stand with Israel, which he called a “miracle.” “It’s been disappointing, as a Democratic politician, how our party continues to behave,” he went on, referring to Democrats’ increasingly fraught relationship with Israel. He also took a jab at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his “ridiculous claims” about Netanyahu.

Fetterman has also embraced numerous pro-war stances. Multiple times throughout President Donald Trump’s war on Iran, Fetterman has also been the lone Democrat to vote against Senate resolutions attempting to rein the war in — a few times casting the deciding vote.

And, in April, Fetterman joined the GOP in sinking a Democratic motion to bar Trump from waging war on Cuba amid a humanitarian crisis caused by U.S. sanctions and Trump’s oil blockade of the island nation.

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