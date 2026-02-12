As Epstein Files Turn Into Partisan Circus, Institutional Power Protects Its Own

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

“By some baffling twist of logic, it concluded that Oakes was guilty of offering bribes but that no one was guilty of accepting them,” wrote historian Maury Klein regarding the Credit Mobilier scandal. During the late 19th century, financial elites bribed lawmakers to maximize industrial profits through state-sponsored projects. Despite the widespread attention to the scandal and a congressional investigation, none of the lawmakers were prosecuted for their role. It is no wonder that this era, dubbed the “Gilded Age” by Mark Twain, was defined by the American public’s growing realization that concentrated wealth had catalyzed the corruption and erasure of democracy. The Credit Mobilier scandal is known as “the signature scandal of the Gilded Age.”

Over 150 years later, the startling lack of accountability in the United States following the revelations from the Department of Justice (DOJ) files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein makes it clear why many have labeled our current era “The Second Gilded Age.” The release of the Epstein files has exposed a web of high-powered lawmakers, financial titans, media personalities, and intelligence officials engaged in a spectrum of corrupt and immoral behavior, ranging from financial crimes to systemic sexual abuse. Yet, instead of justice, the headlines tell a story of domestic stagnation: “Epstein revelations have toppled top figures in Europe while US fallout is more muted” and “The Epstein scandal is taking down Europe’s political class. In the US, they’re getting a pass.”

While other nations have made strides toward accountability and the shunning of disgraced figures, the U.S. response has devolved into a partisan circus. On one side, Make America Great Again (MAGA) loyalists suggest that the mountain of unreleased and redacted documents somehow absolves President Donald Trump of wrongdoing, despite evidence to the contrary. On the Democratic Party side, Bill and Hillary Clinton seek to dismiss congressional investigations into their relationship with Epstein as a partisan distraction. In reality, both factions, and numerous others, evade the accountability that a functioning democracy requires.

The Redacted Republic: Weaponized Secrecy and the Shield of State

While the Epstein Files Transparency Act explicitly prohibited withholding records based on “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity,” it permitted exceptions for content that “depict or contain child sexual abuse materials (CSAM),” “contain personally identifiable information of victims or victims’ personal and medical files,” or “would jeopardize an active federal investigation.” However, even the DOJ admits that the survivors, whom the redactions were ostensibly designed to protect, have been failed by the system as their names and nude images were made public. Simultaneously, there is mounting evidence that these redactions were weaponized to shield criminals rather than victims. Meanwhile, there are millions of files that have not been released, including those pertaining to the review of the files conducted by Bondi, Patel, and Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Todd Blanche upon taking office last year.

The documents themselves paint a grim picture, offering a volatile mix of damning evidence against the powerful and a growing litany of unanswered questions. However, there are an estimated 3 million files that have not been released, not to mention documents from the Epstein estate and financial records. Some of what is being withheld appears to be even more damning. In January 2026, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the DOJ utilized the exceptions in the legislation to exclude images and videos depicting “death, physical abuse, or injury.” This admission suggests that the archives harbor a much darker reality of torture and violence than the public has been permitted to see, even as the released materials consistently reference such horrors.

Despite the visceral nature of these withheld records, top government officials have maintained a strikingly dismissive public stance regarding their significance. As early as September 2025, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel stated that the files contain “no credible information” that would warrant an investigation or conviction. His comments were echoed by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. For nearly a year now, President Donald Trump himself has claimed that there is nothing in the files and the story is a waste of time. However, one of the things that becomes very clear when reading the files is that many of the redactions do not pertain to survivors.

Upon reading the files, it becomes clear that the federal government believed there were at least 10 unindicted co-conspirators associated with Epstein, but their names were redacted. The only co-conspirator convicted of sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell, claimed that 25 others received deals with the federal government to avoid prosecution. Maxwell recently pleaded the Fifth Amendment in a deposition to Congress, and her lawyer admits if Trump pardons her, she will “tell all,” which she claims will clear both Trump and former President Bill Clinton of wrongdoing.

In addition to Maxwell, it was believed that one of the co-conspirators on the list of 10 was Jean-Luc Brunel. Brunel was allegedly central to a scheme to traffic young women through international beauty pageants and ultimately met his end in a manner similar to Epstein’s own death in custody. Another is Les Wexner, the former head of the L Brands (Victoria’s Secret) empire, who contributed to Epstein’s massive wealth, including the Manhattan residence.

While other names remained hidden, members of the United States Congress, including Representatives Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna, and Jared Moskowitz, have since reviewed the unredacted files. They were permitted to do so under strict protocols, using only limited resources like a notepad, and warned they would begin reading names aloud if they were not formally unredacted. Rep. Moskowitz said on CNN, “I saw a worldwide sex trafficking ring with people in other countries sourcing young children for Jeffrey Epstein, co-conspirators’ names, men and women, clearly other people that might be on the client list that are on text messages and emails, overredaction, dramatic overredaction.”

It has long been reported that modeling agencies and beauty pageants served as fronts to lure victims into Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking circle. While Les Wexner held significant influence in the modeling industry, Jean-Luc Brunel and Donald Trump were both deeply involved in the pageant world. In 2016, a woman using the pseudonym “Katie Johnson” (also referred to as “Jane Doe”) filed lawsuits against Trump and Epstein. She alleged that both men raped and sexually assaulted her in 1994, when she was 13 years old. The recently released files shed little light because many communications that allude to sex with “girls” are redacted. For example, a redacted person in 2014 wrote to Epstein: “Thank you for a fun night… Your littlest girl was a little naughty.”

Adding a layer of opacity to the records is the frequent use of coded terminology; for instance, seemingly mundane references to “pizzas” are widely interpreted as euphemisms for the presence of women and minors. In another exchange, it seems that Epstein and Olivier Colom, a former French diplomat, are using “sharks” and “shrimp” as interchangeable codes for girls. Epstein refers to his sharks as being “two Russians,” while Colom notes, “I like shrimp. But not so much if it’s too pink, although I’m definitely more into white than into any other color. I like your philosophy.”

The Unsealed Record: Names, Evidence, and the Evidence of Torture

The files include imagery of girls in the company of prominent figures, such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as well as video footage depicting Epstein chasing and dancing with young women. In an email exchange, Sir Richard Branson told Jeffrey Epstein he would love to see him again “as long as you bring your harem.”

In a significant escalation this week, members of Congress pressured the DOJ to unseal the identities of two co-conspirators. The list included Wexner; Lesley Groff, Epstein’s longtime secretary; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Emirati billionaire and CEO of DP World. Bin Sulayem bragged in a September 2015 note about a tryst with a foreign exchange student: “She got engaged but now she back with me … The best sex I ever had amazing body.” He also apparently sent a video to Epstein at one point, to which Epstein responded: “I loved the torture video.”

Khanna bypassed the redactions in the official files by reading the names of the other alleged co-conspirators directly into the Congressional Record. These individuals include Nicola Caputo, Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, and Leonic Leonov.

The Epstein Class: Why Institutional Power Protects Its Own

Reflecting on the legacy of the Epstein saga in July 2025, Ezra Klein told his podcast audience: “If you force me to give you my best guess, given what we know, I think this guy had a lot of very powerful friends, I think this guy was a predator and pedophile on an extraordinary scale. And I think those sides of his life were mostly separate. I don’t think there is a list of bold face names somewhere. The reason I do not think there’s a list: there have been a lot of big law firms hunting for cases here. There is a lot of money to be made in suing anyone connected to Epstein. Very, very powerful firms, say nothing of big media organizations, firms, and organizations that have the money to hire the best investigators, the best journalists, they’re just not finding it.” Klein’s take, as usual, misses the mark. Epstein cultivated a series of high-powered connections in government, law enforcement, the financial sector, academia, and news media that make it less likely that those institutions would turn on him or compel others to turn on him and his associates.

The Legal Guardrails: Elite Firms and the Architecture of Impunity

Epstein had strategically connected himself and his associates to the very firms and organizations Klein expects to expose them. In the legal sector, Epstein utilized the services of Kirkland & Ellis and maintained extensive communication with Slaughter and May, Clifford Chance, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison (where Brad Karp ultimately resigned due to the relationship). Furthermore, Kathryn Ruemmler of Latham & Watkins, a former federal prosecutor and then-global co-chair of the firm’s white-collar defense practice, served as a legal advisor to Epstein when he was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2019. Other key figures include Darren Indyke of DKI PLLC, who acted as a trustee and advisor on business affairs, and litigator Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Stekloff, who was also named in the documents. These connections were bolstered by Epstein’s close ties to high-profile attorneys Alan Dershowitz, Reid H. Weingarten, and former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr.

The Information War: Media Manipulation and the Sanitized Narrative

Epstein’s influence extended deeply into the news media, involving established figures such as Peter Attia of CBS, Landon Thomas Jr. of The New York Times, Steve Bannon, and Michael Wolff . In an era-defining irony, Epstein even turned to Noam Chomsky, the scholar whose work famously dissected how elite influence shapes media narratives, to help rehabilitate his public image. When Epstein sought counsel on whether to defend himself or simply ignore the mounting coverage of his crimes, Chomsky expressed sympathy, lamenting “the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public” and attributing the backlash to a “hysteria that has developed about abuse of women.” Chomsky’s final recommendation was pragmatic but stark: “It’s painful to say, but I think the best way to proceed is to ignore it.”

While he sought intellectual cover from figures like Chomsky, Epstein was simultaneously engineering a sophisticated digital defense to scrub his history. Emails reveal a multi-pronged strategy that utilized Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to prioritize flattering content while editing his Wikipedia entry to sanitize his past. This effort to “eliminate the bad” included attempts to manipulate how Google sequenced search results and a concerted push to scrub his personal data from both public and private directories to evade outside scrutiny.

Ultimately, Epstein did not merely consume media advice; he acted as an aggressive media strategist. Beyond relying on orchestrated news releases to drown out negative coverage, newly released files show him directing the flow of information with surgical precision. He frequently issued specific instructions to his network to plant details in the press, once directing a contact to “pass this on — to the news of the world and sharon churcher at the mail in new York.”

In another exchange from 2011, Epstein wrote to publicist Peggy Siegal, asking her to contact Arianna Huffington, the founder of The Huffington Post, to discredit the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most vocal victims who had recently filed a sworn affidavit detailing his abuse and trafficking network. Epstein suggested that Huffington “should champion the dangers of false allegations…” Siegal responded: “If you rewrite your last email in better grammar, (and so I have a better understanding) I can cut and paste and send it to Ariana Huffington from me…”

Adding to the perception that Epstein carried significant weight in the media, powerful individuals often turned to him to manipulate or shift narratives. In the midst of the #MeToo movement, a period defined by women exposing men who used their power to harass and abuse, Epstein wrote to Joi Ito, the Japanese entrepreneur and former Director of the MIT Media Lab. In the email, Epstein claimed he had “b=en asked everday for advice etc. this morning I have Ken S=arr coming to point out how if clinton cigar lewinsky were to be outed toda= the world would be a different place.” This was a direct reference to Ken Starr, who led the investigation into President Clinton’s scandal involving Monica Lewinsky.

Further, email exchanges show, Epstein offering advice to Starr after the latter was forced to resign as Chancellor of Baylor University following the school’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations. In his response, Epstein wrote to Starr: “woody alien case the best example. a one time=allegation. not a peep of impropriety alleged afterwards” to which Starr responded, “Great ex.” Allen, the filmmaker famously known for his controversial marriage to Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his long-time partner Mia Farrow, was also a documented associate of Epstein.

The Ivory Tower’s Patron: Eugenics, Transhumanism, and Academic Complicity

In addition to previous revelations about Epstein’s connection to academia, the recently released files reveal a deeper connection. Epstein maintained a long-standing relationship with Stephen Kosslyn, a prominent psychologist formerly of Stanford University. Epstein expressed a particular interest in Kosslyn’s work on “behavioral engineering” and continued to help organize funding for Kosslyn’s projects even after the professor departed from Stanford.

Epstein’s academic interests were often rooted in “transhumanism,” a branch of philosophy that frequently incorporates eugenicist ideas and the use of artificial intelligence. These interests led him into advanced discussions regarding the funding of gene-editing companies. Indeed, the files reveal Epstein had a lot of money invested in tech in part because he hoped to “seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch” according to The New York Times.

The files also indicate he was preoccupied with specific racial characteristics, such as blue eyes, and viewed science as a means to manipulate human biology. Reportedly, Epstein’s initial conduit into the scientific community was John Brockman, a literary agent who represented popular science writers such as Jared Diamond and Richard Dawkins. It appears that many scientists, eager for research funding, viewed Epstein as a willing benefactor or an authority on emerging technologies.

The documents also shed light on Epstein’s personal views on race and genetics. In a 2016 email to Chomsky, the renowned linguist and activist, Epstein stated that “the test score gap amongst African Americans is well documented,” and argued that “making things better might require accepting some uncomfortable facts.” In an email conversation with Joscha Bach, a German cognitive scientist then working at MIT, who had received a £300,000 donation from Epstein, the financier implied an interest in genetically modifying Black people to make them “smarter.” In a July 2016 message, Bach wrote to Epstein: “if I understand correctly, you are suggesting […] you might be able to make blacks smarter by changing the time for motor layer development.”

These academic ties extended beyond theoretical research into personal and professional favors. For instance, Marc Rowan, the Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Global Management, appointee to Trump’s supposed “peace board” for Gaza, and outgoing chair of the Wharton School’s Board of Advisors at the University of Pennsylvania, maintained a relationship with Epstein long after he became a registered sex offender. The two discussed financial deals and met frequently at Epstein’s home. Similarly, personal correspondence shows a level of familiarity between Epstein and his academic contacts; in one instance, Chomsky wrote that his wife, Valeria Chomsky, was “always keen on New York,” adding, “I’m really fantasizing about the Caribbean island. Have to figure out a way to work clear of endless commitments.”

Beyond the financial and scientific ties, Epstein’s academic contacts illustrate a stark contrast between those who facilitated his influence and those who resisted it. His long-term attorney, and Harvard University professor, Alan Dershowitz, supported Epstein until the very end. The files reveal a collaborative effort between Epstein and Dershowitz to undermine John Mearsheimer of University of Chicago, and Harvard University professor Stephen Walt’s research exposing the influence of the Israel lobby in the United States. Despite this professional alliance, the documents show a different side of the relationship, with Epstein and filmmaker Woody Allen mocking Dershowitz in private.

Conversely, the records highlight individuals who were quick to admonish colleagues for maintaining ties with Epstein. Professors such as Joseph Chaney and Norman Finkelstein represent a faction within academia that resisted Epstein’s social integration. In one notable instance, a colleague forwarded an email to Finkelstein that Chaney had written castigating that same colleague for staying in contact with Epstein. Finkelstein’s response was characteristically blunt: “My guess is, if Epstein put your daughter at age 15 in such a position, you wouldn’t publicly describe him as a ‘friend’ and person of ‘integrity.’ In fact, I would hope that you’d promptly throttle both Epstein and Dershowitz.”

The High-Finance Connection: Money Laundering, Insider Trading, and the Global Elite

In addition to academics, Epstein maintained a sprawling network of high-profile connections spanning finance, technology, and politics, including figures such as Bill Gates, Les Wexner, Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers.

The files provide more information regarding Epstein’s relationships with the financial elite. For example, documents regarding former Barclays CEO Jes Staley reveal that Epstein utilized contacts in academia to assist Staley’s daughter with college admissions. The files also disclose a rape allegation against Staley. Furthermore, Epstein maintained a close relationship with the World Economic Forum President, Børge Brende. Records indicate the two dined three times between 2018 and 2019 and frequently exchanged texts and emails. Although Brende denied having any contact with Epstein in November 2025, he has since admitted to knowing him.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon claims that he does not remember any contact with Epstein. However, an investigation by The New York Times Magazine found that during the period Epstein was regularly abusing teenage girls and young women, senior executives repeatedly ignored staff concerns. These concerns included Epstein opening accounts for young women and his pattern of withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash nearly every month, a behavior employees were specifically trained to identify as a potential indicator of sex trafficking.

Observers and investigators contend that Epstein’s connections to the financial elite may also have been motivated by opportunities for insider trading. Epstein was investigated in 1981 as part of an insider trading scandal at Bear Stearns. Around that same time, he worked at Towers Financial with Steven J. Hoffenberg, often described as Epstein’s mentor. When Towers Financial collapsed as a Ponzi scheme, Hoffenberg alleged that Epstein helped orchestrate it.

Similar speculation surrounds billionaire Leon Black, who has faced intense public criticism for his deep financial ties to the financier. For instance, Epstein arranged a $25 million art holding for Black. While some believe Black paid Epstein for insider information, this has not been corroborated. Black did, however, make a $158 million payment to Epstein. The files show their relationship eventually became rocky, with Epstein demanding “the usual 40 million per year,” for tax-and-estate-planning services between 2015 and 2016. As the co-founder of the private equity behemoth Apollo Global Management (Apollo), which manages approximately $785 billion in assets, Black’s ties to Epstein have carried significant professional and legal weight. He was shamed out of Apollo in 2021 due to his affiliation with Epstein.

In 2023, it was revealed that Black agreed to pay $62.5 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to resolve potential claims and protect himself from future prosecution regarding crimes related to Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. Black was sued in 2023 for the alleged 2002 rape of a 16-year-old girl with autism and a rare form of Down Syndrome at Epstein’s Manhattan residence. The recent release of these files provides further alleged gruesome details about that allegation.

Other records indicate how eager financial elites were to collaborate with Epstein. For example, after Colom left the French Government to work for the Edmond de Rothschild private banking group, he appeared eager to please Epstein, offering to put him in touch with ambassadors, a member of the European Parliament, “an Indian rising star of politics” and “the Russian vice-minister of Economy.” Currently, the UK investigation remains the primary opportunity to determine if these insider trading claims are legally warranted.

In 2011, Landon Thomas, then of the New York Times, appeared to treat Epstein’s access to sensitive financial information as a matter of fact. He reached out to Epstein asking, “Do you know anyone/fund out there who made an early investment call on the middle east going to hell and loaded up on oil futures or some such to take advantage?” Epstein’s response was brief: “i know a few,, i;ll ask.” This email exchange was sent to another redacted individual.

In response to the files, in 2026, the UK government has opened an investigation into allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor participated in some form of insider trading with Epstein.

Bi-Partisan Brokering: The Political Architecture of Influence

Epstein maintained deep and influential ties to both the Democratic and Republican parties, often currying favor through strategic financial contributions. Records indicate he communicated with and donated to prominent Democrats throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, including former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry, former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

His long-time associate and convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, served as an adviser for the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) and arranged for $1 million in funding for the organization. Internal emails confirm that Epstein was aware of this arrangement, though the original source of those funds remains undisclosed.

Epstein’s political influence appeared to extend into the legislative process as well. Stacey Plaskett, the United States Virgin Islands’ delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, famously exchanged text messages with Epstein during a high-profile congressional hearing involving Michael Cohen. The files reveal that Plaskett reached out to Epstein to facilitate an introduction to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a leader within her own party. At the time, Plaskett was lobbying for disaster relief and seemingly had to rely on a private individual with no official party role to bridge the gap with the leadership of the upper chamber.

Epstein also had connections to the Republican Party such as former governor of US Virgin Islands Kenneth Mapp (who ran as an independent). Perhaps Epstein’s most scrutinized political connection was his long-standing social relationship with Donald Trump. The files suggest they remained in contact during Trump’s first administration, a claim Trump has vehemently denied, arguing the relationship ended a decade prior. However, in late December 2016, Epstein wrote to a friend stating that he was “in palm with all the trump boys.” While the exact meaning of that phrase remains unclear, Epstein’s brother has independently stated that Epstein continued to speak with Trump even after he was elected President.

Complicating matters, Trump has frequently asserted that he knew nothing of Epstein’s sex crimes, despite once famously remarking that “Jeffrey likes them young.” However, a former Palm Beach, Florida, police chief who investigated Epstein in the mid-2000s told the FBI that he received a call from Trump at the time. According to a 2019 FBI interview account, the former chief claimed Trump said, “thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this.” This statement directly contradicts Trump’s repeated claims that he was unaware of Epstein’s predilection for young girls during the years they associated with one another.

Last week, we discussed how U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is mentioned extensively throughout the Epstein files, yet he is hardly the only member of the Trump administration to appear in the documents. Joining Lutnick is the Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan, whose name appears on Epstein’s flight logs as early as 2006. While many names in the records remain redacted, one that is clearly visible is Brunel.

In addition to Lutnick and Phelan, Ben Black, the Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), appears in the files in the context of attempting to commission artwork through Epstein. Ben Black’s father is billionaire Leon Black.

The Third Rail: Intelligence Assets and Shadow Diplomacy

The investigative files further detail what many consider the “third rail” of the Epstein saga: his alleged connections to the intelligence community. In addition to previously documented contacts with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the files reveal that Epstein messaged with the former director of the CIA, William J. Burns. The records also contain claims from a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) informant alleging that Epstein acted as an operative for the Mossad (Israel’s national intelligence agency). In the 2011 records include an email from an unknown individual seeking assistance to access frozen Libyan assets, with claims that British and Israeli intelligence were interested in providing support. In another exchange, Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel and former Minister of Defense, discusses Israeli demographic management. Following the release of these files, the current Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, chastised Barak’s behavior on the social media platform X.

Beyond verified contacts, the files contain a significant volume of speculative claims. Adding to the intrigue is behavior that observers characterize as spy-like, including Epstein’s use of multiple email aliases (including “the invisible man”), passports containing alternate identities, and hidden cameras in his residence. Furthermore, the files mention Robert Maxwell, the late British media tycoon and father of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was long suspected to be an Israeli intelligence asset before his mysterious death. In one email, Epstein writes that Robert Maxwell “was “passed away”; many readers have interpreted this specific phrasing as a cryptic confirmation of the theory that Maxwell was killed during an intelligence operation.

Other interpretations of the communications suggest Epstein attempted to use intelligence to advise Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, and to share data with Steve Bannon concerning Chinese dissidents. However, in these instances, investigators note that the evidence remains largely circumstantial.

Nonetheless, Epstein often communicated as if he possessed high-level “insider” knowledge. For example, he warned an associate that the Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire and Ambassador of Saint Lucia to UNESCO, Gilbert Chagoury, was facing an imminent indictment. In some cases, powerful people believed his “intelligence.” For example, Epstein was in regular contact with Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Edmond de Rothschild Group. Epstein extended various offers of professional and personal assistance to the Baroness. In one instance, he provided specific security advice regarding a planned trip to Nicaragua — advice that her security team reportedly implemented.

The Final Act: Contradictions and Anomalies in the Official Record

Epstein’s perceived influence and vast network of powerful connections have fueled persistent skepticism surrounding his death. While the official ruling remains suicide, investigative files have frequently contradicted established accounts rather than clarifying them. From the outset, authorities struggled to provide a consistent explanation for why a high-profile inmate on suicide watch was left unmonitored by both guards and cameras.

These inconsistencies deepened when the latest files revealed that a “decoy body“ was allegedly fashioned under a sheet to distract the media during the removal of his remains, and that the prosecutor’s death notice was dated a day prior to Epstein’s death. However, many believe the latter was a clerical error.

Furthermore, CBS reports that investigators claim the noose Epstein used was never recovered. This remains highly suspect given that Epstein was alone in a locked cell at the time of the incident. This lack of physical evidence is compounded by security footage showing an unexplained orange dot moving toward his cell via a stairwell during the two-hour window of his death. Weeks prior to his death, Epstein was found unconscious. At the time officials, labeled it a suicide attempt, but Epstein maintained that he had been assaulted by another inmate.

Conclusion

The parallels between the Credit Mobilier scandal and the modern Epstein revelations are as unmistakable as they are unsettling. In the 1870s, the American public watched as a web of financial bribery was exposed, only for the “logic” of the era to shield the very lawmakers who enabled the corruption. Today, the United States faces a similar crossroads. The Epstein Class, a sprawling network of legal, financial, academic, and political elites, has effectively functioned as a protective layer, ensuring that while the central figure is gone, the machinery that facilitated his crimes remains largely untouched.

To allow this saga to dissolve into partisan bickering or redacted silence would be to repeat the failures of the first Gilded Age. Accountability in a functioning democracy cannot be selective; it must apply to the “untouchable” titans of industry and government just as rigorously as it does to the individual. If the Epstein files serve only as a sensationalist footnote rather than a catalyst for systemic reform, we risk solidifying a era where concentrated wealth does not just catalyze corruption, but successfully erases the possibility of justice.

