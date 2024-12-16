Israel Kills Palestinian Grandfather Known for Video Mourning His Grandchild

A video of Khaled Nabhan cradling his lifeless granddaughter, calling her the “soul of my soul,” went viral last year.

Israeli forces have killed iconic Palestinian grandfather Khaled Nabhan, who went viral in the first months of Israel’s genocide for a video mourning his grandchild, in an attack in central Gaza on Monday.

Nabhan, known to Palestinians as Abu Diaa, was killed in an Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp, in which at least four others were killed. He was reportedly killed by an Israeli tank shell, local health authorities said.

The Palestinian became well-known after a video of him cradling and kissing the deceased body of his 3-year-old granddaughter, who was killed in an Israeli strike in November 2023, circulated widely online. In the video, he calls the little girl, Reem, “the soul of my soul.” His grandson, 5-year-old Tariq, was also killed in the strike.

Nabhan was particularly close to his granddaughter, and videos of the two prior to her death shared in a CNN report showed them laughing and playing, with Reem tugging at his beard. In the aftermath of the strike, he sifted through the wreckage of the house searching for toys that the children used to play with, in order to hold on to the memories.

Per Palestine Chronicle, Nabhan had told Palestinian media of his close relationship with Reem. “She used to call me with her sweet voice, bring me food and water, and fill my days with happiness. I would say to her, ‘Oh my love, my heart, my eyes’,” he said. “Her death has torn my soul apart. I wake up and go to sleep with tears in my eyes.”

After his loss, Nabhan dedicated his time to helping those in need, taking care of wounded children and even feeding cats in Gaza. He posted many videos online of him interacting with children in particular.

In a video posted two weeks ago, Nabhan shared that his brother’s house had been bombed by Israeli forces.

Nabhan’s posts and experiences became a show of Palestinians’ plight amid Israel’s genocide, and displayed a tenderness to Palestinian men that has otherwise not been offered by the media as Israeli forces treat all Palestinian men as military targets without evidence.

Videos circulating online after his killing show Palestinians mourning the man, while advocates for Palestinian rights expressed disbelief that he was gone.

“One of the kindest and purest souls of our time,” said Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor communications chief Muhammad Shehada on social media. “His only fault was existing in Gaza. They first murdered his granddaughter, ‘the soul of his soul’, then bombed his family’s home and now murdered him in broad daylight with impunity!”

Shehada pointed out that Israeli forces bombed his family home after CNN shared his story last year and has also bombed the homes of his other family members .

“Israel murdered Khaled Nabhan today precisely because he became an icon and garnered global attention,” he said.

