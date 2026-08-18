Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes on Monday, in yet another display of the president’s hostility toward female journalists.

Following Trump’s attacks on Holmes — and subsequent social media posts from the White House continuing his vicious commentary — CNN issued a statement condemning the president.

Trump frequently berates journalists who publish factual stories showing him in a negative light. He has targeted female journalists in particular, often hurling misogynistic remarks at them during press conferences or on social media.

Holmes was part of a press gaggle gathered in the White House on Monday afternoon. She initially asked the president a question relating to a recent remark by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia), who said that Trump doesn’t really want the job of president, and instead “wants to build his ballroom and travel with [Trump aide Natalie Harp] on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

The question apparently upset Trump. When Holmes asked a different question about ending military training exercises near Korea, he snapped at her.

“Quiet, quiet, quiet — you’re very disrespectful,” he said, pointing and looking directly at her.

“Who are you with?” Trump demanded to know. When Holmes said CNN, Trump again attacked her and the network.

“Fake news — Fake news!” he stammered. “You’re a loud, boisterous person, you’re fake news, be quiet. Be quiet! You’re a fake reporter, and you report fake news.”

“QUIET! You’re a loud, boisterous person. You’re fake news.” Trump tantrums at yet another female reporter — CNN’s Kristen Holmes — then lies 🤥 USS Lincoln sailors trapped on board is a “fake” story + lies 🤥 other ships were trapped longer He cares about himself, not the military — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-08-17T19:15:41.591Z

Shortly after, a question was asked about conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln. Trump continued to berate Holmes and CNN, calling reporting on the aircraft carrier a “fake” report from the news channel. Notably, reports about the horrid conditions on that ship were initially produced by The Navy Times and Stars and Stripes magazines, citing communications between sailors on the Lincoln and their family members back in the U.S.

Later in the day, the White House rapid response team also targeted Holmes, issuing a social media post describing her as a “disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession.”

As if Trump’s comments and that post weren’t enough, the rapid response account issued yet another post, this time specifically mentioning her kids.

“Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question,” the account stated. “They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling.”

Responding directly to the Trump administration’s attacks, CNN issued a statement defending Holmes.

“Kristen Holmes is one of the most respected and accomplished journalists covering the White House. … She did her job and asked the President of the United States a tough, relevant, and newsworthy question on behalf of the American people,” CNN said, adding:

Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press.

An important fundraising appeal: 48 Hours to raise $22,000 Truthout is one of only a few platforms for justice-oriented, grassroots journalism. Today, as political censorship from the right intensifies, we have no choice but to ask for your help. We are fundraising right now to cover our basic operating expenses. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference — we appreciate your support.