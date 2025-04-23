LGBTQ Suicide Hotline at Risk Under Trump’s HHS Budget Proposal

According to a leaked draft of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) budget, the Trump administration is considering eliminating federal funding for services provided to LGBTQ youth through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The proposed cut — set to take effect in October, if the budget proposals are approved by Congress — would strip essential support from a service that has connected with more than 1.2 million people since its 2022 launch.

“Suicide prevention is about risk, not identity. Ending the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ youth specialized services will not just strip away access from millions of LGBTQ+ kids and teens – it will put their lives at risk,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, in a statement. “These programs were implemented to address a proven, unprecedented, and ongoing mental health crisis among our nation’s young people with strong bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Trump himself.”

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 14, and the third among those ages 15 to 24. LGBTQ youth are especially vulnerable, with studies showing they are over four times more likely to attempt suicide than their non-LGBTQ peers. The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people in the U.S. seriously consider suicide each year — and that at least one attempt is made every 45 seconds. Through its partnership with the 988 Lifeline, The Trevor Project has responded to nearly half of all LGBTQ youth who have relied on the service.

“Suicide remains a serious public health concern in the U.S., and we know from research that certain groups have higher risk, including Veterans and LGBTQ+ youth. This is why these groups have dedicated services within the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, where uniquely trained counselors help prevent suicide in these disproportionately impacted populations,” said Robert Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Since returning to office, Trump has made targeting trans and queer youth a cornerstone of his administration’s agenda. He has issued executive orders banning trans students from participating in girls’ and women’s sports (and withholding federal funding from states that refuse to comply), restricting gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19, and effectively implementing a federal “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Advocates view the proposed cut to the 988 LGBTQ services as an escalation of these attacks on queer and trans youth. “They want LGBTQ youth dead. They are eugenicists, plain and simple,” transgender civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo said on Bluesky.

The consequences of eliminating these crisis services would be measurable. Research from The Trevor Project shows that anti-LGBTQ policies are detrimental to LGBTQ youth’s mental health. In states that recently passed laws targeting trans rights, suicide attempts among trans youth increased by up to 72 percent — a trend that has likely become a nationwide concern as the Trump administration escalates its attacks on LGBTQ youth at the federal level. In fact, following Trump’s 2024 election victory, The Trevor Project reported a 700 percent spike in demand for crisis services, and crisis calls surged 33 percent on Inauguration Day.

The removal of crisis funding could also harm LGBTQ youth in other ways. For example, The Trevor Project itself — which, in addition to providing crisis services and conducting research, also leads advocacy efforts, peer support initiatives, and public education campaigns — depends heavily on its federal grant tied to the 988 Lifeline, which is now at risk of being cut. According to NBC News, all other revenue streams have underperformed and continue to decline and, in January, The Trevor Project announced staff layoffs, citing a “perfect storm” of increased crisis outreach, growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment, and declining donations. Further heightening concerns from nonprofits like The Trevor Project, the Trump administration is reportedly considering revoking their tax-exempt status — a move that could jeopardize their sustainability.

Still, The Trevor Project remains committed. “I want to be clear to all LGBTQ+ young people: This news, while upsetting, is not final,” Black said in a statement. “And regardless of federal funding shifts, The Trevor Project remains available 24/7 for anyone who needs us, just as we always have.”

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Take action: Support independent media. We’ve borne witness to a chaotic first few months in Trump’s presidency. Over the last months, each executive order has delivered shock and bewilderment — a core part of a strategy to make the right-wing turn feel inevitable and overwhelming. But, as organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember in Truthout last November, “Together, we are more powerful than Trump.” Indeed, the Trump administration is pushing through executive orders, but — as we’ve reported at Truthout — many are in legal limbo and face court challenges from unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to quash anti-racist teaching and DEI programs are stalled by education faculty, staff, and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country are coming together to raise the alarm on ICE raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights, and protect each other in moving shows of solidarity. It will be a long fight ahead. And as nonprofit movement media, Truthout plans to be there documenting and uplifting resistance. As we undertake this life-sustaining work, we appeal for your support. We have 24 hours left in our fundraiser: Please, if you find value in what we do, join our community of sustainers by making a monthly or one-time gift.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.