After the DSA’s Political Earthquake in NYC, Will the Tremors Be Felt Elsewhere?

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The establishment wing of the Democratic Party is reeling in the wake of the stunning democratic socialist victories in New York City this week, as races won by progressive challengers exposed different facets of the establishment’s increasingly tenuous hold on its voters.

And the drama is not over yet: The next test of democratic socialism’s appeal will come on June 30, when newcomer Melat Kiros, who has the support of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Justice Democrats, faces off against Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st congressional district.

This week in New York City, all three candidates who defeated Democratic Party establishment candidates had a political brand in common: They were progressive insurgents who ran in opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and all three were endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Two — Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier — were endorsed by the New York City Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA).

For the NYC-DSA, these results are a continuation of the momentum the organization has built since Mamdani surged to win the mayoral primary last year. “Because of Zohran and NYC-DSA’s success in 2025 and continued success governing the city, we can clearly make the case to voters that being represented by a democratic socialist means their life will change for the better,” NYC-DSA co-chair Grace Mausser told Truthout. Each candidate made Mamdani’s endorsement, and campaign stops with him, a core part of their pitch to voters.

In New York’s 10th congressional district, which covers parts of lower Manhattan and some of Brooklyn’s wealthiest neighborhoods, former city comptroller Brad Lander easily dispatched incumbent Dan Goldman. Meanwhile, in New York’s 7th district, Valdez triumphed over Brooklyn borough president Antonio Reynoso by a margin that topped even the most optimistic polling for her in the days leading up to the election. And, in the showstopper of the night, Avila Chevalier, a political newcomer, defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a longtime congressional representative and the powerful head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Further down the ballot, the winning streak continued for democratic socialist and progressive candidates.

Further down the ballot, the winning streak continued for democratic socialist and progressive candidates. Ten DSA-backed candidates won their races for state assembly and senate seats in New York City districts, while another two democratic socialists, Adam Bojak and Jo Bennett, won state elections in Buffalo and Syracuse.

Conrad Blackburn, who was endorsed by the DSA but not Mamdani, lost a primary for the state assembly, as super PACs spent more in this contest than in any New York City race to defeat a DSA candidate.

The political implications for the Democratic Party’s establishment wing are dire. In three congressional primaries, voters spurned candidates who, in prior cycles, would have been seen as shoo-ins to win their elections. The results on June 23 were tantamount to a rejection not just of the individual candidates backed by the party establishment, but of the entire politics that they represented.

Brad Lander Wins After Criticizing Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

Lander ran in a district where he had deep roots and leveraged the visibility he gained during New York’s mayoral primary last year to crush Goldman by more than 30 points. Lander became well known in the mayoral primary for his cross-endorsement of Mamdani at a time when the future mayor was being falsely smeared with accusations of antisemitism. Lander, who has been the highest-ranking Jewish official in New York City for several years, gave Mamdani cover at a time when it seemed that the spurious accusations might hurt his candidacy. Now, Mamdani has repaid the favor, campaigning energetically with Lander over the closing days of the race and helping to deliver the Democratic nomination to him.

Lander’s race also highlighted the growing split among Democratic Party voters over the issue of support for Israel. Goldman spent his two terms in Congress as an unflagging supporter of Israel, refusing to call its actions in Gaza genocidal and voting against attempts to rein in weapons sales to the country. That support dogged Goldman throughout the campaign; at one point he was banned from a coffee shop in his district that wrote on social media that it “[didn’t] need [Goldman’s] money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways).” The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) donated at least $370,000 to Goldman directly in this cycle, with more cash coming from AIPAC-aligned donors.

Lander, meanwhile, has explicitly referred to the killing in Gaza as genocidal and campaigned with the backing of progressive Jewish groups like Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. That Lander scored such a resounding victory in a congressional district with one of the highest Jewish populations of any in the country is an even more stark reminder of how toxic the AIPAC brand has become in Democratic primaries, even among districts with many Jewish voters.

“For years, elected officials treated the New York Jewish community as though we were a political monolith … Those days are over.”

“For years, elected officials treated the New York Jewish community as though we were a political monolith,” Jewish Voice for Peace Action’s political director, Beth Miller, told Truthout. “Those days are over. This city is home to hundreds of thousands of unapologetically progressive Jewish people who are committed to justice and dignity for all people, from their neighbors in New York City to Palestinians living under Israeli genocide and apartheid.”

Lander’s victory, and those of Valdez and Chevalier too, speaks to growing discontent with Democratic Party policy toward Israel within its base. Eight in 10 Democrats now have an unfavorable view of Israel, while Democrats in the House and Senate are still divided over whether to condition arms sales to Israel, much less fundamentally alter the U.S. relationship with the country. In the view of Jewish Voice for Peace and other organizations that supported Lander, that disconnect was on full display on June 23. “New Yorkers care about moral consistency and are inspired to canvass, to call their friends, to take action when they see candidates who will be real fighters for our communities,” said Miller.

Grassroots Canvassing Paves Way for Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier

Valdez’s race, meanwhile, pitted the progressive face of New York City establishment politics against the more insurgent, firebrand political tendency that the DSA represents. Antonio Reynoso, the Brooklyn borough president, was endorsed by numerous stalwarts of the pre-DSA progressive political ecosystem in the city. The Working Families Party backed Reynoso, as did a number of labor locals and prominent local progressives, including New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and longtime Donald Trump antagonist New York Attorney General Letitia James. These endorsements were not enough to overcome the campaign’s field operation though, which, in the run-up to the election, reported that it had knocked on over 300,000 doors in the district. The margin of victory as of the evening of June 24 was about 13,500 votes.

This expression of raw power in DSA and aligned groups’ field operation should be deeply concerning for establishment Democrats. Over the last decade, the NYC-DSA has steadily built a formidable base of volunteers who now number in the thousands. This feat is not easily replicated, especially by a Democratic Party mainstream that is still suffering from lagging enthusiasm, with only about half of Democrats feeling the party’s views are “about right” and just under 70 percent having a favorable opinion of their own party.

Over the last decade, the NYC-DSA has steadily built a formidable base of volunteers who now number in the thousands.

Finally, Darializa Avila Chevalier’s stunning upset victory over Adriano Espaillat may be the most ominous for establishment Democrats in the city. Espaillat, who has been in Congress since 2017, was seen in the early days of the primary as a firmly entrenched incumbent with deep ties both to the Latino power base in his district and powerful allies in Washington, D.C. Chevalier, a political newcomer who had organized with Columbia University students protesting the war in Gaza, was initially seen as a long-shot candidate. Beyond that, the district is far away from New York’s so-called Commie Corridor, a band of younger, underemployed New Yorkers who have reliably voted for left-leaning candidates over the last few cycles. Espaillat’s district is older and poorer, with a working-class base that has neighborhood roots stretching back generations.

Espaillat, like Goldman, was attacked on the basis of his support for Israel while in Congress and was criticized by Chevalier for being slow to support Mahmoud Khalil and other Columbia students who were persecuted by the Trump administration for their advocacy for Palestine. The campaign took on ugly racial undertones in the days leading up to the election, with Chevalier’s supporters accusing Espaillat’s supporters of playing on anti-Haitian racism within the district’s Dominican communities by inaccurately “calling Darializa Haitian as though that were a slur.” (Avila Chevalier’s parents are both from the Dominican Republic.)

In the end, Chevalier eked out a win of just over 2,000 votes, completing the left’s sweep of congressional primaries in the city. Once again, the establishment candidate was apparently overwhelmed by the insurgent’s field operation: Chevalier’s campaign knocked north of 75,000 doors, in a district where just over 65,000 total votes were counted.

Support for Democratic Socialists Is Also Rising in Other States

The wins in New York come on the heels of a banner 12 months for leftist candidates. Mamdani’s stunning primary win last June was the starting horn for a series of wins by democratic socialists that have taken place mostly in large cities on both coasts.

In Philadelphia, Chris Rabb won his congressional primary with the backing of DSA and will join Valdez and Chevalier as the newest democratic socialist members of the House of Representatives in January 2027.

In Seattle, democratic socialist Katie Wilson assumed office on January 1, 2026, after winning the general election in November 2025.

And, just last week, Janeese Lewis George, another self-described democratic socialist, won the mayoral primary in Washington, D.C.; she will soon join the cadre of socialist mayors leading large U.S. cities.

The drama is not over yet: The next test of democratic socialism’s appeal will come on June 30 in Colorado’s 1st congressional district.

Despite these wins, democratic socialist candidates have still struggled to win elections outside of large, urban power centers. On June 23, results outside of New York were less encouraging for progressive and democratic socialist candidates. In Utah, Nate Blouin — who had been endorsed by prominent national progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and Rep. Ro Khanna — lost his primary race by a wide margin. And in Maryland, where a glut of candidates vied for retiring Rep. Steny Hoyer’s seat, Adrian Boafo emerged victorious. Boafo had the enthusiastic backing of AIPAC and pro-crypto groups, which reportedly spent $11 million on his behalf.

With less than a week to go, all eyes will now turn on the June 30 primary in Colorado. If the left can round out this primary season with a win in a state not traditionally considered a stronghold for socialists, it will cement the last 12 months as the left’s most electorally successful in decades. Colorado’s 1st district covers parts of Denver and some of its suburbs; it will present a test of whether Melat Kiros’s democratic socialist message resonates with voters in a district that, while deep blue, is a far cry from the demographic makeup of those where left candidates have found success on the country’s coasts. With backing from DSA and Justice Democrats, Kiros has been running a competitive campaign. A progressive-leaning polling organization had her leading DeGette by five points in a recent survey, and she has raised over $600,000 in her campaign.

If Kiros is successful in pulling off the upset, it will be another sign that establishment Democrats are on the outs with voters. If not, it may be a signal of the limits of democratic socialism’s appeal to the broader Democratic Party electorate, at least so far.

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