Trump’s New AG Pick Lobbied for Corporate Giants and Financial Firms

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to succeed Matt Gaetz as his nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Justice is a registered lobbyist who has worked on behalf of Amazon, Uber, and other corporate giants.

Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, has lobbied for the same firm as Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff pick, according to Senate filings. Bondi also reportedly has ties to the lawyer who represented Trump confidant Elon Musk and Tesla in a federal securities fraud case.

Bondi, who helped represent Trump during his first impeachment trial and took part in the effort to reverse the results of the 2020 election, currently serves as chair of the Center for Litigation at the America First Policy Institute, a far-right think tank that’s playing a central role in the presidential transition and in crafting Trump’s agenda.

Trump’s selection of Bondi to lead the Justice Department prompted renewed scrutiny of her record as Florida’s top prosecutor, particularly her favorable treatment of big banks and other firms implicated in the foreclosure crisis.

The American Prospect’s David Dayen, the author of an acclaimed book on Wall Street foreclosure fraud, noted Friday that Bondi’s victory in Florida’s 2010 attorney general election was aided in part by donations from Lender Processing Services and other firms that were facing investigations launched by the office of Bondi’s predecessor.

In 2011, Dayen recounted, Bondi fired two attorneys in Florida’s Economic Crimes division, June Clarkson and Theresa Edwards, after freezing them out of a national probe of foreclosure fraud despite their extensive knowledge of the issue.

“There’s a lot out there about Bondi, including her soliciting a $25,000 contribution from Trump and subsequently scotching an investigation into his fake university, while lying about how many complaints from former students at the university she received,” Dayen wrote. “She also became a lobbyist with Trump-whisperer Brian Ballard after her stint as attorney general of Florida ended, seeking sweetheart treatment for clients like Amazon, GM, and Uber.”

“But the firing of Clarkson and Edwards, which is detailed further in my 2016 book Chain of Title, is the most emblematic example of Bondi’s extreme willingness to do the bidding of anyone who pays her,” Dayen added. “The conversion of corporate donations into protection for that corporation, even if it meant firing her own staff, was done without so much as the bat of an eyelash.”

Robert Weissman, co-president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, pointed to Bondi’s failed legal push to overturn the Affordable Care Act as further evidence that she is “a manifestly unqualified candidate for attorney general.”

“Not being Matt Gaetz does not qualify you to be attorney general of the United States,” said Weissman. “We should expect an Attorney General Bondi to let corporate wrongdoers off the hook. As Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi sued to overturn the Affordable Care Act, sued to block the ACA ban on health insurance companies price gouging people with preexisting conditions, and opposed efforts to reduce homeowners’ mortgage loans in negotiations with financial institutions that had engaged in fraud and misconduct.”

“We should expect an Attorney General Bondi to spread false claims about voter fraud and to undermine the Department of Justice’s historic commitment to protecting voting rights,” he added. “Bondi echoed Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election and has brought lawsuits to restrict voting access.

“We should expect an Attorney General Bondi to serve as a Trump loyalist and attack dog at the expense of the department’s independence and integrity,” Weissman continued. “In short, we should expect an Attorney General Bondi to lead a Department of Injustice. Americans deserve better.”

