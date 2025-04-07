In Op-Ed From ICE Jail, Mahmoud Khalil Blasts Columbia’s Complicity Under Trump

He urges readers to “reclaim the university and join the student movement to carry forward the work of the past year.”

In an op-ed dictated to his attorney from a detention facility in Louisiana, Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil late last week condemned the Ivy League institution’s complicity in the Trump administration’s targeting of Palestinian rights advocates and campus dissent more broadly.

Khalil, who has said he is a political prisoner, argued in the Friday op-ed that Columbia “laid the groundwork for my abduction” last month by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents. The Trump administration’s detention of and effort to deport Khalil — who helped lead student protests against Israel’s assault on Gaza — have sparked widespread alarm and backlash, much of it directed at Columbia.

“The logic used by the federal government to target myself and my peers is a direct extension of Columbia’s repression playbook concerning Palestine,” Khalil wrote, pointing to the recent arrests of other international students who have spoken out in support of Palestinian rights.

Writing in the university’s daily student newspaper, Khalil noted that “Columbia has suppressed student dissent under the auspices of combating antisemitism,” an approach also taken by the Trump administration, which said the arrest of Khalil was carried out in alignment with the president’s “executive orders prohibiting antisemitism.”

“This institution’s singular concern has always been the vitality of its financial profile, not the safety of Jewish students. This is why Columbia was all too happy to embrace a superficial progressive agenda while still disregarding Palestine, and this is why it will soon turn on you, too,” he warned. “If there was any illusion left, it shattered last week when the board of trustees executed a historic maneuver to seize direct control of the presidency. Cutting out their middleman, the board appointed fellow trustee Claire Shipman to a position reserved for academic leadership. Who can still pretend this is an educational institution and not the ‘Vichy on the Hudson’?”

“Faced with a movement for divestment they couldn’t crush, your trustees opted to set fire to the institution they’re entrusted with,” Khalil continued. “It is incumbent upon each of you to reclaim the university and join the student movement to carry forward the work of the past year.”

Khalil and his legal team are currently fighting the Trump administration’s effort to remove him from the country. Earlier this month, a second federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s request to transfer Khalil’s case to Louisiana, a demand that civil liberties advocates decried as a ploy to “manipulate federal court jurisdiction” in order to receive a favorable ruling.

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union — which is representing Khalil — stressed in an NBC News op-ed last week that Khalil “has never been accused, charged, or convicted of any crime.”

“The Trump administration is sending a message to everyone in America: If you dare to disagree with the president, you will be punished,” Lieberman wrote, alluding to a fight over federal funding. “Columbia was just the first target. Harvard and Princeton are now in danger of similar treatment. This is a full-scale attack on the system of free inquiry, discussion, and debate that is at the core of higher education, which is so crucial to the strength of our democracy.”

