Reports: Federal Workers Fear DOGE May Be Spying on Them With AI Technology

Staff with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fear that billionaire and presidential adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is spying on them using artificial intelligence, according to reporting from Reuters, The Guardian, and Crooked Media’s newsletter What a Day.

According to Reuters reporting published Tuesday, Trump administration officials told some managers at the EPA that DOGE is rolling out AI to monitor for communications that may be perceived as hostile to U.S. President Donald Trump or Musk, citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation.

According to those two sources, who relayed comments made by Trump-appointed officials in posts at the EPA, DOGE was using AI to monitor communication apps such as Microsoft Teams. “Be careful what you say, what you type, and what you do,” an EPA manager said, according to one of the sources.

“We have been told they are looking for anti-Trump or anti-Musk language,” a third source told Reuters.

The outlet, however, could not independently confirm whether AI was being implemented.

After the story was published, the EPA told Reuters in a statement that it was “looking at AI to better optimize agency functions and administrative efficiencies.” However, the agency said it was not using AI “as it makes personnel decisions in concert with DOGE.” The EPA also did not directly address whether it was using AI to snoop on employees.

In response to Reuters’ reporting, the government accountability group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wrote on X, “Let’s be clear: the career civil servants who work in the government serve the American people, not Donald Trump.”

According to Thursday reporting from The Guardian and Reuters, EPA managers told employees during a Wednesday morning meeting that DOGE is “using AI to scan through agency communications to find any anti-Musk, anti-Doge, or anti-Trump statements,” according to an employee who was quoted anonymously.

Since returning to power, Trump has launched an all-out assault on environmental protection, including through cuts to programs and personnel at the EPA. According to The New York Times, the EPA has already undergone a 3% staff reduction so far, but the agency also plans to eliminate its scientific research arm, which would mean dismissing as many as 1,155 scientists, according to reporting from last month. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has also said he would like to cut 65% of the agency’s budget.

The Guardian and What a Day also reviewed an email from a manager at the Association of Clean Water Administrators, a group of state and interstate bodies that works with the EPA on water quality and management, which warned workers that meetings with EPA employees might be monitored by AI.

“We recently learned that all EPA phones (landline/mobile), all Teams/Zoom virtual meetings, and calendar entries are being transcribed/monitored,” the email states. The recorded information is then fed into an “AI tool” which analyzes and scrutinizes what has been recorded. “I do not know if DOGE is doing the analysis or … the agency itself,” according to the author of the email, per The Guardian and What a Day.

The EPA denied that it’s recording meetings, but it did not address the question of an AI tool, according to the outlets.

According to The Guardian and What a Day, employees at other agencies also fear they are being surveilled. For example, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official warned employees that virtual meetings are being recorded in secret, according to an email reviewed by the two outlets. In February, managers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned some workers to be careful about what they say on calls, per an employee there.

“It’s like being in a horror film where you know something out there [wants] to kill you but you never know when or how or who it is,” one anonymously quoted employee from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told The Guardian and What a Day, evoking the climate of fear that is rife among government workers.

