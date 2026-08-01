Israel Closes Investigation of 2023 Settler Pogrom Without Charging Perpetrators

Meanwhile, settler violence in the West Bank continues to escalate, with over 800 attacks documented in June and July.

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As the Israeli government faces increasing scrutiny for its enabling of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces has reportedly closed an investigation into one of the most brutal assaults documented in recent memory. Nobody has been charged.

Haaretz reported on Friday that the Military Advocate General’s Office has closed its investigation into an incident from October 12, 2023, in which about two dozen armed settlers attacked the village of Wadi as-Seeq, about 10 miles east of Ramallah, where most residents had been driven out by violence by a nearby Israeli outpost.

Three Palestinian men who’d remained in the village to help evacuate the local Bedouin community were detained by the gang of Israelis, who they said tortured them for hours, stripping them naked, beating them, urinating on them, burning them with cigarettes, and sexually abusing them.

Several Israeli peace activists also said they were attacked during the incident and corroborated much of the testimony of the Palestinian victims.

A photo of the three men stripped, bound, and blindfolded quickly made international headlines and drew condemnation from human rights organizations and even some pro-Israel groups like the US-based Israel Policy Forum, which called the reports “sickening and inexcusable.”

💢 🇵🇸 Israel closes case into brutal 2023 torture of Palestinians by soldiers and settlers, no one charged



The Israeli military has closed its investigation into a ruthless 2023 assault on three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank without charging anyone, according to a… pic.twitter.com/aoKZsimw3X — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 31, 2026

The military prosecutor’s office apparently found it very excusable. According to Haaretz:

The Military Advocate General’s Office decided that the evidence collected did not establish the involvement of specific soldiers to the standard required for criminal prosecution. The decision was made even though, following the initial publication, several soldiers who were present at the scene — including the unit’s commander — were dismissed. The soldiers were from the IDF Desert Frontier unit, a unit that recruits “hilltop youth,” radical and often violent settler youths from illegal West Bank outposts. Some of the victims said that settlers also took part in the assault alongside the soldiers.

The dismissal of the case comes amid what the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) described as “an unprecedented surge in settler-related violence” this year, particularly this summer. June saw a record 460 settler-related attacks, and the trend has continued into July, with 360 documented incidents between July 1-24.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights warned on Wednesday that settler violence was at an “all-time high,” noting that 18 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in incidents linked to settler attacks, more than the 17 who were killed all of last year.

The Israeli government, meanwhile, approved over $430 million to establish 34 new settlements in the West Bank earlier this year.

Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian beehives in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, damaging a vital source of income for local beekeepers.



The attack destroyed beehives belonging to Palestinian farmers, adding to a series of reported settler attacks on… pic.twitter.com/GRNLklGzZL — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) July 31, 2026

“The increase is part of a broader upward trend in settler violence that has been developing since 2023 but has accelerated significantly in 2026,” said Nasser Khdour, Middle East Assistant Research Manager at ACLED. “Recorded incidents include attacks on Palestinians and their property, land seizures, looting activities, uprooting trees, grazing on Palestinian land, and clashes with Palestinians.”

As The Times of Israel noted on Friday: “Israel has largely failed to crack down on such attacks, with arrests rare, indictments even rarer, and convictions almost unheard of. The current government has been accused of turning a blind eye to the phenomenon or even tacitly supporting it.”

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that he approved detention without charge or trial only for Palestinians, but not for Israeli settlers. He said the actions of settlers are not "terror" as they are not acting against the State of Israel. pic.twitter.com/d8I7tBqC76 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) July 30, 2026

Members of the IDF have often been documented either directly participating in the violence or providing protection to settlers who are.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed during a CNN interview that his government was working hard to bring violent settlers to justice and conducting “real investigations.”

But he also minimized the problem of settler violence that has become rampant, boiling it down to about “150 or so juvenile delinquents” causing mayhem while stating that they don’t represent the broader settler community.

There have been no reported charges coming from this month’s deadly attacks, which have resulted in the deaths of at least eight Palestinians and many more injuries, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

A Guardian analysis on July 21 found that Israel has not once prosecuted any of its citizens for killing a Palestinian in the West Bank at any point this decade.

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