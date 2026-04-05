UW Removes Middle East Center Director After Criticizing War

“There’s a chilling effect on not just my academic freedom, but that of my colleagues,” Aria Fani said after his removal.

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The University of Washington has removed a professor from his role as director of its Middle East Center after he criticized the illegal U.S.-Israeli war of choice on Iran and condemned Zionism, the settler-colonial movement for Jewish hegemony in Palestine.

Aria Fani, who will remain an associate professor at UW’s Jackson School of International Studies, told The Seattle Times on Friday that new interim widirector Daniel Hoffman told him last week he was fired from his leadership role at the Middle East Center.

Fani, who was born and raised in Iran and came to the U.S. when he was 18 years old, said he was hired for his research on Iran. However, he told the Times that he now feels “profoundly hurt and betrayed” by his removal.

“There’s a chilling effect on not just my academic freedom, but that of my colleagues; anyone who dares to speak out against the war and against aggression,” he said.

In a separate interview Friday with My Northwest, Fani said he was removed “for improper use” of the center’s listserv, an email application.

“I sent out two memos about this atrocious war on Iran in which I offered historical analysis that’s lacking in the media,” Fani said. “I was told that my email made ‘certain constituents feel attacked.’ By certain constituents, I assume the university means Zionists who would like to keep bombing every Middle Eastern country and continue dehumanizing their people.”

Meet Dr. Aria Fani.



He was just fired as the Director of University of Washington's Middle East center.



He committed the egregious crime of establishing a lecture series to honor the memory of the former UW student, Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, murdered by the US-Israeli axis of evil in… pic.twitter.com/dlyrvGLq8K — Zachary Foster (@_ZachFoster) April 2, 2026

Last July Fani told the The Daily UW, a student newspaper, that President Donald Trump’s militaristic foreign policy — he’s bombed 10 countries, more than any other U.S. leader — is not making the world safer.

“If you tell the dozens of children that were killed in Israeli bombardment… in Iran, or the families of the nuclear scientists who were just wiped out, I hardly imagine they would say that the world is a more peaceful place,” he said amid the first round of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Since then, many more Iranian children have been killed by U.S. and Israeli bombing, including more than 100 students who were among around 175 people massacred in the February 28 U.S. cruise missile strike on a girls’ school in Minab.

“The [only] peace this secures is for weapons manufacturers, for oil companies, for drone companies,” Fani said in an implicit rebuke of Trump’s claim to be the “president of peace.”

“It secures peace for them, fills their pockets with money, and makes them fully invincible,” he added. “It’s creating a class of people that are living [on] an alternate planet.”

Fani was a close friend and defender of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, the 26-year-old Turkish-American UW grad and International Solidarity Movement volunteer who was fatally shot in 2024 while peacefully protesting the expansion of Israel’s illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses said Israeli occupation forces deliberately shot Eygi in the head.

The professor also called Zionism — some of whose founders acknowledged the colonial nature of their endeavor — a “cancerous” ideology.

Fani noted that his removal from his position at the Middle East Center coincided with a recent town hall-style meeting attended by UW President Robert Jones and right-wing media personality Ari Hoffman. According to Fani, Hoffman “specifically asked Jones” about the professor’s leadership at the center.

“All we can do is try to remind people of their responsibilities as members of the university community,” Jones said at meeting. “Not trying to tell them that they can’t have a discussion about Palestine or about Israel, but let’s be clear that those discussions need to be had in a way that doesn’t perpetuate an environment where people feel unsafe.”

According to its website, UW’s Middle East Center seeks “to strengthen an understanding of the Middle East in all sectors of American society through training and research at the University of Washington, as well as through delivery of outreach programming across the nation.”

Fani is one of dozens of U.S. academics who have been fired, had their contracts terminated, lost job offers, or faced other punitive repercussions for advocating Palestinian rights or opposing Israeli policies and practices.

In the past 30 days, Idris Robinson, a philosopher at Texas State University, Shirin Saeidi, a political scientist at the University of Arkansas, and Aris Fani, a scholar of Persian Studies at the University of Washington, have all been fired for speaking about the wars. https://t.co/C8AWYGlAWd — Sam Haselby (@samhaselby) April 3, 2026

Earlier this week, Shirin Saeidi, who headed the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, was terminated for social media posts deemed supportive of Iran’s government, despite the fact that the school’s Faculty Committee on Appointment, Promotion, and Tenure ruled unanimously in February that she should return to her position.

Late last month, Texas State University philosophy professor Idris Robinson sued school officials after he was fired for what he says was his 2024 off-campus lecture in North Carolina titled “Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance.”

Israel’s conduct in Gaza is the subject of an ongoing International Court of Justice (ICJ) genocide case filed by South Africa and formally supported by nearly 20 nations. The International Criminal Court has also issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.

The ICJ found in 2024 that Israel’s occupation of Palestine is an illegal form of apartheid.

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