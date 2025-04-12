Human Rights Defenders Sue Trump Administration Over Sanctions on ICC Prosecutor

The suit argues it is unconstitutional for Trump to block humanitarian groups in the US from working with the ICC.

In a federal court in Maine on Friday, two human rights advocates argued that U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan violates their First Amendment rights, because of Trump’s stipulation that U.S. citizens cannot provide Khan with any services or material support as long as the sanctions are in place.

The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of Matthew Smith, co-founder of the human rights group Fortify Rights, and international lawyer Akila Radhakrishnan.

Trump targeted Khan with the sanctions over his issuing of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom he accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The plaintiffs argued that stopping U.S. citizens from working with Khan will bring their work investigating other atrocities to a halt.

Smith has provided the ICC with evidence of the forced deportation and genocide of the Rohingya people in Myanmar, but he said he has been “forced to stop helping the ICC investigate horrific crimes committed against the people of Myanmar, including mass murder, torture, and human trafficking.”

“This executive order doesn’t just disrupt our work — it actively undermines international justice efforts and obstructs the path to accountability for communities facing unthinkable horrors,” Smith said in a statement.

Charlie Hogle, staff attorney with the ACLU’s National Security Project, said it was “unconstitutional” to block the plaintiffs and other humanitarian groups in the U.S. from “doing their human rights work” with the ICC.

Radhakrishnan, who focuses on gender-based violence in Afghanistan, said she was “bringing this suit to prevent my own government from punishing me for trying to hold the Taliban accountable for its systematic violence against women and girls from Afghanistan.”

In March, Amnesty International warned that Trump’s sanctions would “hinder justice for all victims for whom the [ICC] is a last resort,” particularly those in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The court “relies on its member states to cooperate in its investigations and prosecutions, including by arresting individuals subject to ICC arrest warrants,” said Amnesty. “The Trump administration’s sanctions may discourage countries, as well as individuals and corporations, from assisting the court, making it harder to bring alleged perpetrators from Israel and other countries to trial.”

“Ultimately, the sanctions will harm all of the ICC’s investigations, not just those opposed by the U.S. government,” said the group. “They will negatively impact the interests of all victims who look to the court for justice in all the countries where it is conducting investigations, including those investigations the U.S. ostensibly supports — for example in Ukraine, Uganda, or Darfur.”

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Take action: Support independent media. We’ve borne witness to a chaotic first few months in Trump’s presidency. Over the last months, each executive order has delivered shock and bewilderment — a core part of a strategy to make the right-wing turn feel inevitable and overwhelming. But, as organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember in Truthout last November, “Together, we are more powerful than Trump.” Indeed, the Trump administration is pushing through executive orders, but — as we’ve reported at Truthout — many are in legal limbo and face court challenges from unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to quash anti-racist teaching and DEI programs are stalled by education faculty, staff, and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country are coming together to raise the alarm on ICE raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights, and protect each other in moving shows of solidarity. It will be a long fight ahead. And as nonprofit movement media, Truthout plans to be there documenting and uplifting resistance. As we undertake this life-sustaining work, we appeal for your support. Please, if you find value in what we do, join our community of sustainers by making a monthly or one-time gift.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.