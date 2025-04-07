Trump’s Tariffs Are a Ploy to Further Consolidate Power, Says Sen. Chris Murphy

Trump is using tariffs “to try to compel pledges of loyalty” from companies and industries in the US, Murphy says.

Analysts puzzling over the bizarre formula the Trump administration used to calculate its country-by-country tariff rates are wasting their time, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said in a response to the American president that has gone viral in recent days as global markets continue to nosedive.

“It’s not economic policy, it’s not trade policy,” Murphy (D-Conn.) said in remarks recorded after Trump announced the sweeping tariffs last week. “It’s a political weapon designed to collapse our democracy.”

While President Donald Trump’s universal tariffs on imports make no sense as an effort to rectify the failures of the status quo trade regime and bring back offshored U.S. jobs, they are comprehensible when viewed as “a tool to try to compel pledges of loyalty, this time from companies and industries in the United States,” Murphy argued.

“You have to understand that everything Donald Trump is doing is in service of staying in power forever — either him or his family or his handpicked successors,” the Democratic senator continued. “He’s trying to destroy our democracy.”

Murphy contended that the president designed the tariffs to be so widespread that corporations across private industry would have to come to the White House and “make an agreement with Trump in which he gives them tariff relief in exchange for a pledge of political loyalty.”

“What could that pledge look like?” Murphy continued. “Well, maybe they agree to champion his economic policy publicly. Maybe they agree to make contributions to his political campaign. Maybe they agree to police their employees to make sure that nobody that works for that company works for the political opposition.”

Politico reported late last week that businesses across corporate America “fear Trump’s wrath” and are thus declining to criticize the president’s tariff policies even as they wreak havoc worldwide and threaten to spark a devastating recession.

“There is zero incentive for any company or brand to be remotely critical of this administration,” one unnamed public affairs operative told Politico. “It destroys your ability to work with the White House and advance your policies, period.”

Murphy is hardly alone in seeing Trump’s tariffs as an instrument of power consolidation.

Robert Reich, the former U.S. labor secretary, wrote Monday that “we’re turning into a dictatorship” as Trump conjures “fake national emergencies” to jack up tariffs, deport people en masse without due process, gut efforts to combat the climate crisis, and dismantle large swaths of the federal government.

“As Trump declares emergency after emergency to justify his reign of terror, he’s simultaneously eliminating America’s capacity to respond to real emergencies,” Reich wrote. “Make no mistake about what’s really going on here. While the United States has plenty of real problems to deal with, Trump is ignoring them to manufacture the fake emergencies he needs to further enlarge and centralize his power.”

One analyst, Zack Beauchamp of Vox, argued the tariffs are more a symptom of the decline of U.S. democracy rather than a cause of it.

“Trump’s tariffs will, if fully implemented, be remembered as their own cautionary tale. While he campaigned on them, he wouldn’t have been able to implement the entire tariff package had he gone through the normal constitutionally prescribed procedure for raising taxes,” Beauchamp wrote. “The fact that America isn’t functioning like a normal democracy, with public deliberation and multiple checks on executive authority, is what allowed Trump to act on his idiosyncratic ideas in the manner of a Mao or Putin.”

“It’s still possible that Trump steps back from the brink,” he added. “But even if he does, and the worst outcome is avoided, the lesson should be clear: The long decay of America’s democratic system means that we are all living under an axe. And if this isn’t the moment it falls, there will surely be another.”

