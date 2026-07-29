Trump’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low in 2 New Polls

Trump has net-negative ratings in the categories of the economy, the war on Iran, immigration, and more.

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Just over a year and a half after he re-entered the White House for a second term, more Americans than ever disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance.

According to a CNN/SSRS poll published on Wednesday, just 34 percent of Americans give Trump approving marks. Conversely, 66 percent say they disapprove of the way he’s handled his job as president.

Trump’s approval numbers are tied with the lowest he’s ever received, matching his 34 percent approval rating that was tracked by the same poll in the days following the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Meanwhile, his disapproval number is the highest it’s ever been, making his net approval rating of -32 points the widest margin seen in either of his terms as president.

Trump’s approval rating among Republicans has also slipped — while three-quarters of Republican voters (78 percent) still approve of his job performance, that number represents an all-time low for a voting bloc that is usually lock-step in support of him. Just 19 percent of Republican voters also say they’re “enthusiastic” about the remainder of his presidency.

The CNN/SSRS poll also asked respondents how they felt Trump was handling certain issues, finding a net-negative rating of his job performance on every topic presented.

On the economy, Trump received a net approval rating of -40 points, with a -50-point rating on inflation. On gas prices, Americans viewed his performance even worse, garnering him a net -58 points on the issue. Trump received a -44 point rating for how he’s handled the situation in Iran. And on immigration and voting rights/election integrity, he received net ratings of -22 points and -18 points, respectively.

The poll found that only a quarter of Americans (27 percent) believe Trump “has had the right priorities” in mind while serving as president, versus 73 percent who said he “hasn’t paid enough attention to the country’s most important problems.”

The results of this survey match outcomes seen in other polls. An Economist/YouGov poll published earlier this week, for example, found that only 34 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, with 62 percent disapproving. That -28 point approval rating is also a record low for him, according to the history of that poll.

That poll also found that some who previously supported Trump were having second thoughts about him. Among voters in the 2024 presidential race who backed him, 1 in 5 (21 percent) disapproved of the way Trump is handling his job right now.

The polling aggregate website RealClearPolling also shows that Trump has a -17.3 average net approval rating as of Wednesday morning. According to that site, it’s been over six months since the average of polling data garnered Trump a net-approval rating that wasn’t in the negative double digits, and more than 16 months since his approval rating was a net positive.

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