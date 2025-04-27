Hundreds in Milwaukee Protest Trump FBI’s Arrest of Judge

Hundreds of people rallied in Wisconsin’s largest city on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan on what critics called “baseless” charges of felony obstruction after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest during an appearance in her courtroom.

FBI agents arrested Dugan, 65, on Friday following an investigation, accusing her of escorting an undocumented man and his attorney through her courtroom’s jury door after learning that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents showed up to arrest him.

Protesters chanted slogans including, “No ICE, No KKK, No Fascist USA!” and “No Hate, No Fear, Immigrants Are Welcome Here!” They held signs with messages like “Liberty and Justice for All” and “Resist Fascism!”

HAPPENING NOW: A HUGE crowd of protesters march through the streets outside an FBI office in Milwaukee in support of Judge Hannah Dugan (Video: @unraveledpress.com) — Marco Foster (@marcofoster.bsky.social) 2025-04-26T22:05:17.032Z

“I have never heard of a state court judge being arrested by the federal government because she chose to control her own courtroom. This is unprecedented,” Sara Dady, an immigration attorney who traveled more than 90 miles from Rockford, Illinois to attend the demonstration outside the FBI field office in Milwaukee, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Wisconsin state Rep. Ryan Clancy (D-19) told the crowd: “The judiciary acts as a check to unchecked executive power. And functioning democracies do not lock up judges.”

“I hope that we can all be as brave as Judge Dugan was,” Clancy added.

Janan Najeeb, one of the leaders of the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine, told rallygoers: “The courtroom is not a hunting ground for ICE. It is a sanctuary. When our government turns our courtrooms into traps, they are betraying the very laws that they claim to defend.”

It was so energizing to be in community with leaders like Emilio de Torre, Deisy España, and everyone who came today, rallying in defense of Judge Hannah Dugan at the FBI Building in St. Francis.



We need to rely on each other more, not less, to stop the rise of fascism. pic.twitter.com/nw6EpymFAY — Darrin Brian Madison Jr. (@DarrinBMadison) April 27, 2025

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights director Angelica Salas said in a statement that “in an unprecedented move against members of the judicial branch, the Trump administration is exercising authoritarianism to degrees that should alarm us all.”

“We reject this lawless escalation against an immigration judge who appears to be showing a commonsense and humane approach to immigrants, and stands for due process for all, and against wanton disregard for our Constitution,” Salas added.

Critics have called Dugan’s arrest part and parcel of President Donald Trump’s attacks on immigrants, the nation’s system of checks and balances, and the rule of law.

“The Trump administration deserves zero benefit of the doubt here. It has evinced utter contempt for due process and the rule of law since inauguration day,” Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect, wrote on Friday. “It has deported numerous legal residents, most notably Kilmar Abrego García, to an El Salvador torture dungeon, and is openly disobeying a 9-0 Supreme Court decision to bring García back.”

“The ongoing mass layoffs of federal workers and outright dismantling of legislatively mandated agencies being carried out by Elon Musk and DOGE is blatantly unconstitutional,” Cooper added, referring to the Department of Government Efficiency.

Among those pushing back against Dugan’s arrest are Wisconsin Circuit Judge Monica Isham, who wrote in an email to other judges: “Enough is enough. I no longer feel protected or respected as a judge in this administration. If there is no guidance for us and no support for us, I will refuse to hold court.”

A judge in Sawyer County, Wisconsin, Monica Isham, is threatening not to hold court because of Hannah Dugan’s arrest. She also wrote that she has “no intention of allowing anyone to be taken out of my courtroom by ICE and sent to a concentration camp” and she is threatening to… pic.twitter.com/TRHFA44PXq — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) April 26, 2025

“I have no intention of allowing anyone to be taken out of my courtroom by ICE and sent to a concentration camp, especially without due process as BOTH of the constitutions we swore to support require,” Isham added. “If this costs me my job or gets me arrested, then at least I know I did the right thing.”



