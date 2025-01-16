Biden Brags Ceasefire Deal Is the One He Wrote — 7 Months and 10,000 Deaths Ago

Since Biden introduced that deal on May 27, Israel has killed at least 10,000 Palestinians — and likely far, far more.

In an address announcing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza that was reached on Wednesday, President Joe Biden boasted that he had actually introduced the framework for the deal seven months ago, last May. Israel has killed at least 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza since then, and likely far more.

“The elements of this deal were what I laid out in detail this past May, which was embraced by countries around the world and endorsed overwhelmingly by the UN Security Council,” Biden said, sweeping aside the fact that the U.S. has vetoed multiple ceasefire proposals mirroring his proposal in the UN Security Council.

Later, the president raised the same point when defending against the assertion that it was Donald Trump’s incoming presidency that spurred Israel to finally agree to a ceasefire deal.

“This is the exact framework of the deal I proposed back in May — exact. And we got the world to endorse it. Secondly, it’s America’s support for Israel that helped them badly weaken Hamas and create the conditions for this deal,” he said, perhaps ignoring that his own government has assessed that Israel’s assault in Gaza has created as many Hamas members as it’s killed.

Other sources have also confirmed that the text of the agreement is the same as the May proposal.

It is strange that Biden would boast about taking nearly seven months to get parties to agree to the deal — especially as his administration had claimed just months into the genocide that it was opposed to Israel’s approach. On its surface, Biden’s bragging projects weakness in negotiations, signaling to other global leaders that the U.S. will apparently allow officials, in this case Israeli ones, to delay a process indefinitely, against the U.S.’s supposed wishes.

On a deeper level, it shows that the president is willing to sweep aside the fact that tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of deaths could have been avoided if he had forced parties to adopt the framework in May. Then, the official death toll stood at 36,000. The official toll severely undercounts deaths due to extreme limitations like Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s health care system; today, the death toll sits at 46,000, but experts say the true count could be far higher, ranging in the hundreds of thousands.

Here is a non-comprehensive list of some of the massacres that could have been avoided if Biden had forced Israel to adopt the ceasefire framework — which was swiftly accepted by Hamas officials — when the administration introduced it publicly on May 31.

January 15: Biden and other officials announce that a ceasefire deal has been reached as Israel escalates its attacks in anticipation of the deal being implemented. Israel kills 74 Palestinians, including at least 21 children, in less than 24 hours after the deal was announced.

