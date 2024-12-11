House Republicans Seek to Ban Trans Care for Kids in Military Families

Republican lawmakers have snuck a provision into a defense spending measure that would restrict what types of care transgender children of military members can receive, inserting the language into the bill at the last minute after having negotiated a previous version of the bill with Democrats.

The new provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) appears on page 399 and is a single paragraph long. It adds to Section 1079(a) of U.S. Code 10, which deals primarily with the types of medical care spouses and children of members of the military can or cannot receive.

The excerpt in question ostensibly deals with restricting surgical care for trans minors — a treatment option that is incredibly rare, and only administered, with parental consent, to older teens who have exhausted all other treatment options, when it’s offered at all.

Some worry, however, that the provision could be used to extend restrictions on other forms of gender-affirming care, denying trans youth the ability to use puberty blockers or, in some cases, hormone treatments as part of their care plans.

The new text reads:

Medical interventions for the treatment of gender dysphoria that could result in sterilization may not be provided to a child under the age of 18.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) lauded the inclusion of the new text, misleadingly claiming that it would prevent children from being “sterilized,” despite the vast majority of gender-affirming treatments — including surgical care — not resulting in that outcome.

Johnson also said that the intent of the new paragraph in the NDAA was to “permanently [ban] transgender medical treatment for minors” who were covered by military-based insurance plans. Such care is not only safe, but deemed to be life-saving by medical professionals, as it reduces depression and suicidality rates among youth who receive it.

When it was revealed earlier this week that the provision was included in the NDAA, Democrats attempted but failed to get it removed. Rep. Adam Smith (D-Washington), the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, blasted Republicans for inserting the new language targeting transgender youth.

“Blanketly denying health care to people who clearly need it, just because of a biased notion against transgender people, is wrong,” Smith said in a statement. “This provision injected a level of partisanship not traditionally seen in defense bills.”

A coalition of LGBTQ rights groups, including Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, and others, also spoke out against the provision, writing in an open letter that its terms were “a betrayal of the promise to our military families and an unnecessary threat to our national security.”

“This care for the treatment of gender dysphoria, often referred to as gender-affirming care, isn’t ‘special’ or ‘experimental’ health care — it is ordinary health care supported by medical science and managed by physicians,” the letter stated.

Transgender rights activist Allison Chapman warned that the provision included in the NDAA would lead to additional attacks on trans kids and the transgender population in general.

“It’s not even 2025 yet and we are already close to passing the first gender-affirming care ban on a national level,” Chapman said in a statement to Truthout. “In the coming months, I expect these attacks to increase significantly, as Republicans take control of the federal government, with many of them passing. This is just the beginning.”

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. After the election, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re presently working to find 1500 new monthly donors to Truthout before the end of the year. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.