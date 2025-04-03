Senate Republicans Unveil Budget Blueprint to Deliver on Trump’s Agenda

“Let’s be clear: Trump and his allies in Congress are cooking the books in broad daylight,” said one critic.

Watchdogs and other critics swiftly denounced a budget blueprint unveiled by Senate Republicans on Wednesday that endeavors to get the GOP one step closer to delivering additional spending and trillions in tax cuts desired by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Observers are also condemning Republicans’ plans to skirt the Senate parliamentarian and use a controversial gimmick to make an extension of provisions from Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act look “free” — even the cost of extending those cuts would be nearly $4 trillion over 10 years, and the Senate proposal includes a total of $5.3 trillion in tax cuts.

“Let’s be clear: Trump and his allies in Congress are cooking the books in broad daylight. They don’t want Americans to know that their scam of a tax bill, which gives trillions in giveaways to their billionaire and corporate donors, costs over $5 trillion,” said David Kass, the executive director of the advocacy group Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF), in a statement on Wednesday.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the watchdog group Public Citizen, referenced Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk when declaring that “Republicans have chosen to prioritize the Trump-Musk agenda of picking the pockets of everyday people to shower billionaires with tax giveaways.”

The Senate budget blueprint would increase the country’s debt limit by $5 trillion and permanently extend tax cuts passed through Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to NPR.

Extending those tax cuts would primarily benefit the wealthy. According to a 2024 analysis from the Tax Policy Center, households making about $450,000 or more a year would receive nearly half of the benefits of extending key provisions of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

According to a February report from ATF, the wealthiest Republicans on tax writing panels could save themselves millions through extending these cuts, particularly by keeping in place a higher estate tax exemption.

The Senate budget blueprint includes the $4.5 trillion tax plan passed by the House of Representatives in February, according to NPR. The House plan is crafted so the only way to achieve the requirements of the budget resolution is to enact steep cuts to Medicaid. The budget resolution also makes cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) all but certain.

Sharon Parrott, the president of the nonpartisan research organization the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, framed the Senate budget plan like this: “Congress is speeding down a path to a deeply harmful budget and tax ‘reconciliation’ bill that showers tax cuts on millionaires, billionaires, and corporations — and pays for it in part by raising healthcare and food costs through cuts in Medicaid and SNAP, increasing hardship and leaving millions without health coverage.”

In order to move the legislation forward, Senate Republicans are planning on bypassing the Senate parliamentarian — who has sway over whether legislation can be sped up through the filibuster-free reconciliation process — on a crucial budgeting matter, according to Wednesday reporting from The New York Times.

By asserting that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, can decide the cost of legislation Republicans are angling not to get the parliamentarian’s sign-off on their claim that extending the tax cuts will be free, per the Times.

The GOP is attempting to make the tax cut extension appear free by using the “current policy” baseline rather than the “current law” baseline. One expert who spoke to the Times compared it to “taking an expensive weeklong vacation and then assuming you can spend an extra $1,000 per day forever since you are no longer staying at the Plaza.”

A trio of experts writing for the Center for American Progress wrote that the approach is unprecedented in the past five decades since the Congressional Budget Office was formed and lawmakers acted within the current budget framework.

“Don’t be fooled: the only way Senate Republicans can pay for their tax cuts to the wealthy is by taking a chainsaw to Medicaid, school lunches for kids, and driving up the cost of groceries and housing,” said the executive director of the watchdog Accoutable.US, Tony Carrk, on Wednesday. “The math doesn’t add up, and no parliamentary tricks will change the fact that Trump, Musk, and his allies in Congress are trying to give a huge handout to the ultrawealthy while forcing the rest of us to foot the bill.”

Republicans narrowly control both chambers of Congress. According to Politico, the Senate will vote as soon as Thursday to consider the blueprint, which if adopted, would allow the House to try to adopt it before breaking for a two week recess.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



