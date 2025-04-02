Waltz Has Used Personal Email and 20 Other Signal Threads for Government Affairs

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Waltz and his staff have used personal Gmail accounts to conduct government business, a new report released Tuesday reveals, in the latest instance of Waltz seemingly using methods of communication that are unsecured and vulnerable to breaches.

In at least one instance, a senior aide to Waltz used Gmail to discuss “sensitive military positions and powerful weapons systems relating to an ongoing conflict,” according to The Washington Post, which viewed the emails. In other instances, Waltz himself used his personal email to review documents and discuss matters like his work schedule.

Government officials have secure, encrypted services for communications that are less vulnerable to hacking and other cyber attacks. Gmail is not one of those services, and “the contents of a message can be intercepted and read at many points,” Electronic Frontier Foundation cybersecurity director Eva Galperin told The Washington Post.

The news comes after The Atlantic revealed in a bombshell report last week that Waltz had seemingly inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the publication’s editor in chief, to a group chat on the messaging app Signal that was dedicated to planning and discussing the Trump administration’s strikes in Yemen that killed dozens of civilians.

The news also adds to a growing picture of a seemingly blasé attitude toward secure communications within the office of a U.S. security official. These lax security practices leave the U.S. vulnerable to hacks, while also potentially breaking federal laws regarding archival of federal communications, experts have said.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Waltz and his team “regularly” use Signal to coordinate issues relating to foreign affairs. This includes issues regarding Gaza, the Middle East, Ukraine, China, Africa, and other places — with sensitive information often shared. Citing four people who have been added to the chats, Politico said that there are at least 20 such chats.

Sources said that the use of Signal isn’t just common with Waltz and his office — it’s effectively standard practice.

“Waltz built the entire NSC communications process on Signal,” one source told Politico.

The Signal chats and Gmail use are just two of at least four other technological security liabilities discovered by journalists since The Atlantic originally broke the Signal story. Waltz and his team have denied wrongdoing.

Wired has reported that Waltz has also seemingly left his Venmo friends list open to the public, showing hundreds of Waltz’s associates — including numerous journalists, military officials and lobbyists, the report said. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has also left his Venmo profile public, The American Prospect reported in February.

Further, German news outlet Der Spiegel found that Waltz, Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s contact details and, in some cases, passwords have been exposed through hacked personal data that has been published online. Most of the numbers and email addresses linked to the officials are still in use on social media and communications platforms, the outlet found.

Democrats are reportedly drawing up articles of impeachment over the Signal chat for Hegseth, Waltz and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who was also in the chat — as the White House is adamant about ensuring that Waltz and others stay in the administration, seemingly to save face.

“The one thing saving [Waltz’s] job is that Trump doesn’t want to give Jeff Goldberg a scalp,” an administration official told The Washington Post.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.