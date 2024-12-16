Israel Is Closing Embassy in Ireland Over Country’s Opposition to Gaza Genocide

Ireland said last week that it is backing South Africa’s case in the ICJ arguing Israel is committing genocide.

Israel has announced that it is closing its embassy in Ireland, just days after Ireland announced that it is joining South Africa’s genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and as the death toll in Gaza reaches another grim milestone.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that Ireland has “extreme anti-Israel policies” — referring to Ireland’s criticism of Israel’s genocide and recognition of Palestinian rights, which are in line with orders by the ICJ and the opinions of myriad human rights and legal experts across the world.

Saar cited “antisemitic rhetoric” used by Irish officials, without any evidence, and said, “Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel.”

Irish leaders have long been opposed to Gaza’s genocide and Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine. In May, Ireland formally recognized Palestine as a state with sovereignty, and established diplomatic relations with Palestinian officials. In response, Israel removed its ambassador in Ireland, arguing that such a move erodes Israel’s ability to defend itself — an argument that has been ruled invalid by the ICJ when it comes to Israel’s occupation.

This week’s move is in response to Ireland announcing that it is helping to back South Africa’s genocide case. The Irish government filed an argument “asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation” of what constitutes a genocide, per a press release, saying that “a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised.”

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called Israel’s decision to close the embassy “deeply regrettable.”

“I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law,” said Harris. “Ireland wants a two state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law.”

Israel’s move comes as the official death toll in Gaza has surpassed 45,000, though experts say the true death toll is likely far higher.

Israeli officials said they would instead open an embassy in Moldova, which has an embassy in Israel already.

Ireland’s Tánaiste, the deputy prime minister, Micheál Martin said that the country does not plan on closing its embassy in Israel.

Israel’s move comes as it is growing increasingly isolated internationally due to its genocide in Gaza, creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank, and aggression in Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and more.

Israel and the U.S. are two of just a handful of states that vote against resolutions affirming Palestinian rights in the UN General Assembly. Some countries and entities have cut trade partnerships or halted weapons transfers to Israel, while over a dozen countries have announced their intention to back South Africa’s ICJ case.

Meanwhile, one of the largest human rights groups in the world, Amnesty International, found in a bombshell report this month that Israel’s assault does amount to a genocide, and that Israeli officials have clearly set out with the intention of carrying out a genocide in Gaza.

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We urgently need your help to prepare. As you know, our December fundraiser is our most important of the year and will determine the scale of work we’ll be able to do in 2025. We’ve set two goals: to raise $136,000 in one-time donations and to add 1440 new monthly donors by midnight on December 31. Today, we’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.