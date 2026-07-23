Crypto Investor Twins Gave MAGA Inc. PAC $10 Million After Regulatory Win

The donations came after the Trump administration moved to vacate an enforcement action against their crypto exchange.

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Last month, twin cryptocurrency titans Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and their cryptocurrency company donated more than $10 million in bitcoin to a prominent political action committee supporting President Donald Trump, according to new Federal Election Commission records reviewed by The Lever.

The donations came less than a month after the Trump administration moved to vacate a Biden-era enforcement action against the brothers’ crypto exchange, Gemini. The brothers had reportedly been lobbying for regulators to undo the judgment, which included a $5 million penalty.

The new donations were made to MAGA Inc., a super PAC that supports Trump, and which has served as a central hub for donations from those hoping to curry favor with the president. Each brother donated $5 million on June 19, the records show. MAGA Inc. disclosed the donations on Monday in its monthly report for June.

“Nothing says thank you after a favorable regulatory or enforcement action like massive super PAC contributions,” said Michael Beckel, Money in Politics Reform director at campaign finance watchdog Issue One. “It’s a threat to our democracy when wealthy megadonors and special interests can buy access and influence, get favorable results, and then invest even larger sums hoping for even more favorable treatment. Showering politicians with campaign cash after favorable treatment perpetuates a cycle of cynicism.”

The Winklevoss brothers did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.

The twins have been prominent donors to Trump’s election efforts over the years and have showered the president with millions, election data shows. Since Trump’s return to office, the twins have been regular guests at the White House.

The two brothers donated $1 million each to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. In August 2025, the brothers donated $21 million in Bitcoin to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, a pro-crypto PAC aligned with Trump.

Last year, the brothers also invested in crypto mining firm American Bitcoin, which was co-founded by Eric Trump.

Some states, including Maryland, Michigan, and North Carolina, have banned crypto donations, and anti-corruption groups have warned that the digital currencies could be used to obscure the origins of political payments

Other MAGA Inc. donations reported on Monday include a $1 million donation from the CEO of pharmaceutical company QOL Medical, which is currently being scrutinized by the Food and Drug Administration over its drug advertising, and $1 million from private equity investor and Trump donor Konstantin Sokolov, who was given a position this month at the State Department overseeing a trade project. Jared Isaacman, the current NASA administrator, also gave $1 million.

The twins reportedly wield considerable power within the White House. In February 2025, Brian Quintenz, a former commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, allegedly had his nomination to chair the agency revoked after he refused text message requests from Tyler Winklevoss to treat vacating the enforcement action against Gemini as a top priority. Tyler Winklevoss reportedly texted Quintenz that he would be “happy to raise this issue with the president himself.”

“Apparently, when Mr. Quintenz refused to do so, his nomination was withdrawn,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a June 5 letter to current Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael Selig.

In 2024, Gemini was forced to pay out more than $2 billion to its users after the exchange halted withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy during the 2022 crypto crash — a debacle that lost many users their life savings.

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