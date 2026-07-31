Two-thirds of voters said that “the country’s political and economic systems need fundamental change,” the poll found.

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A new poll released this week suggests that voters in swing districts across the country are more supportive of candidates who will bring about swift change to flawed institutions, rather than establishment politicians who promise only incremental change.

The Working Families Party/Justice Research Group poll, conducted July 26-27 in swing House districts across the country (with Michigan counted as a swing state in its entirety), found that a plurality of voters in those areas, 47 percent, are likely to back Democratic candidates, while just 38 percent say they prefer Republican choices instead.

Aside from that question, the survey strayed away from partisan questions, asking voters instead what kind of candidate they might prefer. Participants’ answers indicated a stronger leaning toward those seeking major institutional changes.

The poll found that voters largely had a negative view of the status quo, with 80 percent agreeing with the statement that “elected officials care more about wealthy donors and powerful interests than about people like me.” Nearly two-thirds of voters, 64 percent, also agreed with the idea that “the country’s political and economic systems need fundamental change, not just small adjustments.”

Indeed, more than 6 in 10 voters in the poll said the country is “off on the wrong track,” versus 3 in 10 who said it’s going in the “right direction.”

The survey also demonstrated that voters are longing for changes to institutions, with 58 percent saying they agree with the statement that the “government needs leaders who will challenge the political establishment and fight for major change,” versus 36 percent saying they prefer experienced leaders who vow incremental change instead.

The poll found that the two most appealing qualities of a candidate were “push[ing] for change, even if it disrupts the usual way of doing things” and “challeng[ing] leaders of their own party when they believe the party is wrong.”

The polling data could help to explain why democratic socialist candidates are becoming more popular throughout the country.

Results from a CNBC poll conducted earlier this month show that democratic socialist candidates face challenges in courting voters overall. But the survey found that 32 percent of respondents would be more likely to back a candidate who describes themselves as a democratic socialist— outpacing the number who said they’d be more likely to support a self-described MAGA candidate (27 percent).

Democratic socialists are also more likely to promote ideas that disrupt established institutions, including expanding workers’ rights, expanding access to health care (including Medicare for All), abolishing federal agencies like ICE, and raising the minimum wage.

Many establishment Democrats have tried to tell voters that their democratic socialist opponents cannot win in the general election against Republicans. But the data doesn’t support that talking point. In the “purple” state of Wisconsin, for example, democratic socialist state Rep. Francesca Hong (D), the frontrunner in the Democratic Party’s primary for governor, is currently leading presumptive GOP candidate U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R) by 1 point.

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