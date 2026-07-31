Trump Seeks Extradition of Pro-Palestine Activist Amid Crackdown on the US Left

James “Fergie” Chambers’s arrest in Spain has been condemned by activists, human rights groups, and lawmakers.

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On July 10, activist James “Fergie” Chambers was arrested in Ibiza, Spain after the Trump administration requested his extradition.

Chambers, an heir to the Cox Communications family fortune, has used his vast inheritance to fund pro-Palestine organizations for years. The indictment accuses him of “international money laundering… with the intent to provide material support to and resources to foreign terrorist organizations.”

Chambers is reportedly being held in a maximum security prison in Madrid while awaiting an extradition hearing. The process for extradition doesn’t include an investigation into the merits of the case, but focuses instead on verifying compliance with the principle of reciprocity between the two countries. A Treaty of Extradition has existed between the United States and Spain since 1970.

The case is being heard by Spain’s Audiencia Nacional, which has 40 days to decide whether or not to grant Trump’s request. If the U.S. request is approved, the case will head to Spain’s National Court. If it rules that the extradition is admissible, the final decision on surrender will be made by the Council of Ministers.

“Fergie is being jailed because he uses his wealth to support Palestine and those suffering genocide in Gaza,” wrote Chambers’ partner Stella Schnabel in a statement. “In short, he is facing political persecution for having dedicated his life to building a better society, rather than exploiting people and profiting from war. He should be with our family, continuing his important humanitarian and social advocacy work.”

“The United States is fabricating a narrative of terrorist financing to silence Chambers and his vital philanthropy, to stop aid and solidarity through fear, and also to justify its repression at home,” said the International Association of Democratic Lawyers in a statement.

Chambers’s arrest has been condemned by activists, human rights groups, and lawmakers.

“From the unjust sentences of the Prairieland protestors to the attempt to extradite Fergie Chambers, we must fight back against these attempts to destroy our right to protest and organize,” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“Fergie Chambers is a well-known financier of solidarity with Palestine, pursued by the USA and now detained in Ibiza,” wrote Irene Montero, a Spanish representative to the European parliament and Podemos member on Twitter. “Spain cannot collaborate with Trump in the persecution of solidarity with Palestine: the Government must protect him and not hand him over to Netanyahu’s friends.”

Fergie Chambers es un conocido financiador de la solidaridad con Palestina perseguido por EEUU y ahora detenido en Ibiza. España no puede colaborar con Trump en la persecución de la solidaridad con Palestina: el Gobierno debe protegerle y no entregarle a los amigos de Netanyahu. — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 13, 2026

Another member of Podemos, Ione Belarra, said that the government has failed to provide local lawmakers with details of the situation.

“We’ve spent several days trying to contact the government to prevent the extradition of activist Fergie Chambers, and we haven’t even received a response,” tweeted Belarra. “This is the Spanish government’s commitment to the Palestinian cause: none beyond the headlines.”

The arrest comes amid a Trump administration-wide crackdown on the U.S. left.

Last month, eight activists were hit with a cumulative prison sentence of 450 years over their connections to a protest at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, which led to the nonfatal shooting of a police officer. This included a 30-year sentence for Daniel Sanchez Estrada, who was hit with an obstruction of justice charge for transporting a box of leftist zines after the demonstration.

The Prairieland defendants were the first activists to be convicted under the framework of National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), a controversial directive issued by President Trump in September 2025 that aims to target nonprofits and activists over alleged domestic terrorism. FBI Director Kash Patel hailed the extreme sentences as proof that the agency is “committed to identifying, locating, and dismantling Antifa and its funding networks across the country.”

“This was used as a laboratory for a larger crackdown on the left,” Chloe Truong-Jones, the Network and Engagement Attorney at Palestine Legal, told Mondoweiss. “I think the government has explicitly declared war on the left.”

On July 16, at a Trump event titled “Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism,” multiple members of the administration detailed that war to an audience of foreign diplomats.

“We will identify illicit funding, however artfully it is concealed,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent told the crowd. “We will dismantle the networks that sustain political terrorism, however respectable their fronts may be. We will pursue those who enable political violence, however distant their jurisdictions.”

“Here in the United States, we have taken the necessary and essential action formally recognizing left-wing violence as a form of political terrorism that is a direct threat to our national security and the survival of our republican form of government,” explained Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.

In his opening remarks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that more left-wing groups will be designated as terrorist organizations soon.

Additionally, the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee has subpoenaed the left-wing media outlet BreakThrough News, demanding they hand over internal records.

It’s unclear whether Spain will comply with Trump’s request. However, the country’s President, Pedro Sanchez, has condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza and publicly opposed the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

“This proceeding may require a duration of several months,” sources from Chamber’s legal team told Mondoweiss. “Its length is contingent upon the specifics of the case, and it may be further extended if appeals or procedural matters arise.”

Editor’s Note: Mondoweiss has received funding from Mr. Chambers and a foundation that he helped establish.

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