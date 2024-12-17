The secretary of state “was very deferential to the Israelis” in their meeting, Eygi’s widower said.

The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi has said that they left a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday with doubt that the U.S. will ever hold her killers accountable after the American pro-Palestinian activist was killed by Israeli forces in September.

In interviews with various news outlets, Eygi’s family has said that Blinken did not offer any hope for U.S. action on her death, despite President Joe Biden’s threat to foreign governments that “we will respond” if they harm an American.

“[Blinken] was very deferential to the Israelis,” Hamid Ali, Eygi’s husband, told BBC. “It felt like he was saying his hands were tied and they weren’t able to really do much.”

Per CNN, Ali says that during the meeting, Blinken “unfortunately repeated a lot of the same things we’ve been hearing for the past 20 years, particularly since Rachel Corrie’s killing,” referring to an American activist killed by an Israeli bulldozer in 2003 when protesting illegal home demolitions in Gaza.

Eygi’s family has repeatedly called for a U.S. investigation into her killing, but the U.S. has thus far declined to open a probe.

Eygi’s sister, Ozden Bennett, similarly said that the meeting did not inspire hope. Bennett said Blinken promised to “be in touch with the Israeli military and officials about changes in conduct,” adding, “which we know from Rachel Corrie’s case, Shireen Abu Akleh’s case, has not led to anything substantial or any kind of positive changes to prevent incidents like my sister’s killing from occurring again.”

Indeed, the U.S. deferred to Israel to investigate Corrie’s killing, for which Israel absolved itself, claiming that her death was an accident. When Israel killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in 2022, the U.S. announced that it would launch an investigation — but, years later, has not released the results, and has deflected questions about it.

Further, the U.S. appears poised to absolve Israel of responsibility; last year, the State Department said that Abu Akleh’s killing was “unintentional,” despite numerous investigations finding that Israeli soldiers shot her intentionally. At the time, the U.S. made the same hollow promise to “press Israel” about changing its practices.

U.S. officials appear to be following the same playbook with the death of Eygi, who Israeli forces shot in the head while she was standing in an olive grove after a protest in the occupied West Bank. In September, just days after her death, President Joe Biden claimed her death was an “accident” — contradicting reports finding that Israeli forces were targeting activists and poking holes in Israel’s narrative of the killing.

At a vigil for Eygi on Monday night with her family, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) harshly criticized the Biden administration for its refusal to hold Israel accountable for killing the 26-year-old activist.

“We know that President Biden recently said, ‘if you harm an American, we will respond.’ But his inaction has made it clear once again that when it comes to the Israeli government murdering Americans, it’s a complete lie,” Tlaib said. “We all know that Aysenur’s murder was not a tragic error, as the president shamefully called it. It was devastating for her family to hear that. We know — and she knew — that what the Israeli military did to her, they do to Palestinians every single day.”

.@POTUS has shown us that there are no red lines when it comes to the Israeli government. Multiple Americans have been targeted and shot by Israeli forces under his Administration.



Ayşenur and her family deserve justice. We demand an independent investigation into her murder. pic.twitter.com/kX1gntWhVL — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) December 17, 2024

Activists in Palestine with ISM have said that they feel their lives are in danger with the State Department refusing to take action on Eygi’s death, and advocates have warned that Israel will continue to kill Americans under the current system of impunity. Turkey, where Eygi held dual citizenship, has opened its own independent probe of the killing.

In a heart-wrenching op-ed recently, Ali wrote of the grief he has experienced since losing Eygi — and the knowledge that the U.S. will never avenge her death.

“If the U.S. had held Israel accountable for the killing of other Americans like Rachel Corrie or Shireen Abu Akleh, perhaps Israeli soldiers would not feel so emboldened to kill Americans, and other civilians, today. Perhaps, instead of standing in this closet now alone and paralyzed with pain, I would be with Aysenur trying to pick out what we would wear to dinner,” Ali wrote.

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We urgently need your help to prepare. As you know, our December fundraiser is our most important of the year and will determine the scale of work we’ll be able to do in 2025. We’ve set two goals: to raise $130,000 in one-time donations and to add 1422 new monthly donors by midnight on December 31. Today, we’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!