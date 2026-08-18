The campaign to pass the Block the Bombs Act comes amid a shift among Democrats and a slate of wins for progressives.

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The House’s Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is seizing upon a shift among Democrats regarding policy toward Israel to mount a new push for a bill that would block the transfer of certain types of weapons to the genocidal state.

CPC Chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) told Semafor this week that his caucus — the largest caucus among House Democrats — is planning to push for the Block the Bombs Act to come to a House vote if Democrats win the majority in November. The group will also work to oppose bills that “subsidize weaponry for a military that’s been out of control,” Casar said.

The new campaign is described by Semafor as preparing for “a potential overhaul of Israel policy under a Democratic majority.”

Block the Bombs, originally introduced by Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-Illinois), would prohibit the transfer of certain types of bombs and ammunition to Israel, including many of the types of weapons Israel has used in its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, unless Israel “has given written assurances satisfactory to the President” that the weapons will be used in ways consistent with international human rights law.

The legislation stops short of a full embargo — which is what advocates for Palestinian rights have called for — but marks a significant step toward bringing U.S. policy toward Israel in line with international and domestic human rights laws. It has been backed by numerous human rights organizations.

When Ramirez first introduced the legislation in 2025, it had the support of fewer than two dozen members. Now, many Democrats’ approach toward Israel has shifted. In July, 103 Democrats voted for a measure to cut $3.3 billion in funding for Israel — barely representing a majority of the caucus, but still demonstrating a break from the staunchly pro-Israel stances among lawmakers when Israel was committing genocide during Joe Biden’s term.

Ramirez told Truthout she is working “hand in hand” with Casar to get her bill passed, noting the role of pro-Palestine advocates in shifting opinion in the past year.

“When I first introduced Block the Bombs with the support of 21 members of Congress, we were told we’d be lucky to get any additional members on the bill. They said the bill was extreme. That it was going nowhere,” Ramirez said in a statement. “A year later, and with 81 members on the bill, I feel like I can confidently say that the bill has, in fact, become a litmus test for the type of representatives Americans want.”

The campaign comes amid a confluence of factors making the time ripe for a push on arms restrictions.

On top of the new members on the bill, there is a new slate of progressive politicians potentially entering Congress next year who have run their campaigns partially on opposing aid to Israel and rejecting funding from the pro-Israel lobby. This includes people like Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and House candidate William Lawrence in Michigan, as well as a slate of New York politicians who won their primaries for the House in June.

The wins demonstrate what pro-Palestine advocates have long said is true — that blocking weapons to Israel is not just the morally correct thing to do, but also a major booster for Democrats seeking to woo voters.

“One thing is clear: thanks to the organizers on the ground who are demanding Congress listen to the majority of Americans demanding an end to the transfer of weapons to Israel, we are building a coalition ready to pass legislation that honors our shared humanity, upholds international law, and holds warmongers accountable,” said Ramirez.

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