Floridians Have Made Resistance to Flock and Data Centers Central to State Politics

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Sam Altman, the embattled CEO of the AI technology company OpenAI, vacillates between warning of a labor market doom loop due to the technology his company developed and promising a new golden era for humanity just around the corner.

In an essay posted to his X account this July, he claimed that “by safely stewarding AGI [artificial general intelligence] into the world, we can enter a new golden age of scientific discovery and progress, and usher in a bright future of incredible human flourishing.” Yet San Francisco technologists like Altman rarely spend significant amounts of time detailing the many ways AI technologies are being rapidly integrated into aggressive immigration enforcement infrastructure across the country, including adoption by local and state police departments tasked with detaining immigrants.

San Francisco has long faced hostility from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has criticized many of the city’s liberal policies, yet significant Florida state resources have flowed to Bay Area tech companies building surveillance infrastructure for the Sunshine State. Peregrine Technologies, a San Francisco firm with financial ties to the DeSantis administration, received $6 million in Florida taxpayer funds through language added to this year’s state budget to develop artificial intelligence software that allows local police to conduct immigration enforcement and collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Florida has zealously integrated artificial intelligence tools into police departments, and since DeSantis became governor in 2019, a series of state legislative measures has created an increasingly hostile environment for immigrants in Florida by integrating federal immigration enforcement with state and local policing. This is happening through the rapid expansion and implementation of 287(g) agreements, which are designed to turn local law enforcement and municipalities into appendages of federal immigration enforcement. Through these agreements, local agencies participate in immigration-related investigations, apprehensions, detentions, information sharing, and biometric data collection. Public entities across the state — including county governments such as Miami-Dade, municipalities such as the City of Miami, public universities, the Florida Highway Patrol, and even the Florida Lottery — have entered into 287(g) agreements.

Florida’s State Board of Immigration Enforcement, the entity responsible for coordination with the federal government when allocating millions of dollars in federal grants for enforcement purposes, has granted millions in taxpayer funds to more than two dozen police agencies across the state, with the specific purpose of purchasing Peregrine technology. The AI-powered software allows police agencies access to court reports, arrest records, police interviews, body cam footage, license plate images, and other records, with the goal of “supercharg[ing] immigration enforcement.”

The Florida Highway Patrol has also had access to a private surveillance network powered by cameras controlled by Flock Safety, the controversial surveillance company facing backlash across the country. State troopers have conducted hundreds of immigration-related inquiries using Flock’s license plate readers, coinciding with major immigration enforcement raids, including Operation Tidal Wave, which saw the detention of more than 1,100 people across Florida.

More than 100 police agencies in Florida have access to Flock cameras, which scan and capture license plates in specific locations and times. These surveillance data points have been increasingly used to stalk and detain immigrants with no criminal record through indiscriminate arrests. Police in the state’s Treasure Coast were reported to have sharply increased their use of Flock license plate readers for immigration enforcement, despite previously claiming that the cameras would not be used for that purpose. Police departments in Martin County, St. Lucie County, and Indian River County conducted 216 immigration-related searches through the Flock system in a period of three months in early 2026.

AI technologies are being rapidly integrated into aggressive immigration enforcement infrastructure across the country, including adoption by local and state police departments tasked with detaining immigrants.

Flock license plate cameras are currently used by more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies across the United States, and because they are operated by a private company, they are not subject to the same public records laws as law enforcement agencies, creating serious transparency loopholes and concerns. A report by 404 Media detailed how police in Danville, Illinois, gained informal access to Flock data without a warrant, and ICE and Department of Homeland Security agents were able to use it for immigration enforcement purposes, despite a state law limiting data sharing between state police and federal agencies.

An Associated Press investigation published in 2025 revealed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has deployed predictive analytics systems in Texas, Arizona, California, and along the northern U.S.-Canada border to identify vehicles for inspection using data collected through automated license plate readers. The report found that the technology relies on data supplied by at least three private surveillance companies, including Flock Safety, Rekor Systems, and Vigilant Solutions.

The passage of the so-called Big Beautiful Bill Act during the first year of Donald Trump’s second term has proven to be a big boon for the technology companies profiting from surveillance capitalism. The bill allocated approximately $170.7 billion to immigration enforcement, detention, and enforcement operations, and in turn rapidly accelerated the application of artificial intelligence into migration enforcement-related surveillance infrastructures, helping to reinforce a feedback loop in which intensifying financial incentives fuel the growth of detention systems and surveillance infrastructure. Companies including Palantir, Amazon, GEO Group, and CoreCivic play key roles in providing digital surveillance tools, cloud computing services, and detention capacities to the Department of Homeland Security. Biometric identification systems are central to this infrastructure, allowing authorities to verify identities, monitor movement, and build extensive databases of physical characteristics that support enforcement both at the border and throughout the country’s interior.

Documents obtained from the Department of Homeland Security prompted Amnesty International to warn that artificial intelligence-powered surveillance tools are expanding the government’s capacity to monitor immigrant communities. One such platform, Babel X, developed by Babel Street and reportedly used by CBP since at least 2019, aggregates vast amounts of publicly available digital information, including social media activity, names, email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses, and employment records. According to Amnesty International, federal authorities have used these analyses to identify individuals for potential arrest, visa revocation, detention, and removal proceedings. The organization has also raised concerns that the technology can produce flawed algorithmic classifications, citing reports that pro-Palestinian speech has been incorrectly labeled as antisemitic. Critics say the platform became part of a broader enforcement strategy during the tenure of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when federal officials authorized visa revocations based on alleged “pro-Hamas” or “antisemitic” activity, raising concerns that the policy chilled constitutionally protected political expression.

In April 2025, Palantir was awarded a $30 million contract with ICE to expand the agency’s immigration data management and enforcement capabilities through a platform known as Immigration Lifecycle Operating System, or ImmigrationOS. The system builds on data integration tools ICE has used for more than a decade, giving investigators broader access to records, improving the tracking of visa overstays and so-called “self-deportation” cases, and streamlining detention and enforcement decisions. The contract also drew scrutiny because senior Trump administration officials, including Stephen Miller, have reportedly held financial interests in Palantir, prompting critics to question whether private profit incentives are reinforcing the expansion of immigration enforcement infrastructure.

Another company that has attracted attention is Paragon Solutions, an Israeli spyware developer founded by former Israeli intelligence officers. Although the company was acquired by U.S. private equity firm AE Industrial Partners in late 2024, it continues to operate primarily from Israel. A proposed $2 million Department of Homeland Security contract would provide the agency with spyware capable of remotely accessing mobile devices and encrypted communications.

Floridians are starting to fight against the deployment of surveillance technologies in their communities. Massive backlash led to officials in Leon County rejecting and delaying grant funding for Flock license plate readers. Commissioners pulled a massive $440,000 agenda item and denied federal funds meant to expand the use of the intrusive cameras after hearing over two hours of public testimony from residents concerned about privacy, data storage processes, and their use of the cameras by immigration agents.

Data centers, the physical infrastructure powering the deployment of artificial intelligence capacities expanding the scope of these surveillance tools, are also increasingly under attack by Floridians. The same Leon County officials who pulled the funding for Flock cameras also voted for an 18-month moratorium on data center construction. A massive hyperscale data center in Palm Beach County was blocked by commissioners following a 12-hour hearing that required overflow rooms to accommodate angry residents.

The political effects are being felt in Florida’s midterm election campaigns. David Jolly, a former Republican who is now campaigning to become the Democratic nominee for governor, has proposed a statewide moratorium on data center construction. Trump-endorsed Byron Donalds, vying to become the Republican nominee for governor, has also been forced to speak out against Flock cameras and data centers, despite receiving five- and six-figure donations from at least four developers pursuing data centers in Florida.

The cooperation between federal immigration and local police departments and governments, combined with the deployment of AI-enhanced surveillance technologies, is reinforcing the technological architecture of immigration enforcement. This integration of data systems and predictive tools has coincided with and is actively aiding rising detention rates and growing demand for carceral infrastructure. The economic incentive of detention is reinforced by the outflow of public dollars into the coffers of technology and private detention companies, whose revenue growth and investor expectations create a feedback loop of profiteering that ties public policy to private gain. Yet Floridians and everyday people across the country are fighting back, forcing local governments to stop the deployment of intrusive surveillance infrastructure and blocking the construction of data centers.

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