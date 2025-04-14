US Has Killed 123 in Yemen Since Bombing Planned on Signal, Health Officials Say

Five children were killed or wounded in a US strike on a ceramics factory on Sunday.

The U.S. has killed over 100 people in Yemen in less than a month of bombardments, Yemen health officials say, killing dozens of civilians as the Trump administration escalates its attacks on the region.

The Yemen Health Ministry reported on Monday that U.S. airstrikes have killed at least 123 people in Yemen since March 16, and wounded at least 247 others.

This includes a strike on a ceramics factory near Sanaa on Sunday that killed at least seven people and injured 29 others, with at least five children killed or wounded.

Health officials condemned the “blatant U.S. aggression on the homeland and its direct targeting of civilian objects and civilians.”

“This crime, added to the criminal record of the American-Zionist enemy, is a full-fledged war crime and a flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions,” added the ministry.

The health ministry did not specify the number of civilians included in the toll, but analyses have found that the Trump administration is killing civilians in Yemen at an accelerated pace compared to the Biden administration.

According to the Yemen Data Project, between March 15 and 31, the U.S. killed at least 28 civilians, including four children, and injured 66 others. This number may be higher, as Yemen Data Project says it cited the “most conservative numbers” in its accounting of civilians, and statements from witnesses in recent reports have suggested that the number of civilians killed may be higher.

By contrast, the Biden administration’s strikes on Yemen — which experts have also said violate constitutional safeguards regarding declarations of war — killed and injured 85 civilians in a year. At the same time, the Trump administration is striking Yemen at a rate seven times higher than the Biden administration, with an average of 98 strikes, using up to 263 munitions, dropped on Yemen in the latter half of March.

This is also seemingly an escalation from civilian killings in Yemen during Trump’s first term, during which the U.S. killed at least 84 civilians, according to an investigation by Airwars.

One of the Trump administration’s first actions in his second term was to eliminate an office within the Pentagon focused on limiting civilian death. Though U.S. presidents from both parties routinely carry out and facilitate civilian killings, civilian deaths soared during Trump’s first term.

The Trump administration has celebrated the strikes, as The Atlantic’s leak of a chat on messaging app Signal last month showed. Witnesses to the administration’s initial strike on Yemen on March 15 said that it hit a family home, shredding the bodies of the family members, including numerous children. When told that the strike collapsed a residential building — which experts said was a war crime — Vice President J.D. Vance labelled it as “excellent,” while National Security Adviser Michael Waltz said it was “amazing.”

Around the time of the Signal leak, the U.S. bombed a cancer hospital in Yemen twice over the course of two weeks, destroying the facility.

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Take action: Support independent media. We’ve borne witness to a chaotic first few months in Trump’s presidency. Over the last months, each executive order has delivered shock and bewilderment — a core part of a strategy to make the right-wing turn feel inevitable and overwhelming. But, as organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember in Truthout last November, “Together, we are more powerful than Trump.” Indeed, the Trump administration is pushing through executive orders, but — as we’ve reported at Truthout — many are in legal limbo and face court challenges from unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to quash anti-racist teaching and DEI programs are stalled by education faculty, staff, and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country are coming together to raise the alarm on ICE raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights, and protect each other in moving shows of solidarity. It will be a long fight ahead. And as nonprofit movement media, Truthout plans to be there documenting and uplifting resistance. As we undertake this life-sustaining work, we appeal for your support. We have 10 days left in our fundraiser: Please, if you find value in what we do, join our community of sustainers by making a monthly or one-time gift.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!