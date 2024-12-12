“This is an alarming erasure of the suffering of the Palestinian people,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar.

On Wednesday, the House overwhelmingly passed a $900 billion military budget in a bill that also bans the Pentagon from citing the official death toll from Israel’s genocide in Gaza and restricts health care for trans youth.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed 281 to 140, with 81 Democrats and nearly all Republicans voting “yes.” It sets aside $895 billion for military spending, largely going toward the Pentagon, which recently failed its seventh audit in a row and which works to sow violence and chaos across the world.

The legislation bars the Pentagon from citing the death toll from Israel’s genocide in Gaza as collected by the Gaza Ministry of Health, or other sources citing those casualty figures — despite experts having repeatedly found that the ministry’s death counts are accurate and, if anything, are a severe undercount due to limitations to tallying deaths in the besieged territory.

“This is an alarming erasure of the suffering of the Palestinian people, ignoring the human toll of ongoing violence,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) said in a statement on her “no” vote.

Others voting “no” include lawmakers like new Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar (D-Texas), as well as other progressive members, like Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), Cori Bush (D-Missouri) and Summer Lee (D-Pennsylvania).

The provision’s inclusion is the latest attempt by pro-Israel members of Congress to deny and erase Israel’s genocide. In June, the House voted for an amendment to the State Department’s appropriations budget to bar the department from citing the Gaza Ministry of Health’s death toll. The measure passed 269 to 144, with 62 Democrats joining all but two Republicans to pass the amendment.

“There is so much anti-Palestinian racism in this chamber that my colleagues don’t even want to acknowledge that Palestinians exist at all,” Tlaib said at the time. “Not when they’re alive and now, not even when they’re dead. It’s absolutely disgusting. This is genocide denial.”

Many Democrats, including prominent establishment members like Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California), voted against the bill over language added at the last minute by Republicans to bar children of military members from receiving potentially life-saving gender affirming treatments.

The text of the bill specifies that it bars children from receiving “treatment of gender dysphoria that could result in sterilization.” This is a dangerous misrepresentation of gender-affirming care — but one that Republicans have been spreading in order to pass bans like this one. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) has said that the intention is “permanently banning transgender medical treatment for minors” in military families, despite such treatment for minors not involving sterilization.

“While we’re glad many of the poison pill riders that were included in the House-passed version were ultimately removed from the final bill, the bill does include a ban on access to medically necessary health care for transgender children of service members, which will force service members to choose between serving their country and getting their children the care they need,” said Representatives Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) and Barbara Lee (D-California) in a joint statement explaining their “no” votes.

The two lawmakers have never voted for an NDAA since being elected to Congress, and noted their opposition to spending such a large amount on the Pentagon while Congress neglects the needs of everyday Americans.

“Time and time again, Congress seems to be able to find the funds necessary to line the pockets of defense contractors while neglecting the problems everyday Americans face here at home. Instead of fighting the rising cost of healthcare, gas, or groceries, this Congress prioritized rewarding the wealthy and well-connected Military Industrial Complex with even more unaccountable funds,” the lawmakers said.

The NDAA is awaiting a vote from the Senate, where Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) has vowed to vote against it.

“We do not need to spend almost a trillion dollars on the military, while half a million Americans are homeless and children go hungry,” Sanders wrote in an op-ed this week.

Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We urgently need your help to prepare. As you know, our December fundraiser is our most important of the year and will determine the scale of work we’ll be able to do in 2025. We’ve set two goals: to raise $150,000 in one-time donations and to add 1,500 new monthly donors. Today, we’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.