As Data Centers Sidestep Tribal Consultations, Tribal Nations Are Fighting Back

A recent New York moratorium gives the appearance of accountability without the structural change that would require it.

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When Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a one-year pause on data center construction on July 14, making New York the first state to pump the brakes on the AI infrastructure boom, tribal nations had already enacted their own moratoriums for months without waiting for a governor’s signature. The Seminole Nation passed its own moratorium in Oklahoma in March. The Tonawanda Seneca Nation sued over a facility in Genesee County, New York, that abuts reservation territory in 2025. In Oklahoma, Cherokee citizen and Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt — who has spent years in federal court fighting tribal sovereignty — has shown no sign of following Hochul’s lead, leaving the Seminole Nation’s moratorium an island of tribal governance in a state whose governor treats Indigenous authority as a threat.

Speaking on “Face the Nation” on July 19, Hochul framed the moratorium as an effort to balance community interests against corporate pressure. The tension she described has a specific shape in Indigenous New York, where the balance has consistently tipped toward corporate power, and where the moratorium doesn’t reach the regulatory gap that left Native Nations without consultation rights in the first place.

Though the Democratic governor has received endorsements for her reelection campaign from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, true Native New Yorkers remain skeptical when it comes to one of the state’s most salient issues. “She also has an election coming up, so maybe there was a little strategy involved on her politically to get reelected and to get a little of the heat taken off her on the moratorium,” says Leslie Logan, a Seneca Nation citizen and journalist raised on Tonawanda territory.

Hochul previously took an uneven approach to local and tribal outcry over AI development upstate, saying ultimately she cares about protecting ratepayers and left decisions about new data centers up to municipalities. Locals and tribes share an interest in electricity costs, but their understanding of AI’s broader impacts diverges sharply. While local governments can manage their community interests, the environmental effects of the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) data center in Genesee County must be managed on a nation-to-nation basis with the neighboring Tonawanda Band of the Seneca Nation, raising the question of why there has been no federal regulation managing corporate and state interactions between New York’s Native nations and AI companies.

The scale of what’s at stake is significant: New York currently hosts 148 data centers, with 6 more planned, according to the Pew Research Center, making the absence of any tribal consultation framework not an oversight but a structural condition of the state’s AI infrastructure expansion.

Native nations’ size impacts the odds of state consultation. The Tonawanda — born of the 1857 Treaty with the Seneca, Tonawanda Band — today has roughly 1,200 members and no dedicated liaisons with the state or federal government. Forty-five minutes’ drive south, the Seneca Nation’s 8,500 enrolled citizens maintain a dedicated negotiating team — but it doesn’t guarantee access. “The Seneca Nation doesn’t always get adequate consultation with the governor — she doesn’t even meet to talk with them; she only sends delegates,” says Logan. “So when you talk about the Tonawanda having the inability to consult with New York State, they’re sending the Department of Environmental Conservation [DEC], and the DEC is not our friend.”

By the time the one year is up, even if there wasn’t the moratorium, a lot of these data centers would still have been able to build within a year.”

On May 22, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, of the eponymous 13,500-citizen Tribe straddling the U.S.-Canadian border, published a letter opposing the development of a large-scale data center at Alcoa East, a former bitcoin mine, in Massena, New York. Hochul did not respond, according to Ronni Sunday, an Akwesasne citizen. The governor also ignored the June 29 emergency mobilization organized by Mohawks United in Safety and Health responding to the data center’s construction. “By the time the one year is up, even if there wasn’t the moratorium, a lot of these data centers would still have been able to build within a year,” says Sunday.

The pace Sunday describes is consistent with how financial analysts are broadly rating AI data center construction. Fitch Ratings has characterized at least one major New York facility’s construction timeline as “aggressive,” a designation that reflects investor appetite for speed over community process. For the tribal citizens watching companies rush permits ahead of the one-year window, the moratorium is an ersatz acknowledgment; the appearance of accountability without the structural change that would require it.

The Municipal Trap

Alabama, a small town adjacent to the Tonawanda’s territory, has taken an indeterminate stance on local economic developments, creating ambiguity that the STAMP data center has exploited. A municipality making direct or indirect decisions about land use that bears clear consequences for tribal lands goes against nation-to-nation relations guaranteed by Indian treaties established by the U.S. and Tribes. “The way the town of Alabama carries itself, the way they speak, sounds as if they cannot make decisions about zoning without consent of GCEDC [the Genesee County Economic Development Center], which, according to state law, is illegal,” says Grandell Logan, citizen of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation.

In 2012, Alabama signed an incentive zoning agreement that contractually obligates it not to change plans or zoning laws related to the STAMP industrial site, which now includes the planned data center, until it’s fully built out. The town is not being evasive — it’s constrained. While the agreement was made years before AI infrastructure was a national force, tribal consultation has been a requirement of treaties since European contact — the town of Alabama cannot contract away federal obligations.

The Federal Gap

Counties are unprepared for managing nation-to-nation relations with tribes. How could they be? The STAMP Generic Environmental Impact Statement (GEIS), GCEDC’s own document, shows the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area immediately adjacent to the STAMP site. The GEIS process under the State Environmental Quality Review Act is a state-level, not federal, process, highlighting the gap in tribal consultation requirements. Given that this is a county economic development project rather than a federal action, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which would require tribal consultation, wasn’t triggered either.

A 2023 Supreme Court ruling shrinking the scope of the Clean Water Act has compounded the gap. Because federal water permits are often the nexus that triggers NEPA review, data centers avoiding those permits can sidestep tribal consultation requirements entirely, according to Politico analysis of Army Corps of Engineers records.

In nearby Batavia, the GCEDC hosts weekly meetings where community members have raised pointed questions about GCEDC’s accountability to the broader county. “I thought you said Alabama voted for this. They didn’t. The people have not voted,” Sandy Steele of Batavia, a non-Native resident who attended the June GCEDC board meeting, told The Batavian.

At public information sessions in Akwesasne, community members offered alternative engineering proposals for the data center’s footprint and received no response. “We have told them, let’s talk about the engineering design of just the footprint of your building,” says Marina Johnson-Zafiris, an Akwesasne Kanien’kehá:ka Ph.D. candidate in information science and American Indian Studies at Cornell University who researches critical data systems across Haudenosaunee territory. “They haven’t reached out back, even though lots of community members have given ideas as to alternatives.”

Colonization 2.0

In February 2026, research from the Brookings Institution indicated that tribes, still fighting for basic utilities infrastructure like electricity, have been preparing a digital sovereignty strategy. The existence of the AI in Indian Country Conference hosted by Arizona State University signals Native nations’ intent to avoid another digital divide. The result: an examination of intensive natural resource impactson Indigenous lands, translating both into Indigenous-led economic projects like a planned data center in Alberta, and moratoriums like the Seminole Nation’s; and a National Congress of American Indians-led dialogue probing into a potential roadmap for tribes to leverage AI as a tool for self-determination. “We have to embrace this. But embrace this on our terms,” said Stephen Roe Lewis, Gila River Indian Community Governor, on a conference panel. “Respect tribal sovereignty and Tribal sovereignty. We can’t be left behind because once we are left behind we become victims instead of agents.”

“We have the idea of terra nullius that allowed colonization to happen in the first place, that the land is bare, that it’s cheap, and that it’s full of resources,” says Johnson-Zafiris. “This is now happening in the digital realm too. This is not just being replicated, that our lands, peoples, and resources we utilize to have a relationship with the land are just resources to be extracted by the Big Tech agenda.”

What Johnson-Zafiris describes is, in effect, digital annexation –– the absorption of Native territory and resources into a corporate infrastructure system without consent, replicating in the digital realm the same logic that has governed the physical dispossession of Native land for centuries.

“We have a long history with information and archival stewardship within the Onkwehón:we [Mohawk] territory, just through wampum belt teachings, and so we have a lot of cultural knowledge that we could be pulling from in order to figure out how to build otherwise,” says Johnson-Zafiris. Wampum belts are beaded records of treaties, agreements, and historical events used by Haudenosaunee nations, including the Mohawk, for centuries — a sophisticated information dossier system that encodes governance relationships in physical form.

The organizing extends beyond engineering sessions and cultural frameworks. Indigenous youth are also speaking out at the United Nations. “As the Global Indigenous Youth Caucus, we can bring an intervention to the UN Permanent Forum to advocate for Indigenous nations and your specific issues to communities,” says Yanenowi Logan, a Seneca Nation citizen, former UN Food and Agriculture Organization intern, and graduate student in urban design at Columbia University. “But I’m seeing the STAMP data center project from a neighboring community an hour south.”

Yanenowi Logan sees an opportunity that the Tonawanda Seneca Nation has yet to take. “I definitely see an opportunity for them to take it to the international stage,” says Logan, “and I don’t see that conversation happening in Tonawanda or anywhere else in the U.S.”

Across Haudenosaunee territory, the response to digital annexation is neither passive nor uniform. It moves between courtrooms, engineering sessions, UN forums, and wampum belt teachings, nation by nation, on their own terms and timeline. For the Tonawanda Seneca Nation, the smallest and most traditional of these communities, the resources are fewest and the stakes the most immediate.

“They don’t have a lot of resources. They don’t have a lot of people. They just have what they believe in,” says Leslie Logan. “And that is such a beautiful thing.”

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