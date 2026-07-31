Israel and US Ridiculed for Reportedly Considering “Land Blockade” of Iran

This would be an enormous undertaking and involve sending US troops to several non-ally countries.

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As reports say that some within the U.S. government believe that they are facing “strategic defeat” in the war on Iran, new reporting says that the U.S. and Israel are considering a land blockade of Iran — which would involve some level of cooperation from the seven countries that share a land border with the country.

The land blockade idea is one of various operations being discussed as Trump tries to force Iran back to the negotiation table, the U.K.’s Telegraph reports, though it doesn’t specify the source of the claims.

The right-wing outlet reported on Friday that, during their meeting this week, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed ramping up economic pressure on Iran through “kinetic and non-kinetic means.” It’s unclear if the leaders discussed the land blockade option. A White House official simply reiterated the U.S.’s stance that Trump keeps “all options at his disposal.”

“What if you just blocked the land? Suppose Iran can’t bring anything in and cannot take anything out. Anything will happen,” a top Israeli official told the Telegraph.

“We are protecting not only our lives but yours as well, and we’re fighting the battle of civilisation against barbarism,” the source added later.

Iran shares a land border with seven countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan. The land border is 3,380 miles long. In addition, Iran shares a maritime border with several other countries.

The U.S. and Israel do not have strong diplomatic relations with all of those countries. They would likely face an uphill battle in convincing any of them to react well to allowing U.S. and Israeli troops to potentially invade the countries, or at least occupy and close their borders.

The idea of a land blockade has been ridiculed, even by pro-Israel figures, for being outlandish.

Retired General Sean MacFarland, who led forces in Iraq and Syria as the U.S. pursued ISIS, said the plan would be “almost impossible.” “Iran borders a whole bunch of countries over land, and Iraq is very aligned with Iran. That would make it very difficult to stop any support from getting in,” he said.

The Telegraph suggested that sources may be floating the idea to throw Iranian intelligence off the U.S. and Israel’s scent. But another explanation could be that the Trump administration is seemingly grasping at straws as its war enters its sixth month without an end in sight as its affordability, energy, humanitarian, and public relations crises only continue to deepen.

NBC reported this week that Trump is “exasperated” because he didn’t think it would be this difficult to get Iran to agree to a deal. He reportedly lost his temper at aides this week as the war is becoming drawn out despite his administration’s insistence that it would only last a few days or weeks at its outset.

There is “no unity” with regards to the larger strategy of the war, one U.S. official said. “We have had a series of tactical victories but are facing a strategic defeat without clear policy guidance or a decision about where this is going.”

The White House has denied these claims.

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