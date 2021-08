Rae Ellen Bichell is a Colorado correspondent for KHN, based in Longmont, Colorado. Previously, she was a radio reporter covering the region for the Mountain West News Bureau and KUNC. Before moving to Colorado, Bichell worked for NPR. She spent brief but formative times in the newsrooms of Nashville Public Radio and KNKX in Seattle and has filed stories from Australia, Finland and Lithuania. She is a graduate of Yale University. Follow her on Twitter: @raelnb.